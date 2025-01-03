Tyler Perry’s Sistas Renewed For Season 9 at BET+

Andi and her “sistas” are here to stay and slay! The Cinemaholic has learned that BET+ has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Sistas’ for its ninth season. The upcoming installment’s filming will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 24. The renewal of the show, created by Tyler Perry, has come less than a month after the eighth season completed airing.

In the eighth season finale, Andi puts Robin in his place and returns to work, only to be put on leave pending the result of the FBI investigation into Gary’s stabbing. Meanwhile, Penelope reveals her relationship with Gary to Agent Watt and even almost confesses that she is the one behind the crime, although it should not be true. Danni’s aim to be sober takes an unexpected toll on her heart following an argument with Tony, making her seek help.

As the finale progresses, Rich learns that he will never be able to be a father, which affects his relationship with Sabrina, especially since they have dreamt of cherishing a family life one day. Hayden, who has become paranoid after discovering that Tamara slept with Gary, decides to visit the latter. The eighth installment ends with Hayden entering Gary’s room, intending to hurt the man for sleeping with his woman. Moreover, Karen’s babies are also on the way.

The ninth season may begin by clarifying Gary’s fate. It remains to be seen what happens to Rich and whether the issues with his sperm sample will compromise his family life. We will also find out more about Andi’s situation and what she will do to get herself out of the mandatory leave. Most importantly, we can expect the identity of the person who stabbed Gary to be revealed.

Considering the conclusion of the eighth installment, we can expect the return of KJ Smith as Andi, Ebony Obsidian as Karen, Mignon Von as Danni, Novi Brown as Sabrina, Austin Scott as Robin, and Chido Nwokocha as Gary in the ninth season. The returnees may also include Sal Stowers as Penelope Williams, Michel Curiel as Agent Watt, Monti Washington as Rich, Chris Warren as Hayden, and Joi Symone as Tamara.

