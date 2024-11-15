Did Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash Leave Silo? Are Paul Billings and Lukas Kyle in Season 2?

The second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Silo’ reveals what happens to Juliette Nichols after she leaves her silo. The engineer walks through the vast, uninhabitable outer world and finds a new underground bunker that is similar to her home. Even though the first episode of the installment has scenes set in her silo, they are flashback sequences that reveal the protagonist’s past. None of these scenes reveal how Paul Billings and Lukas Kyle, two of her allies in the establishment, are coping with her exit. Since Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash are not named in the title sequence, the absence of the two characters in the episode is concerning! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash Are Part of the Cast of Silo Season 2

Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash did not leave ‘Silo.’ They are part of the cast of the dystopian series’ second season, and their absence in the premiere episode is seemingly only a creative decision to focus on Juliette Nichols’ survival and discovery of a new silo after her departure from her home. Since this journey lays the foundation for the installment’s principal storylines, creator Graham Yost must have wanted the first episode to address or establish the same. We can expect more scenes set in the protagonist’s original silo in the next episode featuring not only Paul Billings and Lukas Kyle but also the antagonists Bernard Holland and Robert Sims.

Even though Uche and Avi are not featured in any of the promotional stills Apple TV+ released ahead of the second season’s premiere, they can be spotted in the official trailer for the installment. After Juliette’s exit from their silo, Billings becomes the new officer in charge of the establishment, serving the ever-powerful Bernard and his right-hand man, Sim. Since he has trembling hands and other symptoms of the Syndrome to hide, the official is forced to remain loyal to the Judicial. In the upcoming episodes, his conflicting interests may severely influence Billings’ actions.

Similarly, Avi’s Lukas is also featured in the official trailer for season 2. Even though he doesn’t appear clearly, it is not hard to identify him as the man who climbs a long ladder from the bottom of the silo. His alliance with Juliette has threatened his life in the first installment. Still, he may remain committed to her and her cause if she manages to establish communication with him or the silo in any way possible.

Paul Billings and Lukas Kyle May Facilitate Juliette Nichols’ Return to Their Silo

Chinaza Uche and Avi Nash’s inclusion in the second season of ‘Silo’ was expected, considering the scope Paul Billings and Lukas Kyle have. Furthermore, they are integral parts of Hugh Howey’s source novel series, which guaranteed their appearances in the installment when the same was greenlit. Without spoiling any upcoming plot developments, we can say that Lukas and Juliette’s partnership hasn’t come to an end. Realistically, he is one of the handful of people she can trust to help her. Since he has also access to the IT department of the silo, Lukas can be the protagonist’s most useful ally. He may try to establish contact with the departed rebel, even if he has to go rogue to do it.

If Juliette establishes contact with Lukas, Billings has a lot to offer to his former partner. He can use his badge to turn many eyes that will otherwise see her potential return to their silo. With Bernard and Sims trying their best to convince the residents of the establishment that she is dead, as per the second season’s official trailer, Juliette may need to hide herself the moment she steps foot on her home. Billings can help her with that using his authority. Hopefully, the leverage Sims has on the officer may not transform the latter into the protagonist’s adversary. Even if that happens, the significance of the character is expected to remain the same.

Therefore, we may start seeing Billings and Lukas extensively in ‘Silo’ soon. They may confront the need to choose a side when Juliette and Bernard potentially face each other to gain authority over the silo.

Read More: Apple TV+’s Silo: Where Was it Filmed?