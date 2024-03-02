Single Black Female 2 Simone’s Revenge: Is the Sequel Rooted in Reality?

A direct sequel to the 2022 film titled ‘Single Black Female,’ Lifetime’s ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ is a mystery thriller movie helmed by the talented Shari L. Carpenter. The narrative begins three years after the events that transpired in the original film as Monica finally begins to get over her past and start over her life in Seattle. She soon becomes the host of the city’s most popular primetime investigative television program. Her trauma remains subsided, thanks to her best friend Bebe and a new love interest, making Monica hopeful about the future.

On the other hand, Simone recovers over the years in secret but suffers from amnesia. When she sees Monica on TV while beginning a brand new life of her own, her blurry memories become clear once again as she works towards a fateful reunion with her estranged sister. But given their complicated past, it is risky for Monica to let her guard down as Simone might still be vengeful. The themes of vengeance and tension between siblings are derived from reality, and they are brought to life through the compelling performances of talented actors, including Amber Riley, K. Michelle, Raven Goodwin, Andrea Andrade, and Kendrick Cross.

Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge is Not Based on a True Story

Even though some aspects of the Lifetime film might seem realistic, ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ is not inspired by a true tale. The screenwriters responsible for coming up with the script for the original screenplay collaborated yet again to continue the intriguing thriller. Thanks to the combined creative efforts and excellent penmanship of Sa’Rah Jones (known for thrillers like ‘Girl in the Closet’ and ‘Act Your Age’) and Tessa Evelyn Scott (known for ‘P-Valley’ and ‘The Best Friends Club’), the screenplay for the sequel could be made as gripping and realistic as it is.

Although the story is not particularly based on reality, the characters display traits that are very much seen in real life. For instance, K. Michelle admitted that her character, Bebe, is a lot like herself in actuality. Apart from characters, certain plotlines are also likely to reflect reality in more than one way, such as the rivalry between siblings. This particular theme has been explored in multiple movies and TV shows over the years, including the 2008 drama movie ‘Rachel Getting Married.’ With Jonathan Demme at the helm, the narrative is driven by the stellar performance of Anne Hathaway who portrays Kym Buchman, a young woman struggling with addiction and going in and out of rehab for a decade.

With Kym’s sister’s wedding approaching, she gets released from rehab and returns home for the big day. Upon her arrival, some long-simmering tensions amongst the family members begin to rise to the surface. Similar dynamics between estranged sisters are portrayed in the Lifetime film. Thus, considering all the above-mentioned factors, we can come to the conclusion that despite consisting of several true-to-life themes and elements, ‘Single Black Female 2: Simone’s Revenge’ is not derived from a real-life story.

