Skip Junis: What Happened to the Alleged Witness of the OJ Simpson Case?

On the night of June 12, 1994, the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were discovered outside Nicole’s home in Brentwood, California. The case sparked numerous questions and speculations, with various individuals coming forward over the years to share their accounts of that night. One such person is Skip Junis, who claimed to have seen O.J. Simpson at the airport that evening and described his behavior as suspicious. In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson’, Skip recounts his experience and provides details on what he witnessed.

Skip Junis Alleged He Saw O.J. Simpson Throwing Something in a Trashcan

Around 11:00 pm, Skip Junis was sitting in his car outside LAX airport and was waiting to pick up his wife. He was parked in front of the American Airlines Terminal 5 when he noticed a black limousine pull up, and to his surprise, O.J. Simpson stepped out. According to Skip, O.J. was carrying two bags—one was a high-end, branded bag, while the other appeared worn-out and rugged. When the driver got out and brought a skycap to assist, O.J. refused to let either of them carry his bags. Skip specifically recalled that the worn-out bag, which looked like a canvas bag, was slung over the footballer’s shoulder, and he clutched it tightly.

Skip claimed that he saw O.J. walk away from the limousine and approach a trash can. He alleged that the latter opened the worn-out bag, took out a long object wrapped in a bedsheet, and discarded it before walking away. Prosecutors later speculated that this bag might have contained the murder weapon, but no concrete evidence was ever found to support this theory. Skip’s account aligned with that of the limousine driver, Allan Park, who had transported Simpson to the airport. Park also stated that he had seen Simpson carry the bags and was not allowed to carry one of them for him. O.J. did leave from the airport to Chicago shortly afterwards.

Skip Junis Was Never Called as a Witness to Testify in the O.J. Simpson Case

Skip Junis is a UCLA graduate in design, advertising, and marketing. He built a career working for People Magazine, US Magazine, Telepictures, and Lorimar in various roles and even served as the West Coast Advertising Director for a time. Now retired, he resides in Bremerton, Washington and is leading a quiet life. Although he was never called to testify during O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial, his account has been prominently featured in numerous documentaries and interviews that have analyzed the case. Many believe that his testimony could have influenced a different verdict during the criminal proceedings.

