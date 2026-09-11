Dive into the vibrant world of Indian cinema with our curated list of the best Bollywood movies on Amazon Prime. Unveiling a cinematic tapestry that transcends borders and cultures, this selection is a kaleidoscope of storytelling brilliance, where every frame weaves a unique tale of love, ambition, and resilience. From heartwarming classics that echo through generations to avant-garde masterpieces pushing the boundaries of storytelling, these films are a testament to Bollywood’s cinematic prowess. Join us on a cinematic odyssey that celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cinema, showcasing the amalgamation of compelling narratives, mesmerizing performances, and awe-inspiring visuals, all conveniently accessible on Amazon Prime.

32. Sky Force (2025)

Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, ‘Sky Force’ offers a dramatized retelling of the aerial warfare between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Pakistani Air Force during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. With the large-scale conflict in the backdrop, the movie focuses on India’s first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan. It follows the exploits of Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja (a fictional version of IAF officer Om Prakash Taneja) and T. Krishna Vijaya (a fictional version of IAF officer Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya) as they lead the men into enemy territory. Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, ‘Sky Force’ is heavy on action and is garnished with patriotism, addressing a lesser-known chapter in Indian military history. You can watch ‘Sky Force’ here.

31. Param Sundari (2025)

Culture clash takes center stage when Param, who is from Delhi, and Sundari, who is from Kerala, fall in love. ‘Param Sundari’ is a bingable rom-com that doesn’t hold back from showcasing the beauty of Kerala that overwhelms Param in ways more than one. However, certain steps of his turn out wrong, affecting his relationship with Sundari, who, while loving him, cannot help but be disgusted. In all this chaos, can love bloom? Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Param and Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari, ‘Param Sundari’ is directed by Tushar Jalota. You can watch it here.

30. Bhool Chuk Maaf (2025)

In Karan Sharma’s comedy drama ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ the best day of Ranjan Tiwari’s life becomes the worst day after he realizes he is stuck in a time loop. He is getting married to Titli, though it is happening due to a lie, and the time loop seems to be an outcome of the lie. As simple as it seems to undo the lie or balance it with a truth or a good deed, fate seems to be working against Ranjan, much to the hilarity of the viewers. With a stellar cast that includes Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan and Wamiqa Gabbi as Titli, along with Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, and Zakir Hussain, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is a quintessential Bollywood rom-com you can stream right here.

29. Ground Zero (2025)

Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Ground Zero’ tells the true story of how BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey led an operation to track down and kill Rana Tahir Nadeem, AKA Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Starring Emraan Hashmi as Officer Dubey, the film uses recorded footage and real footage to delve deep into the attack and the before-and-after, as well as how the Indian forces sought vengeance. The mission was a massive undertaking, and ‘Ground Zero’ offers a compelling representation of what occurred. You can watch the movie here.

28. Tiger 3 (2023)

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ film franchise, after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), it is the fifth installment of the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, set after the events of ‘War’ (2019) and ‘Pathaan’ (2023). While you may not choose to watch the first two Tiger movies, we suggest you do so to be aware of the character developments.

The ‘Tiger’ movies follow Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, the most fierce agent in the history of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), India’s foreign intelligence agency. ‘Tiger 3’ centers on Tiger and his wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani agent, as they try to prevent a Pakistani-agent-turned-terrorist named Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi) from pulling off a coup against the Pakistani government. Filled with action from beginning to end, the movie is one of the costliest Indian movies to date. You can watch it here.

27. Singham Again (2024)

‘Singham Again’ is the fifth installment in director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and the third movie in the ‘Singham’ film franchise. The film follows Deputy Commissioner Bajirao Singham, whose wife, Avni, is abducted by a guy named Danger Lanka, whose family members (terrorists) were killed by Singham. Meanwhile, a terrorist plot is at play, which needs to be stopped as soon as possible. In need of extra hands to rescue his wife and protect his country, Simba reaches out to his highly skilled sources, resulting in an action-packed drama that is one of the most expensive Indian films ever and one of the highest-grossing ones, too. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, ‘Singham Again’ is a must-watch large-scale action movie that you can stream right here.

26. Pathaan (2023)

In this adrenaline-fueled Indian action extravaganza, ‘Pathaan,’ we follow the journey of an Indian operative racing against time to thwart an impending attack by a menacing mercenary group led by the unforgiving Jim. As doomsday looms, Pathaan teams up with his trusted ally, Agent Rubai, to confront Jim and prevent the catastrophic devastation he intends to unleash. While the film elicited a mixed reception, it doesn’t hold back on delivering a plethora of heart-pounding action sequences, albeit with the extensive use of CGI, ensuring ample entertainment for enthusiasts of the genre.

Shah Rukh Khan reclaims the spotlight as the eponymous lead, seamlessly partnered with Deepika Padukone in yet another riveting cinematic collaboration. Salman Khan also graces the screen with his presence. However, the true gem in the crown, despite sharing less screen time with the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, is John Abraham, who astutely embodies the villainous character of Jim. You may watch ‘Pathaan’ here.

25. System (2026)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s legal drama ‘System’ centers on the bond between state prosecutor Neha Rajvansh, the privileged daughter of reputed lawyer Ravi “The Fox” Rajvansh, and hardworking court stenographer Sarika (Jyotika). When Neha is tasked by her father with cracking 10 cases, all that matters to her is winning them. Justice is something she doesn’t care for. However, the cases are, simply speaking, complicated and twisted and showcase the darkness of our society, which Neha has been deliberately oblivious to till now. So she is forced to listen to Sarika, who makes her understand the significance of justice in a compromised legal “system.” Neha’s experience with Sarika is put to the ultimate test when she goes up against her father in a murder case involving a family friend. To find out whether Neha and Sarika can bring justice to those who deserve it and come out as champions, you can stream ‘System’ here.

24. Ikkis (2026)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Ikkis’ borrows from the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, focusing on the heroics of Arun Khetarpal, a tank commander, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the war. His personal life, including his family ties and his training, has been showcased in the movie. The movie shifts between time periods, showing also Arun Khetarpal’s father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, who visited Pakistan 30 years after the war and met Brigadier Jaan Mohammed Nisar of the Pakistan army, who played the final role in Arun Khetarpal’s life. The movie stars Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra as Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, and Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar. You can watch the movie here.

23. Chandu Champion (2024)

‘Chandu Champion’ is a biographical drama based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film follows Petkar (Kartik Aaryan) from his childhood to his service in the Indian army, his time as a national-level boxer, his injury, and subsequent training and victory at the 1972 Summer Paralympics. The struggle, humiliation, and pain he endured in his journey to make his country proud even made him try to kill himself at one point out of a sense of loss of self-worth. All this has been brilliantly incorporated into the film, thanks to Khan’s directorial prowess and Kartik Aaryan’s acting. You can watch ‘Chandu Champion’ here.

22. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Beneath its seemingly simple exterior, ‘Kapoor and Sons’ unveils a tender narrative of a family reunited by the return of two brothers to their ailing grandfather’s side. Yet, Shakun Batra’s masterpiece delves deeper, addressing sensitive themes with grace and subtly reshaping Bollywood norms. This movie refrains from Bollywood stereotypes, redefining Indian cinema’s portrayal of delicate issues. At its core, the film resonates as a heartwarming saga, spotlighting the unbreakable bonds forged by a family during trying times. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan, it’s a refreshingly authentic take on familial dynamics, earning its spot as a Bollywood game-changer. You may watch the film here.

21. Thamma (2025)

Part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, ‘Thamma’ deals with vampires. We meet Alok Goyal, who is saved from death by a female vampire named Tadaka, by biting him. As expected, Alok’s new life ushers in a whole new range of issues as he struggles to cope with his thirst for blood while navigating his species’ complicated history. Meanwhile, somewhere deep in the woods, an imprisoned vampire named Yakshasan chalks out his escape, and two of his pawns are Alok and Tadaka. How these three lives intersect forms the premise of ‘Thamma.’ The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan. The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It can be streamed here.

20. O’ Romeo (2026)

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, ‘O’ Romeo’ is a romantic action thriller centering on the life of Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), a gangster, who is hired by a woman named Afshan (Triptii Dimri), a widow. She wants him to kill a man named Jalaluddin “Jalal” Shah (Avinash Tiwary), who is based in Spain. Ustara denies and sends her away. While Ustara does have a beef with Jalal, he has made up his mind to leave for Fiji and start a new life. However, Afshan’s persistence, which almost gets her killed, eventually makes him say yes. Soon, romance blooms between Ustara and Afshan, although removing Jalal from their equation is their first priority. With stylized and gory action sequences and dance numbers, ‘O’Romeo’ is an unconventional Vishal Bhardwaj directorial you can stream right here.

19. 120 Bahadur (2025)

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, ‘120 Bahadur’ tells the true story of the Battle of Rezang La, during the Sino-Indian War (October-November 1962). During the battle on November 18, 120 Indian soldiers, under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, defended their post against 3,000 Chinese soldiers. While Singh and his soldiers sacrificed their lives in the battle, their actions, underscored by their love for their motherland, became immortalized. ‘120 Bahadur’ features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and Raashii Khanna as Shugan Kanwari Singh, wife of Shaitan Singh. You can watch the movie here.

18. Shakuntala Devi (2020)

‘Shakuntala Devi’ is a biographical drama directed by Anu Menon, portraying the extraordinary life of the “Human Computer” from India, Shakuntala Devi, brilliantly portrayed by Vidya Balan. The film explores the life of the mathematical prodigy, showcasing her journey from a young girl with exceptional skills to a worldwide sensation. With a talented ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh, the movie dives into the complexities of Shakuntala Devi’s personal and professional life. It’s a powerful narrative that celebrates individuality, women’s empowerment, and the struggles of genius. You may watch the film here.

17. Governor: The Silent Saviour (2026)

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ dramatizes the 1991 Indian balance of payments crisis as tackled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India from the POV of RBI Governor A. Ramanan (Manoj Bajpayee), based on the 18th Reserve Bank of India governor S. Venkitaramanan. In the wake of the Gulf War, IAS officer A. Ramanan, out of nowhere, is made the governor of the RBI. With foreign exchange reserves running low, Ramanan, assisted by his deputy (Noushad Mohamed Kunju), takes difficult strategic decisions amidst democratic chaos. From taking loans from the International Monetary Fund to sending gold to other nations, the movie shows several heavy and questionable steps taken to pull the country back from the brink of bankruptcy. However, it isn’t A. Ramanan alone fights the battle, but it is a whole team of bureaucrats bent on preventing an economic collapse. How far were they successful? To find out, you can watch ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ here.

16. Babita Singh Reporting (2026)

‘Babita Singh Reporting’ follows ASI Babita Singh (Nimisha Sajayan), who faces prejudice at her job, at her in-laws, and at her home. While navigating societal expectations, which are shown in an authentically traumatic manner, she finds out that her childhood friend Bansi (Barun Sobti) has been murdered. She gets suspended and arrives at her hometown, where she decides to investigate Bansi’s murder, unraveling a dark conspiracy whose roots lie within the very system she is proud of serving in. Directed by Ambiecka Pandit, ‘Babita Singh Reporting’ is a stunning thriller that masterfully blends elements of crime with domestic themes, showcasing the fight of a woman singlehandedly fighting two wars, one with her family and another with the world. You can watch the movie here.

15. Stolen (2025)

Directed by Karan Tejpal, ‘Stolen’ follows two guys whose urge to help a mother find her stolen baby lands them in the middle of an investigation wherein they become the targets. Brothers Gautam and Raman try to help a tribal woman find her little daughter, but get embroiled in a bloody chase with cops and goons after them. The window is closing, and it is clear that soon they will lose the baby forever. When the brothers realize that they have clearly touched a nerve, they decide to move ahead, no matter the consequences, albeit with a list of regrets. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham Vardhan, and Mia Maelzer, ‘Stolen’ offers a gripping watch with its tight script, compelling performances, and a “blind” approach to the kidnapping genre. It has won numerous awards and accolades worldwide and can be streamed right here.

14. Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Singh Is Kinng’ centers on the idiotic and irritating Happy Singh, who is sent by the people of his Punjab village to Australia to bring back Lakhan ‘Lucky’ Singh, who has become an underworld ‘King.’ For the villagers, they are getting rid of a problem. But Happy takes his job seriously and arrives at King’s mansion, taking the whole place by storm with his eccentric theatrics in the name of fun and excitement at seeing his old friend. Then, when an attack on King occurs and puts him in a vegetative state, Happy is made the new king due to a misunderstanding. Starring Akshay Kumar, Om Puri, Sonu Sood, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, and Kirron Kher, ‘Singh is Kinng’ is a madcap comedy that is a must-watch for Bollywood fans. It can be streamed here.

13. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

In the vibrant era of 2000s Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as a cinematic powerhouse, delivering one hit after another. Amidst his myriad classics, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ directed by Nikkhil Advani, stands out as a fan favorite. Khan portrays a terminally ill patient who embraces life with unmatched zeal. His profound impact on those around him transforms this film into a profoundly heartwarming experience. Khan’s charismatic performance is complemented by a stellar cast, including Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, and Jaya Bachchan, all weaving a tale of love, friendship, and life’s impermanence. Backed by a soul-stirring soundtrack, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ isn’t just a movie; it’s a complete Bollywood journey, captivating hearts with its poignant storytelling and unforgettable characters. You can watch the movie here.

12. Section 375 (2019)

‘Section 375,’ directed by Ajay Bahl, is a compelling legal drama that delves into the complexities of a rape case in India. The film follows a celebrated defense lawyer, Tarun Saluja (Akshaye Khanna), who is tasked with representing a film director accused of sexually assaulting a costume assistant (Meera Chopra). Rich in courtroom intensity, the movie challenges societal biases and legal loopholes.

Rich performances by Khanna and Chopra, along with a strong supporting cast including Rahul Bhat and Kruttika Desai, elevate the film. Its nuanced exploration of consent, power dynamics, and justice within the Indian legal system makes ‘Section 375’ a standout film, provoking thoughtful discussions and reflecting the harsh realities of society. You can stream the film here.

11. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a family drama with a stellar star-cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Anjali Anand, and Dharmendra. It follows Rocky, a Punjabi guy, and Rani, a Bengali woman, who are a couple who decide to live in each other’s houses for three months to understand the culture. Their respective experiences lead to cold wars and mishaps between the two families that almost lead to their breakup. Was their decision wrong? Or was it right? To find out, you can watch the film here.

10. Thappad (2020)

When Amrita is slapped by her husband Vikram at a party, Amrita is shocked to see no one taking a stand for her, and rather telling her to forget and move on, clearly to avoid the “drama.” But for Amrita, the slap brings a realization, that of how she has been quiet despite Vikram’s misbehavior for a long time, which has led to this. She files for divorce and is ready to move away, but her pregnancy and Vikram’s claim for custody of the baby keep her in the venomous loop. How she gets justice is what we find out in the Anubhav Sinha directorial. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu as Amrita and Pavail Gulati as Vikram and is a gripping commentary on the patriarchal mindset that prevails and how often women, too, play a part in it. ‘Thappad’ can be streamed here.

9. Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024)

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy duology ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’ are set in the town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, which is tormented by the supernatural spirit of an angry woman that the townsfolk address as “Stree.” The spirit is known to take away men during a 4-day festival. In ‘Stree,’ we meet a guy named Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) who loses a friend to the spirit, and how he defeats it to get his friend back is what we find out. In ‘Stree 2,’ Vicky and his friends deal with another malevolent spirit known as Sarkata, a headless ghost. The only way to rid Chanderi of the ghost is to reach out to Stree for help, as she has a connection with Sarkata. With thoroughly interesting storylines that are underscored by wit and humor, the two movies are a must-see for fans of horror comedies. The cast also includes Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The two movies are a part of the larger Maddock Supernatural Universe, which also includes the movies ‘Bhediya’ (2022) and ‘Munjya’ (2024). You can watch ‘Stree’ here and ‘Stree 2’ here.

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a coming-of-age story that follows a group of friends, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), and Naina (Deepika Padukone). The film explores the themes of friendship, family, and career and shows how all of these are interlinked. Career separates the four best friends who meet again after a long time at Aditi’s wedding. Regardless of its mirth, the wedding becomes a cauldron of emotions and outbursts resulting from all the time lost. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is one of the best Bollywood films, which offers a true-to-form portrayal of the modern youth. You can watch the film here.

7. Maidaan (2024)

Considered one of the best sports-based films to have come out of Bollywood, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the life and career of Indian football player/coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Also known as the architect of modern Indian football, Syed Abdul Rahim served the Indian football team during what is now known as the golden age of Indian football (1950 to 1962). Actor Ajay Devgn pulls off a convincing portrayal of the sportsman in the film that shows how Rahim pulled the team out of the pit and put Indian football on the map of the world. We also see him coach the team at the 1956 Summer Olympics, the 1960 Summer Olympics, and the 1962 Asian Games. Alongside Devgn, the cast includes Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao. You can watch ‘Maidaan’ here.

6. Shershaah (2021)

Shershaah is a compelling war movie that captivates audiences with its gripping portrayal of the real-life hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who valiantly fought during the Kargil War. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film paints a vivid picture of his life, his love story, and his ultimate sacrifice for the nation. Sidharth Malhotra delivers a standout performance in the lead role, supported by an impressive cast that includes Kiara Advani. The film stands out due to its authentic depiction of the war, powerful storytelling, and the emotional depth it brings to Captain Batra’s inspiring story, making ‘Shershaah’ a remarkable and resonant war movie. You can watch the film here.

5. Madgaon Express (2024)

Kunal Khemu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ is a comedy-drama about a trio of best friends (Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary) who reunite after a long time and go on a much-awaited trip to Goa. However, the trip takes a rather dark turn after they find themselves in the company of drug traffickers and gangsters, much to our entertainment. Packed with humor from start to finish, ‘Madgaon Express’ celebrates silliness and offers a psychedelic take on the comedy of errors motif. You can watch it here.

4. I Want to Talk (2024)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘I Want to Talk’ is a slice-of-life film that tells the true story of a common man named Arjun Sen and his numerous physical and emotional battles. Sen is a USA-based NRI (Non-Resident Indian) who is not only diagnosed with laryngeal cancer but also undergoes many surgeries pertaining to other serious issues. As we see him face all of this, we are also provided with an in-depth exploration of his relationship as a single parent with his daughter, Reya, which is complex but not without the scent of affection. An intimate drama carried forward by day-to-day conversations underscored by the constant reminder of life’s uncertain and fleeting nature, ‘I Want to Talk’ is as poignant as it is heartwarming. Starring Abhishek Bachchan as Arjun Sen and Ahilya Bamroo as Reya, the film is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

3. Superboys of Malegaon (2024)

Reema Kagti’s drama ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is inspired by the documentary ‘Supermen of Malegaon.’ The film tells the true story of a group of boys hailing from Malegaon, a small city in Nashik district, Maharashtra, who give shape to their love for movies by making their own comedic version of the cult classic Indian action film ‘Sholay.’ However, subsequent events lead the group to break up until a tragic revelation brings them back together for one last film. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, and Muskkaan Jaferi, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is a compelling and emotional love letter to cinema and is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

2. Sardar Udham (2021)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, ‘Sardar Udham’ is a biopic based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh, an Indian freedom fighter hailing from Punjab. Singh assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London on March 13, 1940. This was Singh’s revenge for the killing of more than a thousand people (gathered for a protest) at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, by British troops on April 13, 1919. O’Dwyer was Punjab’s Lieutenant Governor at the time. Singh was subsequently arrested, convicted, and sentenced to death. He was hanged at Pentonville Prison in north London on July 31, 1940. The compelling performance of actor Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh won him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. The film itself won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film as well as the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. A gripping portrayal of history, ‘Sardar Udham’ is a must-watch. You can stream it right here.

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)



Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is a family drama at the center of which is the wealthy Raichand family. Rahul, the elder son of Yash Raichand, falls for Anjali, who belongs to a lower-middle-class family. Rahul marries her without Yash’s consent, and the couple is banished by Yash, Rahul’s mother Nandini standing quietly in tears without anything to say, a proof of the patriarchy that runs in the family. Later on, when Rohan, Yash’s younger son and Rahul’s brother, finds out the truth about the latter’s absence, he sets off to bring his brother’s family back home, where it really belongs. With a stellar ensemble that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is a cult movie that has a special place in the hearts of millennials, especially for its music. The movie can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix