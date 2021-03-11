Sistas Season 2 Episode 20: What to Expect?

In the 19th episode of ‘Sistas’ season 2, we saw Maurice come across a guy who is weirdly crashing in his apartment. Zac is still pissed with Karen while Andi is ignoring Gary’s grand gestures to get her attention. If you want to know more, you can go through our detailed recap. But if you are gearing up to watch the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 20!

Sistas Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 20 is slated to release on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT on BET. Each episode has a runtime of less than an hour.

Where to Stream Sistas Season 2 Episode 20 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 20, you can simply tune in to BET at the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can catch up on the episode on BET’s official website and the BET app. You can alternatively access the show on live TV platforms, such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, Philo TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. You can also buy or rent episodes of ‘Sistas’ on Apple TV, iTunes, and Amazon Prime.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 20 is called ‘Catch Fade,’ where we will see the sisters deal with more personal issues. We expect Zac and Karen to have a confrontation, wherein things might either improve between them or take a turn for the worst. Andi might also finally decide to respond to Gary.

Sistas Season 2 Episode 19 Recap

‘Sistas’ season 2 episode 19 is titled ‘Severing All Ties.’ At the beginning of this episode, Maurice runs into a stripper outside his apartment and has a small chat with him. He then gets the impression that Calvin is gay. The scene then cuts to Karen and Aaron, who are having intimacy issues. Karen then calls up Sabrina in the middle of the night and rants about her problems. On the other hand, Gary keeps sending flowers to Andi, who keeps rejecting them. She then puts on the ring Gary gives her, and it gets stuck on her finger. She phones the store to get it out, but the store mentions something related to a key instead.

Danni and Sabrina arrive at Karen’s as they discuss Andi and Gary. Sabrina and Karen have a heated conversation. Zac is at the airport and yelling at Danni to tell Karen to leave him alone. Danni has always been there for Zac, and him being harsh to her seems unfair. Maurice ends up telling Sabrina about the guy with Calvin. He then finds out about Maurice and Sabrina’s exchange which creates another fuss.

