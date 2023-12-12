Single’s Inferno Season 3: Filming Location Island Revealed

Created by Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun, and Kim Na-hyun, Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ is a South Korean dating series that follows attractive and charming singles stranded on a deserted island. However, they can get access to the good side of the island but for that, they must become a couple with someone every night. The night at the “Heaven Island” includes the couples having great accommodations and delicious food, and of course, the company of their date.

The singles who fail to become a pair are forced to spend the night alone in “Hell Island.” The third season of ‘Single’s Inferno’ consists of four regular hosts from previous seasons — Super Junior member Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, actress Lee Da-hee, and comedian Hong Jin-kyung. They are joined by a former contestant, Kim Jin-young AKA Dex. With all the drama of ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3 also unfolding on a secluded island, the viewers tend to wonder where the season was filmed.

Single’s Inferno Season 3 Filming Locations

The third installment of ‘Single’s Inferno’ was filmed on the deserted island of Saseungbong-do on the western edge of South Korea. The shooting for season 3 seemingly commenced sometime in mid-2023 and production likely continued for a few weeks before wrapping up in the same year. All of the contestants and crew members had a blast shooting the dating reality show on the coastal island, where the filming of the first and second iterations also took place.

Saseungbong-do, South Korea

‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3 was shot on Saseungbong-do island in Jawol-myeon, Ongjin County in the Incheon Metropolitan City of South Korea, quite near the capital city of Seoul. Since the format of the third installment features a few significant changes to amp up the heat amid the contestants, the production team had to conduct some makeovers on the island AKA “Inferno/Hell Island” to accommodate the changes. However, the team landed in hot waters when they constructed a temporary set on the island for the third season, reportedly without obtaining permission from the owners of the land and the authorities governing the area.

For the uninitiated, Saseungbong-do island has been labeled a marine sanctuary as it inhabits several endangered species and flora that require conservation for the sake of maintaining a healthy ecosystem. By fiddling with a marine protected area, Netflix naturally ruffled some feathers. However, in their defense, the production team pleaded that they had “discussed in advance” regarding filming on the island but they further implied that they weren’t aware of the environmental status of the region and that they had to exclusively seek permission for the same.

Clarifying the same in a conversation with SPOTV News in May 2023, a Netflix official reportedly stated, “In the process of preparing for filming, the production company and the local government discussed in advance, but we are in the process of checking whether there were any insufficient parts in the double process. We will review the shortcomings and seek ways to supplement them.”

As per The Korea Times, Netflix issued an apology for the affair and ensured the governing body that their presence would not harm the surroundings, promising that they would leave the island exactly as they found it. Well, it seems like the issue between the authorities and the production team was resolved and the rest of the filming process went smoothly. Despite being a relatively secluded island, Saseungbong-do island has served as a shooting site for various other productions, such as ‘Running Man,’ ‘Muhan Dojeon’ and ‘Two Days and One Night.’

In the previous seasons, the sequences set in “Paradise” or “Heaven Island” were reportedly filmed in the Paradise City Resort, a 5-star hotel located in Paradise City, in Jung-Gu, Incheon just a few minutes away from the Incheon International Airport. However, looking at the changes in the format of season 3, it can’t be confirmed whether it was utilized as a filming site for the third iteration as well.

Read More: Dating Shows Like Single’s Inferno