In the vibrant world of Bollywood cinema, where every frame tells a captivating tale, Netflix serves as a treasure trove for enthusiasts seeking the best of Indian cinema. Here is a curated guide through the streaming giant’s vast collection, showcasing the epitome of Indian filmmaking. From timeless classics that define the essence of Bollywood to contemporary gems that push the boundaries of storytelling, this compilation celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian cinema. Join us on a cinematic journey, exploring the magic of soul-stirring narratives, unforgettable performances, and visually stunning spectacles that have captured hearts worldwide. Get ready to dive into a world where every click opens the door to cinematic brilliance.

56. Nadaaniyan (2025)

Directed by Shauna Gautam, ‘Nadaaniyan’ stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor as two students of an elite high school. After the two youngsters strike a deal that really results from the girl’s mistakenly blurted-out words in front of her friends, they must pretend to be in a relationship. As fate would have it, differences soon arise, especially since both belong to different strata of higher-class society while what’s supposed to be a deal starts taking the shape of love. Co-starring Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, and Archana Puran Singh, ‘Nadaaniyan’ is a teenage rom-com that serves as a fun-filled study of posh Gen Z and how they supposedly see the world. You can watch the movie here.

55. Sikandar (2025)

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ stars Salman Khan as Sanjay, the heir of a renowned Gujarati dynasty. When a “fistful” encounter with a politician’s son takes the shape of a personal tragedy, Sanjay vows revenge and tracks down the culprits responsible, including the politician. During the mission, he continues offering his help to all those in need while serving justice to the corrupt. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Smita Patil, ‘Sikandar’ is a full-fledged action movie custom-made for fans of Salman Khan, who is known for his one-man-show avatars. You can watch the movie here.

54. Saiyaara (2025)

‘Saiyaara’ is a romantic musical drama that explores the romance between budding writer, Vaani Batra, and Krish Kapoor, an aspiring musician. A personal tragedy sends Vaani down the rabbit hole of depression until an unexpected encounter with Krish, who finds her words powerful, pulls her out of it. Furthermore, Krish’s upfront attitude and strong personality pull Vaani toward him, who also finds a place of peace beside Vaani. However, external forces seem to be pulling them apart. Can they stay together? Starring Aneet Padda and debutant Ahaan Panday, ‘Saiyaara’ is directed by Mohit Suri. You can watch it here.

53. Dhoom Dhaam (2025)

In Rishab Seth’s dysfunctional comedy ‘Dhoom Dhaam,’ an arranged marriage couple’s wedding night is ruined by gun-pointing crooks questioning them about a guy named ‘Charlie.’ This sets off a series of misadventures that Koyal and Veer are inadvertently pulled into, filled with action, comedy, and subverted gender norms. Koyal faces the baddies and adverse situations head-on while Veer takes cover behind her, all the while contributing to an unlikely romantic awakening. ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ stars Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, both of whom pull off an otherwise passable comedy flick together. You can watch it here.

52. Toaster (2026)

Directed by Vivek Daschaudary, ‘Toaster’ follows Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao), a miser of a guy who is extremely cautious of every single thing he has bought or will buy. Naturally, when the wedding where he and his wife, Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra), gifted the couple with a toaster dissolves, he goes to get it back. However, the toaster had relocated by then. Thus begins Ramakant’s journey to find his pricey commodity, only to get involved in a crime plot, which ushers in murders and cops into his life. You can watch ‘Toaster’ here.

51. Do Patti (2024)

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ is a thriller at the center of which are twin sisters, the sober Soumya and wild Shailee (Kriti Sanon), and a guy named Dhruv (Shaheer Sheikh). The two sisters are poles apart, and Shailee has been jealous of Soumya since they were kids. Dhruv is all set to marry Soumya, but his mistreatment and abuse of her make her caretaker, Maaji (Tanvi Azmi), inform Vidya Jyoti (Kajol), a cop, about the torture. Add attempted murder to the scenario, and we get a masala-filled Bollywood drama underscored by trauma and patriarchy. You can watch ‘Do Patti’ here.

50. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ is a biographical drama that brings to life the inspiring journey of Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female airforce pilot to serve in combat. With the titular character played by Janhvi Kapoor, the film chronicles her determination to break gender barriers and serve her nation during the Kargil War. It delves into the challenges and stereotypes she faced, portraying her unwavering commitment to her dreams. The movie is a poignant tribute to her resilience, depicting the courage and tenacity required to shatter societal norms. You can watch ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ here.

49. Love Aaj Kal (2020)

‘Love Aaj Kal,’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a contemporary romantic drama that interweaves two love stories, one set in the late 1990s featuring Raghu (Kartik Aaryan) and Leena (Arushi Sharma), and the other in the present day with Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan). The film explores the complexities of modern relationships, career ambitions, and personal aspirations, illustrating how love has evolved over the years. With compelling performances by Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Arushi Sharma, Imtiaz Ali’s direction delves deep into the intricacies of human emotions, offering a poignant and relatable portrayal of love in today’s fast-paced world. You can stream the film here.

48. Ginny Weds Sunny (2020)

Directed by Puneet Khanna, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is a heartwarming romantic comedy that revolves around the charming Ginny (Yami Gautam) and the persistent Sunny (Vikrant Massey). Ginny, hesitant about an arranged marriage, seeks Sunny’s help in an unconventional mission to win her heart. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, with solid performances by Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, and Isha Talwar. As the story unfolds, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ navigates themes of love, tradition, and self-discovery, painting a delightful portrait of modern romance and the complexities of Indian matchmaking. You can stream the film here.

47. Thar (2022)

‘Thar‘ is a Hindi-language Western action thriller penned and helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the film revolves around a city dweller who relocates to a remote wilderness village for exploratory purposes, concealing the depths of his character. The movie features Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor (Anil Kapoor’s son), and Fatima Sana Shaikh in leading roles. You can watch it here.



46. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)

A large-scale action movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film follows two court-martialed Indian army soldiers, Freedy (Kumar), aka Bade, and Rocky (Shroff), aka Chote, who reunite to stop a masked villain (Prithviraj Sukumaran) from misusing an advanced defense system that the Indian army has developed and wreaking havoc on India. In a race against time, Freddy and Rocky have to fight their clones and heavily armed henchmen, adding to the action quotient of the movie, which is one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. You can watch the movie here.

45. War 2 (2025)

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ is the sequel to ‘War’ and shows RAW agent Kabir’s past catching up to him. He has gone rogue and shaken hands with a criminal syndicate bent on taking control of the Indian government. The guy who has been brought in to track him down is Special Unit Officer Vikram Chelapathi. Unbeknownst to anyone, Vikram shares his past with Kabir and also has his own motives for finding Kabir. With Hrithik Roshan as Kabir and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Vikram, ‘War 2’ is packed with large-scale action sequences and a layered storyline, both of which have become requisites for a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster. You can watch the movie here.

44. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024)

The third installment in the titular franchise, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ showcases yet another misadventure of fake ghostbuster Rooh Baba as he tries to solve the mystery that is terrorizing the royal family of Rakhtghat. The ghost of a woman trapped within the royal palace, Rooh Baba’s connection with a 19th-century prince, and two mysterious modern women with their own dark motives, all these sub-plots are blended and garnished with comedy to give us an entertaining family flick. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajesh Sharma, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is directed by Anees Bazmee. It can be streamed right here.

43. Ikka (2026)

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, ‘Ikka’ is a legal drama wherein a lawyer known for his stands against injustice is forced to defend an evil man with whom he shares a past. Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol) is a famous lawyer, having earned his reputation for his relentless fight for justice and the rights of the innocent. His track record gets affected when he is forced to represent Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), whom he once worked with, in court for an attempt to murder charge. He does this for a deeply personal reason, compromising his morals. However, with Arjun, there is always an ace (“ikka”) up the sleeve. Will he be able to serve justice to Shauryaman as he truly deserves? To find out, you can watch ‘Ikka’ right here.

42. Maa Behen (2026)

‘Maa Behen’ is a thriller comedy that shows how a mother, Rekha, and her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, try to keep a dead body inside their house from being discovered. How it came there, they don’t know. Why killed the man, who was their neighbor, they don’t know. However, as the news of the man’s disappearance spreads and the cops come knocking for investigation, the trio of women finds themselves in a chaotic situation, trying to pretend that everything is fine while the corpse rots inside the household. Adding to the chaos is the very relationship among the three women, each with a separate set of eccentric traits, which ironically binds them together. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan, and Arunoday Singh, ‘Maa Behen’ is directed by Suresh Triveni. It can be streamed here.

41. Crew (2024)

This heist comedy follows three financially struggling flight attendants, played by leading Bollywood actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. After stumbling upon gold bars being smuggled from India to a foreign country, they decide to join the smuggling operation, carried out by the airline, rather than report it to the authorities. This is to improve their lives and enjoy a lavish lifestyle. But all this only until word gets out, and when it does, our trio has to figure out a way to steer clear of trouble and prison too. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, ‘Crew’ co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee. You can watch it here.

40. Deva (2025)

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a volatile police officer, Dev Ambre, in Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Deva.’ The story shows how Dev retraces his steps in an investigation he had almost completed before losing his memory in an accident. His friend Rohan D’Silva was shot to death, and as Dev grabs hold of the clues and connects them, a truth starts taking shape that he is not ready to face. Kapoor does a good job portraying an emotional yet partly unhinged cop navigating an old, familiar world of lies and deceit. ‘Deva’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and Pravesh Rana. You can bingewatch the action thriller right here.

39. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

Directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a romantic sports drama. It follows the titular couple, Mahendra (Rao) and Mahima (Kapoor), who share their nickname ‘Mahi’ with each other and with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team. Having failed to give shape to his own dream to be a cricketer, Mahendra spots Mahima’s talent for the sport and encourages her to pursue it as her career. The film does a good job of bringing together sports and romance in a quintessential Bollywood manner. The onscreen chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is also palpable. You can watch ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ here.

38. Lust Stories (2018)

‘Lust Stories‘ is a captivating anthology film in the Hindi cinema landscape, featuring four short films directed by four prominent filmmakers: Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Each story delves into the complexities of human relationships, shedding light on the unspoken desires and societal taboos surrounding love and sexuality. With a stellar ensemble cast, including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, and Manisha Koirala, the film presents a bold and thought-provoking exploration of intimacy and emotional dynamics in contemporary India. ‘Lust Stories’ is a striking testament to the evolving narratives in Indian cinema and the directors’ unflinching commitment to storytelling that challenges conventions. You may watch ‘Lust Stories’ here.

37. Love Per Square Foot (2018)

‘Love Per Square Foot,’ directed by Anand Tiwari, is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores the trials and tribulations of modern urban living in Mumbai. The film’s plot revolves around a young couple, Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, who enter a fake marriage to secure a much-coveted apartment under a government housing scheme. As they navigate the complexities of their unconventional arrangement and personal aspirations, the story unveils the complexities of love and relationships in the bustling city. You can stream the movie here.



36. Doctor G (2022)

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the uproariously clever medical comedy ‘Doctor G’ stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah. Khurrana portrays Uday Gupta, a medical student who, instead of specializing in orthopedics, embarks on an unexpected journey in the female-dominated world of Gynaecology. Brimming with entertaining hijinks, the film combines genuine moments with humor amidst the chaos of Dr. Gupta’s unique education. With a script that skillfully addresses pertinent medical scenarios for its female audience, ‘Doctor G’ strikes a perfect balance between reality, comedy, and a touch of romance. You may watch the film here.

35. Darlings (2022)

In the dark comedy film ‘Darlings,’ starring Alia Bhatt, we follow the twisted lives of two women in a Mumbai suburb. The story unfolds as they accidentally commit a crime of passion, leading them into a web of deception and chaos. As they try to cover up their tracks, their lives intertwine with a corrupt cop and a powerful politician. Amidst the humor, the film delves into the complexities of ambition, love, and betrayal, painting a satirical portrait of modern urban life. With Alia Bhatt’s stellar performance, ‘Darlings’ navigates the fine line between comedy and darkness, offering a unique cinematic experience. You can check out the film here.

34. Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017)

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal‘ is a romantic comedy film directed by Imtiaz Ali, featuring the charismatic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan as Harry and Anushka Sharma as Sejal. The film revolves around Sejal, a spirited young woman who, during a European vacation, loses her engagement ring and embarks on a journey with tour guide Harry to find it, leading to a deeper exploration of life, love, and self-discovery. Imtiaz Ali’s signature storytelling style weaves a tale of wanderlust and connection, with Khan and Sharma’s chemistry adding a delightful spark to the narrative. The movie presents a modern take on love and self-realization against the picturesque backdrop of Europe. Feel free to check out the movie here.

33. Jigra (2024)

How far can a sister go to protect his brother who is incarcerated in a different country under false accusations? This is what Vasan Bala’s action thriller ‘Jigra’ shows. Satya (Alia Bhatt) is a young woman whose younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) is arrested on foreign soil after being apparently found with drugs. The country has strict laws, and Ankur doesn’t have much time before being sent to death row. It is upto Satya to save him, her only true family in the entire world. Can she overcome the overwhelming odds and rescue her brother before it’s too late? Only if she has a plan and the “jigra” (Hindi for “courage”) to pull it off. Gripping and emotional, the film does a good job of showcasing a powerful sibling relationship set against a potential jailbreak situation. To find out how things work out, you can watch the film here.

32. Tere Ishk Mein (2025)

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ tells the story of Shankar and Mukti across two timelines, one present and the other past. In the present, Shankar is a pilot in the Indian Air Force who has been grounded for lack of self-control. Mukti, a military psychologist, is tasked with Shankar’s psychological evaluation. In the past, Shankar and Mukti are students at Delhi University. Mukti chooses Shankar as the subject of her Ph.D. research in psychology because of his aggressive behaviour, which is crucial to her research. When Shankar proposes to Mukti, she denies and is eventually married to another guy, leaving Shankar heartbroken, wretched, and angry. How these two timelines intersect forms the premise of the tragic love story that is ‘Tere Ishk Mein.’ Starring Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is a quintessential Bollywood musical romance that needs to be heard as much as seen to be felt. You can experience it right here.

31. The Diplomat (2025)

Shivam Nair’s ‘The Diplomat’ offers a dramatic retelling of the true mammoth endeavor undertaken by Pakistan-stationed Indian diplomat J. P. Singh to send Uzma Ahmed, a woman claiming to be an Indian, back to India. How Singh navigates the political waters of India and Pakistan and the contours of the relationship the two countries share to ensure Ahmed’s safety forms the premise of the gripping movie. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, ‘The Diplomat’ does a commendable job of showing how the scales of cross-border politics balance life and death. It is a must-watch for political thriller fans and can be streamed right here.

30. Sector 36 (2024)

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, ‘Sector 36’ is a crime thriller that judges the difference between right and wrong up front. It pins a morally conflicted police officer, Ram Charan Pandey (Deepak Dobriyal), against a ruthless serial killer (Vikrant Massey). When a crime comes to light, and Pandey finally decides to take action, he realizes that he may have stepped in so far that he has reached a point from where there is no return. A subsequent shocking confrontation leads to a horrifying revelation and puts his life at risk. He may bring the criminal to justice, but there’s more to the case than meets the eye. ‘Sector 36’ provides a good narrative strengthened further by the performances of Dobriyal and Massey. You can watch the film here.

29. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

‘Raat Akeli Hai,’ directed by Honey Trehan, is a gripping crime thriller that unfolds in a rural setting. When a wealthy family’s young bride is found dead on her wedding night, Inspector Jatil Yadav, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is called to investigate the mysterious murder. The suspects include the dysfunctional family members, each harboring their own secrets, making the case even more enigmatic. The ensemble cast features Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. As the investigation deepens, hidden truths surface, and the film masterfully blends suspense, drama, and dark secrets, creating a thrilling narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. You may watch the film here.

28. Pagglait (2021)

‘Pagglait’ is a poignant Indian drama directed by Umesh Bist, starring Sanya Malhotra as the central character, Sandhya. After the sudden death of her husband just a few months into their arranged marriage, Sandhya finds herself in a whirlwind of mourning, but not in the way society expects. Instead of adhering to traditional customs, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. The film beautifully explores grief, societal expectations, and the strength required to chart one’s own path. It’s a touching, thought-provoking story that offers a fresh perspective on bereavement, individuality, and resilience, showcasing Sanya Malhotra’s exceptional acting. You can check out the film here.

27. Mission Majnu (2023)

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, ‘Mission Majnu‘ emerges as a gripping spy thriller, skillfully combining high-octane action sequences with a tightly woven narrative. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film delves into a captivating historical fiction, offering a riveting perspective on the heightened tensions of the nuclear arms race from India’s vantage point. Sidharth Malhotra takes the lead as the charismatic Amandeep Singh, masterfully juggling his daring spy persona with the complex emotions he harbors for his blind and pregnant cover wife, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The movie promises to be a captivating exploration of patriotism, love, and intrigue. You may watch it here.



26. Dunki (2023)

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ shows how a group of people dreaming of going to London fail the VISA test and end up taking the Dunki route, aka the “donkey flight,” an illegal immigration technique. In exchange for hefty amounts of money, travelers undergo unlawful border crossings on foot, in cars, and even in shipping containers. The immensely tiring and potentially fatal journey takes months. This journey is what Hardy, Manu, and Buggu take to reach their friend Balli, who has apparently made it big in London. An emotional rollercoaster, ‘Dunki’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. You can stream it here.

25. Animal (2023)

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film follows Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), the son of wealthy businessman Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), from his estranged childhood to adulthood. His journey is underscored by a toxic love-hate relationship with his father, Balbir, and vengeance that results from an assassination attempt on Balbir. With a run time of approximately 200 minutes, ‘Animal,’ owing to Ranvijay’s nature, showcases a toxic man and the extent to which it goes. Filled with action and drama, ‘Animal’ is an entertaining ride, although it has garnered a lot of controversy over its treatment of women. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. You can watch it here.

24. The White Tiger (2021)

Adapted from Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, ‘The White Tiger’ has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao. It follows Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), a poor villager whose dream and struggle to make it big in life lands him the job of a chauffeur for a wealthy couple, Ashok (Rajkumar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas). But after an eye-opening incident one night, Ashok realizes that he is merely a pawn in a world run by the rich. This is when he decides to retaliate. ‘The White Tiger’ is a thrilling watch. You can do so here.

23. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ is an iconic Bollywood film directed by Karan Johar, celebrated for its extravagant sets, memorable music, and an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. This emotional rollercoaster weaves a tale of family dynamics and societal expectations, focusing on the Raichand family’s opulent lifestyle and its unraveling due to pride and misunderstandings. The film beautifully portrays themes of love, sacrifice, and the ultimate power of familial bonds. With its dramatic twists and turns, heartwarming moments, and lavish production values, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’ remains a quintessential Bollywood classic adored by audiences worldwide. You may watch the movie here.

22. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

In ‘Monica, O My Darling,’ a complex web of deception and murder unfolds as Jayant Arkhedkar, a high-ranking executive, embarks on an affair with Monica Machado, the company secretary. When Monica reveals she’s pregnant and tries to blackmail Jayant, he, along with two others, devises a plan to kill her. However, their scheme goes awry, and Monica mysteriously survives. As the bodies pile up and suspicion grows, a series of shocking revelations come to light, uncovering a sinister world of secrets and treachery. The film takes audiences on a thrilling journey through a dark and unpredictable landscape, leaving them guessing until the end. You may watch it here.

21. Jawan (2023)

Directed by Atlee Kumar, ‘Jawan’ became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time within two months of its release. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie is set across two timelines. In one timeline, set in the present, we have Azad, an ordinary man who takes on a corrupt businessman/arms dealer, Kalee, whose monetary power allows him to be backed by the government. On the other timeline, set in the past, we have Captain Vikram Rathore, whose team is almost killed during an operation due to their faulty weaponry manufactured by none other than Kalee’s company. How these two timelines intertwine makes for a high-octane, action-packed movie in which Shah Rukh Khan, known to the world as the King of Romance, shines in an all-new rugged and raw avatar. ‘Jawan’ is a must-watch Bollywood movie that you can stream right here.

20. Metro…In Dino (2025)

A spiritual sequel to ‘Life in a… Metro,’ ‘Metro…In Dino’ is directed by Anurag Basu, who also directed the original movie. The rom-com centers around four couples, showcasing the various aspects of modern relationships. The light-hearted approach to the tides of emotions that romantic relationships must face makes the movie a worthy watch. As the story shifts from one couple to another, underscored by the performances of a stellar cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal, ‘Metro…In Dino’ paints a beautiful collage of colors, each of which stands for an element that contributes to modern-day romance. You can binge it with your beloved right here.

19. Tehran (2025)

Starring John Abraham, ‘Tehran’ deals in global espionage and can be said to be in the vein of ‘Madras Café,’ also starring the actor. A bomb blast in Delhi propels the Delhi Police to put Special Cell officer Rajiv Kumar (Abraham) on a mission to find the culprit. What was expected to be a conspiracy formed on Indian soil is soon revealed to be only a small part of a war among international bodies, after an Iranian connection is revealed. Rajiv soon gets pulled into a globe-trotting mission with the geopolitical climate of Iran and Israel at stake. Gripping and action-packed, ‘Tehran’ is directed by Arun Gopalan. You can watch it here.

18. Sultan (2016)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Sultan’ stars Salman Khan as Sultan Ali Khan, a former wrestler, whom Aakash Oberoi, the founder of an MMA league, approaches to be in the league. When Sultan refuses the offer, Aakash reaches out to Sultan’s close friend Govind, who reveals the former wrestler’s story and what led him to quit the sport. This is when Sultan’s love story with Aarfa, including how Aarfa’s love for wrestling introduced Sultan to the sport, their marriage, and subsequent separation, is revealed. Sultan is living with a guilt that cannot be put into words, but is wrestling the only way to get it out? ‘Sultan’ stars Anushka Sharma as Aarfa, Amit Sadh as Aakash Oberoi, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma as Govind. The blockbuster movie can be streamed here.

17. Main Hoon Na (2004)

Directed by Farah Khan, this romantic action-comedy stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. We follow Major Ram Sharma, who arrives in Darjeeling to protect General Amarjeet Bakshi’s teenage daughter Sanjana. This is after Bakshi receives a threat from Raghavan, an Indian soldier turned terrorist, telling him not to greenlight an upcoming prisoner exchange program between India and Pakistan. While in Darjeeling, Ram also tries to reunite with his step-brother Lakshman and stepmother. However, Raghavan’s sinister motives pose a threat to all those whom Ram has vowed to protect. A must-watch quintessential Bollywood movie, ‘Main Hoon Na’ can be watched right here.

16. Aap Jaisa Koi (2025)

Directed by Vivek Soni, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ shows how an arranged date between a man and a woman blooms into romance that is threatened by societal norms and expectations. Shrirenu and Madhu have a 10-year age gap, but it doesn’t matter to them as they seem to have found their life partner in each other. Unfortunately, Shrirenu’s family has objections to Madhu’s outspoken and independent nature, something she will not compromise on at all. When even Shrirenu tells her she can do all she wants, but there needs to be a limit, Madhu’s heart breaks. Will this be the end of their love story? Starring R. Madhavan as Shrirenu and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ is a rom-com that points a finger at society’s audacity to judge lovers based on the former’s understanding of love and marriage, only to make a fool of itself. You can enjoy the movie right here.

15. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Kabir Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ follows the journey of an Indian man named Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, who comes across a lost six-year-old mute girl. After finding out that she, whom he calls Munni, is from Pakistan, he takes it upon himself to get her home, no matter the mountains and valleys in his way, even risking his life for the same. In his endeavor, Pawan is soon joined by a Pakistani journalist who initially considers him a secret agent from India but soon finds out about his generous mission. Starring Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a real tearjerker that shows how love knows no boundaries. One of the highest grossing Hindi films ever, ‘‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ can be streamed right here.

14. Raazi (2018)

Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. It follows Sehmat Khan ( Alia Bhatt), a young Indian woman who is sent to Pakistan as the new wife of a Pakistani military officer to serve as an undercover spy. The movie delves into her training, her sacrifice for her country as she leaves home seemingly forever, and relays classified information securely. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat,’ the film delves into themes of patriotism, sacrifice, and moral ambiguity. But when she starts developing feelings for her husband, Iqbal, a soldier in the Pakistan army, things get complicated. Can Sehmat keep her feelings at bay for the sake of her entire country? Meticulous direction, a tight script, and powerful performances make ‘Raazi’ a compelling watch. You can watch the film here.



13. Homebound (2025)

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, ‘Homebound’ stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter. It tells the story of two boys, Chandan Kumar (Jethwa) and Mohammed Shoaib (Khatter), hailing from a North Indian village, who dream of becoming police officers. However, as time passes, their desperation and the continuous mistreatment by society, whose roots lie in religious bigotry, threaten to break their childhood bond. As persistence and adversity lock horns, ‘Homebound’ becomes a story of every person fighting for a better life, underscored by a volatile socio-political climate. The movie is based on journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article ‘Taking Amrit Home.’ It was India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Oscars. You can watch it here.

12. Maharaj (2024)

This gripping and successful historical biographical drama is based on the historic Maharaja Libel Case of 1862, whose trial was carried out in the Bombay High Court in the Bombay Presidency, British India. It shows how journalist Karsandas Mulji takes on a godman/spiritual guru, Jadunath Maharaj, aka JJ. Mulji, in an unwavering stand against the maharaja’s malpractices, as part of which he sexually exploited his female devotees, bringing him to a court of law to expose him. A social reformer who supported gender equality and widow remarriage and didn’t believe in caste and religious distinction, he faced much backlash from the Maharaja’s devotees. However, it didn’t waver his determination to fight for the truth and the respect of women. The film stars Junaid Khan (son of actor Aamir Khan) as Karsandas Mulji and Jaideep Ahlawat as Jadunath Maharaj. Also co-starring are Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. You can watch ‘Maharaj’ here.

11. Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Directed by Kiran Rao, this beautiful film is set in rural India in 2001 and follows two newly-wed women who get separated from their respective husbands at a railway station. Young Phool wakes up in a different station, alone and scared. She has no idea that her amiable husband, Deepak, had gotten off at another station the previous night with another woman named Jaya. This happens due to the same wedding attires of the women and the veils that hide their faces (a ritual for newly married Indian women).

While Deepak starts searching for Phool, she finds shelter at the station, thanks to Manju Mai, who runs a tea stall there. Meanwhile, Jaya has her own intentions to address so she doesn’t reveal herself to Deepak when he brings her home from the station. All these plots are connected in a heartwarming manner underscored by numerous social messages that make ‘Laapataa Ladies’ one of the best Bollywood movies available on the platform. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Satendra Soni. You can watch it here.

10. Ludo (2020)

‘Ludo,’ an Indian dark comedy film directed by Anurag Basu, weaves an intricate tale of four lives intertwined by fate and circumstance. This engaging ensemble cast features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others. Set against the backdrop of the game of Ludo, the film explores themes of love, deceit, and destiny. With its quirky storytelling and unique narrative structure, ‘Ludo’ offers a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. Feel free to check out the movie here.

9. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a heartwarming coming-of-age romantic drama in Bollywood. The film revolves around Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), a free-spirited young man, and his transformative journey through friendship, love, and self-discovery. Joined by his vivacious friends Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), the story beautifully captures the essence of youth, aspirations, and the inevitability of change. With stunning visuals, soul-stirring music, and exceptional performances, the film immerses viewers in a rollercoaster ride of emotions, making it a delightful watch that you can experience right here.

8. Raid 2 (2025)

Raj Kumar Gupta’s ‘Raid 2’ is the sequel to ‘Raid’ and shows Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik, an Income Tax Commissioner, lock horns with Dada Manohar Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh, a politician whose white clothing is a cloak that hides the darkness underneath. Manohar is known for his social work and is almost worshipped by his supporters, who are clearly oblivious to his questionable antics. Amay Patnaik takes it upon himself to connect the dots available against Manohar, although with so many people working for the latter, the dots themselves are tough to get hold of. Gripping and thrilling, ‘Raid 2’ is a worthy successor to the original film and can be streamed right here.

7. Bhakshak (2024)

Based on actual events, this horrifying drama follows a struggling journalist, Vaishali Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) from Munnawarpur, Bihar, who comes across a potential case of women exploitation at a shelter home. Upon digging, she comes across a harrowing sex racket run by the shelter’s owner, Bansi Sahu (Aditya Srivastava), who has powerful political connections. How Vaishali takes it upon herself to bust the racket and bring the criminals to justice is what we see in this powerful social drama. Directed by Pulkit, ‘Bhakshak’ can be streamed here.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, brings to life the story of Gangubai Kothewali from S. Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’ Portrayed brilliantly by Alia Bhatt, the film charts Gangubai’s inspiring journey from a simple girl in Kathiawad to a formidable force in the crime world. Bhansali’s direction, combined with Bhatt’s compelling performance, crafts a powerful cinematic experience, immersing viewers in a tale of resilience, strength, and spirit in the face of adversity. You may watch the film here.

5. Amar Singh Chamkila (2024)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this musical follows the life of popular 80s Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who, in his 20s, became the highest-selling Punjabi artist of all time. His popularity earned him the title “Elvis of Punjab.” His songs, written and composed by him, were inspired by his childhood experiences in his village. Chamkila and his singing partner/second wife Amarjot were assassinated on March 8, 1988, in Punjab right before they were about to perform at an event. Chamkila was 28. Many believe that his assassination was the result of his brash, bold lyrics with sexual intonations that offended many people in the Punjabi community. The film traces Chamkila’s journey, from his humble beginnings to his rise to fame to his death. Famous Punjabi singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh plays Amar Singh Chamkila’s role, while Amarjot is played by Parineeti Chopra, cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-Grammy-BAFTA-winning Indian composer A. R. Rahman. You can watch ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ here.

4. Dhurandhar (2025)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ is a gory spy action thriller that refers to real events while showing how the Indian government sends a spy into a Pakistani terrorist network to dismantle it. In the aftermath of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the Indian Intelligence Bureau sends Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate a terrorist gang in Lyari, Karachi. Hamza slowly makes his way inside the gang and becomes one of the most trustworthy soldiers of the leader, Rehman Dakait. While putting in motion a plan to eliminate Rehman, Hamza deals with the emotional turmoil of attacks on Indian soil while navigating Rehman’s other enemies, including gangsters, cops, and politicians. ‘Dhurandhar’ became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time upon release. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. You can watch it here.

3. Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026)

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama that explores a romance set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. We meet 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who is losing his memory to dementia. His grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), a struggling stand-up comic in London, returns to India and tries to make sense of the gibberish his grandfather is speaking. As he connects the dots, a story begins to take shape about a young Hindu man named Keenu (Vedang Raina) and a Muslim girl named Jiya (Sharvari), whose love was met with the bloody wrath of the Partition. Heartwrenching, moving, and beautiful, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a must-watch for its captivating storytelling. You can watch it here.

2. Dangal (2016)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ is a National Award-winning drama based on the lives of Indian wrestling legends Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their relationship with their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. The story shows how Mahavir, an amateur wrestler, wanted to raise boys he would train as wrestlers to give shape to his dream. However, the births of Geeta and Babita broke his heart. However, he got over his pain and decided to train the girls like boys. While initially hateful toward their training, the girls grow into strong athletes, enrolling at the National Sports Academy and participating in the Commonwealth Games. With compelling performances by Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aamir Khan and a grounded approach toward showcasing the wrestling sport, ‘Dangal’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.



1. Swades (2004)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Swades’ is a cinematic gem that stands out for its compelling storytelling, brilliant performances, and powerful message. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, a NASA scientist who returns to India to reconnect with his roots. As he embarks on a journey to electrify a remote village, he grapples with the complexities of rural life and discovers a profound sense of purpose. ‘Swades’ captivates with its authentic portrayal of India’s heartland, Khan’s heartfelt performance, and A.R. Rahman’s evocative soundtrack. It’s a stirring reminder of the importance of social responsibility and the call to give back to one’s homeland. You can check out the film here.

Read More: Best Bollywood Movies on Amazon Prime