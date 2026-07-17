Silo Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: A Dark Web

Created by Graham Yost and based on the ‘Silo’ trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, Apple TV’s ‘Silo‘ tells the story of Juliette Nichols, an engineer from a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is forced to reside in underground silos. Curious to know more about the world outside, Juliette finds her life turning upside down as she becomes the sheriff and is then briefly cast out of the silo. As she learns some of the truths and comes back, a bout of amnesia stirs the pot further, complicating her journey towards understanding the nature of reality. In the previous episode, Juliette realizes that the people who have been presenting themselves as her guides to the truth aren’t necessarily being honest, and she must pick her own battles, as well as her own allies. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Juliette Descends Down the Silo in Search of Lucas Kyle

‘Silo’ season 3 episode 3, titled ‘A Dark Web,’ begins with Juliette inching her way towards the truth as she realizes that Camille isn’t necessarily someone to trust. For the past two days, she has been disposing of the pills given to her, but that is just one step of the process. To get to the bottom of things, she needs to step out and into the Deep Down all by herself. Determined, she steps out one night, notifying nobody but her trustworthy guard, unaware that their eyes are on her at all times. From there, we go back in time to the US, where Charlotte is still being subjected to a medical procedure that is ethically ambiguous at best. The rest of her squad was wiped out in the aerial incident, and when Daniel attends a memorial in their name, he learns that the military has records of the pilots’ final words before the crash, including Charlotte’s, but has kept a tight lip for some reason.

At the silo, Juliette’s sole mission is to look for Lucas Kyle, the man presumed to be dead or missing, who might just know what secrets the silos hold. Though Juliette sends a message to Shirley asking for her help, the latter simply ignores it, still bitter about losing her best friend. Meanwhile, Camille, now fully alerted to Juliette’s recent string of rebellious actions, seeks advice from the AI overlooking the entire silo. To no one’s surprise, it’s revealed that the barrels of Vitamin D+ that have been teased thus far are actually a memory-erasing drug that is meant to be injected into the silo’s water supply. While Camille believes that Juliette’s failed pursuit of Lucas Kyle can work to their advantage, the AI seems insistent on using Vitamin D+, unless Juliette’s cause can be dealt with in the coming hours, not days.

Daniel Gets One Step Closer to the Truth About His Sister’s Accident

Elsewhere, the sheriff seems busy looking for Orla Kent, who has been missing since the events of episode 1. While no one in the supplies department knows where she was last seen, Orla’s aunt notes her suspicions about Andrew, Orla’s boyfriend. Meanwhile, a desperate Juliette makes her way to Robert Sims, who is presently at his son’s school. Given how horrifying their last interaction together turned out to be, Robert is naturally furious at the sight of the mayor, but understands that she has absolutely no memory of the event. When asked about Lucas Kyle, however, he yet again yields no information, leaving Juliette with no option but to go straight to the mines. There, she confronts Shirley about her lack of support before shocking everyone by jumping straight into the depths of the underground, without any guide whatsoever.

In the flashback sequence, we catch up with Helen, the journalist who broke into the hospital to get Charlotte out. Her actions and general curiosity, however, seem to have had an adverse effect on her life as she’s been fired from her job for no clear reason. Still determined, she catches up with Daniel for a long ride to a certain contact of hers, who claims to have hacked into the military database to locate the audio tapes. At the hacker’s house, Daniel is forced to give up his government badge as proof before the man introduces him to what audio was last recorded on the ships. While we never get to hear the tape, Daniel and Helen’s concerned looks suggest that it captures the seconds immediately after Charlotte and company came across the gooey substance on their crafts. Visibly spooked, Daniel leaves the house with more questions than answers, most of which are directed towards the very government he is working for.

Camille Concocts a Plan to Murder the Mayor

Back in the present, Robert seems shaken up from the meeting with Juliette, and wishes for more family time. However, Camille, now fully assimilated into the system built to control the silo, faces too much pressure on all fronts to return to a normal life. In a way, it is almost a karmic moment for Robert, who spends much of the two seasons avoiding his family at every turn. Meanwhile, Nox catches up with Juliette on her journey downwards and subtly conveys that there are more practical ways of looking for Lucas Kyle. As Juliette is sent on a secret network of mines, tunnels, and corridors, the informants meant to keep track of her steadily report back to Camille, who realizes that Lucas might just be alive, and is in fact the number 1 priority.

With time as the enemy, Camille decides to smoke out the entire network of mines under the guise of an emergency rat extermination drive. Without warning, hundreds of workers find themselves surrounded by toxic smoke, and Juliette is one of the people affected. Though she manages to locate a mask for herself, one of the workers blindly knocks her out. As a fearsome fate awaits, Lucas shows up at last, rescuing a semi-conscious Juliette before disappearing into the darkness, right before the police arrive. Orla Kent is also miraculously found in the search operation, and just when it seems that the police are about to apprehend Lucas, the flamebearers get to the scene first. However, the cost of this entire operation is that Juliette is now hospitalized once again, and this time, Camille resolves to kill her in cold blood to stop her from becoming a genuine threat to Silo 18.

Read More: Is Lucky a True Story? Is Luciana “Lucky” Armstrong Based on a Real Criminal?