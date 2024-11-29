Sikandar ka Muqaddar Ending, Explained: Will Jaswinder Accept Sikandar’s Offer?

Netflix’s crime thriller, ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar,’ follows the investigation into a robbery over the course of fifteen years. The heist takes place at a jewelry exhibition. While four robbers are gunned down by the cops who were ready for it, a set of red solitaires is still stolen. Inspector Jaswinder Singh is immediately brought to the scene. He has a stellar record of solving every case he is put upon, and sure enough, he immediately points the figure at possible suspects. He believes there are three people who may have been involved in the heist. Two of them are the people who reported the robbery, Mangesh and Kamini. The third is a computer engineer named Sikandar. SPOILERS AHEAD

How Did Sikandar Steal The Diamonds?

The suspense of ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’ rests on the uncertainty surrounding Sikandar’s innocence. In the beginning, when Jaswinder singles him out, it seems that the cop’s instincts may be right. But then, when no proof comes out against Sikandar and Jaswinder obsessively hounds him for years, it feels like the cop may be going out of line to destroy the life of someone he cannot prove is the culprit. So many bad things happen with Sikandar because of Jaswinder that at one point, we begin to wonder if Jaswinder is the bad guy in the story. In the end, it turns out that the cop’s instinct had been right.

It was Sikandar who stole the diamonds, but it was a plan that he came up with after discovering that someone else was planning to rob the exhibition, too. A couple of days before the robbery, he was approached by a security guard who worked at the building where the exhibition was to take place. The guard told him of a job where he had to fix someone’s computer and be paid handsomely for it. When Sikandar met the client, he found something fishy about him. He noticed a red bag full of guns and identity cards for entry into the building where the exhibition was taking place. The next day, he saw a man bring the same bag, which had been collected by the guard, into the building. It didn’t take much for Sikandar to realize that a robbery was to take place here, and he decided to use it to his advantage.

His first task was to distract the cops and the robbers who planned to come into the exhibition guns blazing. For that, he left a note for a man in his neighborhood to make the call to the cops about the robbery. The man thought his daughter was kidnapped and the call would ensure her safety. But later, he realized it was a con, and his daughter was safe. Once the cops were alerted, everyone was made to leave the exhibition hall, which resulted in chaos that Sikandar was counting upon. He’d attended a fire drill before, so he knew exactly where the people would be taken. While everyone was leaving, he broke the glass and took the diamonds. Still, Sikandar knew that once the robbery was reported, the cops would search everyone, so he’d have to hide the diamonds somewhere they couldn’t be found.

Where did Sikandar Hide The Diamonds?

So far, Sikandar had worked on his own, but to hide the diamonds, he needed help. He reached out to his friend and neighbor, Priya. She was in love with him, and she knew of his financial difficulties. He knew that if he explained everything to her, she would agree to help him, so he reeled her into the plan. Sikandar figured that the showdown between the cops and the robbers would result in some bloodshed, and the ambulance would have to be called. He asked Priya, who worked as a nurse, to make sure that she was on call that day so that when the ambulance came to the building, she would be part of the group. This would allow Sikandar to pass the diamonds to her as no one would suspect her, and she would be able to leave the building even before the cops started to investigate the things.

Because Sikandar trusted Priya, he had no problem leaving the diamonds with her for as long as it was necessary. He thought that without proof, his name would be cleared off the suspect list. But he didn’t anticipate that Jaswinder would be put on the case and how obsessed he would become with solving the crime, especially with proving that Sikandar was behind it after all. Sikandar knew that until Jaswinder was convinced of his innocence beyond any doubt, the cop would continue to find ways to snare him, which is why he had to stop himself from using the diamonds for as long as it took.

As he claimed his innocence, Sikandar planted an idea in Jaswinder’s head. He told the cop that when he eventually realized the error he’d made, he should look Sikandar in the eye and apologize. It wasn’t because Sikandar wanted the cop to be sorry for suspecting him. It was so that Sikandar could know when Jaswinder was ready to move on from the case, confirming that he wouldn’t be keeping an eye on Sikandar’s movements anymore. What he didn’t realize was that it would take fifteen years for Jaswinder to call him up and accept defeat.

In the meantime, the diamonds stayed with Priya, who happened to be just as loyal as Sikandar had imagined. Even as her and Sikandar’s lives diverged, she kept the diamonds safe, knowing that he would eventually come for them. To make sure no one would find them, she hid them in the soil on which she planted a bonsai, which was marked so she would know which plant had the diamonds. Fifteen years later, when Sikandar shows up, she gives him the plant, fulfilling her part in the robbery.

How Does Jaswinder Catch Sikandar?

Jaswinder Singh had solved many cases during his time as a cop, and one of the things that helped him crack almost every case was his instinct. Even before he found proof of someone’s guilt, he’d know they were guilty, and his instinct had never led him astray. This is why, when he eventually fails to come up with proof of Sikandar’s guilt and is unable to crack the case, he becomes fixated on Suspect No. 3. Even when the court declares Sikandar innocent in the lack of any substantial evidence against him, which happens two years after the robbery, Jaswinder refuses to give up. He keeps tabs on Sikandar and even interferes with his life to the point that Sikandar considers killing himself. The reason behind Jaswinder’s meddling in Sikandar’s life and turning it into hell was to find the one weak moment when Sikandar would be forced to get the diamonds out with the intent to sell them. But he is disappointed at every turn, and eventually, Sikandar moves away to Abu Dhabi.

But even there, Jaswinder finds him. By this time, his own life has taken a turn for the worse. His obsession ends up costing him his wife and job, and it is at his lowest that Jaswinder comes up with a plan. He figures out that Sikandar will not get the diamonds out until he is convinced that Jaswinder is not after him anymore. So, Jaswinder calls him up and tells him he is ready to apologize. The duo meets, and by the end, Sikandar is convinced that Jaswinder has given up. As expected, he finds Priya and takes back the diamonds, which are now ready to be sold. All this time, Jaswinder follows him and catches him the moment Sikandar is in possession of the diamonds, proving that he had been right along and the culprit had always been Sikandar.

What did Sikandar Give to Tabassum? Do He and Tabassum End Up Together?

When Sikandar moved to Abu Dhabi, he met a woman named Tabassum, with whom he fell in love. However, because he was already married to Kamini, he couldn’t pursue the relationship with Tabassum. Moreover, without the diamonds, he didn’t have much, and he worried that Jaswinder’s interference would ruin his chances with Tabassum, so he stayed away. That is until Jaswinder decided to apologize. Now, Sikandar finally had hope, so before he left Abu Dhabi, he met with Tabassum, made up with her about the fallout they’d had previously, and gave her a packet. Tabassum always wanted to go to Switzerland, and with the money from the diamonds, Sikandar could fulfill her wish. The diamonds would allow him to move to Switzerland or anywhere else in the world, and he could take Tabassum with her and have the life he had always wanted. Because he couldn’t tell her anything yet, he leaves her a note and a flight ticket to Switzerland, expressing his intentions of being with her.

When he comes back home, he leaves Kamini, who he knew had been spying on him for years. At first, it seems that Sikandar found out about her betrayal from Jaswinder, who includes this confession in his apology. But then, it turns out that Sikandar had already suspected this years ago. This is why it wasn’t too painful for him to leave Kamini for Tabassum. Even if Jaswinder had spared that information, Sikandar would still have left Kamini, whom he wasn’t really in love with. Even if he had some affection for her, he was with her simply because he knew that a separation from her would spark suspicion in Jaswinder’s mind.

With the prospect of finally reaping the reward of the heist he’d executed fifteen years ago, Sikandar is only focused on meeting Tabassum in Switzerland. But even now, he discovers that he is at the mercy of Jaswinder, who has been controlling his life for far too long. For the past fifteen years, Jaswinder’s meddling from the shadows influenced Sikandar’s each and every decision, even the decision of whom he would marry. It makes sense that fifteen years later when his story is on the brink of an ending, it should be Jaswinder who decides whether it will be a happy ending or a sad one.

What Proposal Does Sikandar Offer to Jaswinder? Does Jaswinder Accept It?

After fifteen years of chasing after Sikandar, Jaswinder is finally able to prove that he was right. But by then, the damage has already been done. He calls his recently turned ex-wife to tell her he was right, hoping that now she’ll believe him and forgive him for being so obsessive about it all this time. She tells him that she always believed him, but that was not enough for him. It wasn’t just that he wanted people to believe him, but that he wanted to prove he was right beyond all doubt. It wasn’t that he was wrong about the case that cost him his job and his marriage, but the fact that he became too invested in it and couldn’t let go. This is the lesson he learns, but then, he is faced with another question.

Sikandar points out that both of them have toiled for far too long to wrap this thing up without getting anything in return. Sikandar has waited to cash the diamond for fifteen years and has been through hell for it. Jaswinder has lost everything he held dear, and even if he turns Sikandar in, he is not going to get back what he lost. Even if the law agrees that he was right, he will not be given his job back because he wasn’t fired for being a bad cop; he was fired for being an alcoholic. Similarly, just because he is proven right, his wife will not come back to him, and he will remain divorced.

Sikandar offers a proposal to Jaswinder, believing that both of them could benefit from the diamonds. Considering everything, it is safe to assume that Sikandar offers him a cut of the diamonds. Because both of them had lost blood and sweat over it, the thief could even make a 50-50 offer, which would be very lucrative for both parties. If fifteen years ago, the diamonds were for 50-60 crores, then it is expected their value has only increased in more than a decade-and-a-half. Even if they split it between themselves, both of them will have more than enough to live the rest of their lives comfortably. Sikandar could move to Switzerland with Tabassum, and Sikandar would never run out of the monthly alimony he needs to pay to his wife, lest he lose the other property she has already been eyeing.

It would be a win-win for both of them. Jaswinder would not only have the satisfaction of knowing he was right but would also have the reward he would never have received as a cop. Considering the streak of losses he has suffered lately, getting all that money would be a huge win and a win that Jaswinder desperately needs. With all this in mind, there is a greater chance that Jaswinder would accept the money. Still, he might be twisted enough to want the satisfaction of being proven right to the world and may hand over Sikandar to the law. If nothing, he would at least have his reputation back. Or worse, Jaswinder could throw Sikandar off the cliff and keep the diamonds for himself, and none would be the wiser. At the end of the day, he will come up with his own plans and choices and decide how this story ends.

