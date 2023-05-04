Where is Apple TV+’s Silo Filmed?

Based on the ‘Silo’ novel series by Hugh Howey, Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ is a science fiction series that chronicles the life of the last ten thousand people in a toxic dystopian Earth who coexist in a mile-deep silo, keeping them protected from the deadly world outside. Living with some strict regulations, the residents have no other choice than to believe that they are for their protection despite having no clue whatsoever about the history of the silo — when or why was it built? However, things and beliefs start changing rapidly when an engineer named Juliette investigates a loved one’s murder and stumbles on a mystery that goes way beyond her imagination.

Created by Graham Yost, the sci-fi drama show features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Common, and Harriet Walter. Almost all the action unfolds within the gigantic underground silo where men and women reside protected from the ruined world. The futuristic production designs of the set and the enclosed locations are bound to make one question about the actual production sites of ‘Silo.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details and get rid of your curiosity!

Silo Filming Locations

‘Silo’ is filmed in England, specifically in Hertfordshire and seemingly in London. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series commenced in late August 2021 under the working title ‘Wool’ and wrapped up in May 2022. So, without much ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that double for the futuristic silo in the Apple TV+ series!

Hertfordshire, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Silo’ are lensed in the home county of Hertfordshire, which is situated in the southern part of England. In particular, the Hoddesdon Studios at 3 Charlton Mead Lane in the town of Hoddesdon serves as the primary production location for the science fiction series. Earlier, the studios were storage and distribution warehouse units but now four of the ancillary buildings and an additional unit are in use as studios for shooting the Apple TV+ series.

The production team supposedly build a majority of the interior sets of the massive silo using the facilities of the temporary studios and top it off with the help of some visual effects during post-production. Apart from ‘Silo,’ Hertfordshire has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. For instance, its locales have been featured in ‘The World’s End,’ ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember,’ ‘Humans,’ and ‘Rosemary & Thyme.’

London, England

It seems that the production team of ‘Silo’ also travels to the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom, London, to shoot some of the important scenes for the Rebecca Ferguson starrer. Located just south of Hertfordshire, London consists of some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions that you might be able to spot not just in this sci-fi series but in various other productions. They are the Big Ben, London Bridge, Tate Modern, the Tower of London, the British Museum, and Southbank Centre. Other productions, besides ‘Silo,’ that have utilized London’s locales for shooting purposes include ‘Inception,’ ‘Alien,’ ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘The Peripheral,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘Doctor Who.’

