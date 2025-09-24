John Usher Tribute on Slow Horses: Who is He?

Apple TV+’s ‘Slow Horses’ returns for a season 5 with an intriguing premise. The agents at Jackson Lamb’s Slough House are as miserable as ever. Surprisingly, it seems this time one of them, Louisa, has decided to take matters into her hands and finally part ways with the Service. Naturally, the news arrives as a bit of a shock to River. Meanwhile, Shirley, still dealing with Marcus’ unexpected death, turns toward paranoid vigilance, which might lead somewhere. Yet, the most insidious threat unfolds in another sector of the MI5, as Head of Security Emma Flyte finds herself investigating the troubling aftermath of a mass shooting incident. Thus, episode 1 of season 5, ‘Bad Dates,’ sees much action unravel. However, fans may find themselves more intrigued by the end credits that follow, which give tribute to John Usher, a dear friend and colleague of the show’s cast and crew.

John Usher Worked at the Slow Horses’ Costume Department

John Usher has been an integral part of ‘Slow Horses’ since the show first came out in 2022. The costume standby/assistant was a part of the crew for both seasons 1 and 2 of the show. Although it seems he parted ways with the production after season 2 episode 6, ‘Old Scores,’ it’s evident that his absence was widely felt across the set. Usher, a resident of Greater London, England, first entered the behind-the-scenes sector of the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. His first titles include projects like ‘The Mystic Masseur,’ ‘Jane Eyre,’ ‘Jack the Giant Slayer,’ and ‘The Invisible Woman.’ Around 2015, he began working at Warner Bros. Studio.

As such, Usher became a part of the costume department for projects like ‘The BFG,’ ‘Allied,’ ‘Tulip Fever,’ ‘Darkest Hour,’ and more. He was also on the costume designing crew of some of the most well-known titles of the last decades. These include ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ and ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield.’ In 2019, he also had a brief collaboration with Netflix, when he worked on the costuming for the fantasy action film ‘The Old Guard.’ The last project he worked on before his unfortunate passing was Ellen Kuras’ ‘Lee,’ starring Kate Winslet, Andy Samberg, and more. Thus, Usher’s legacy in the film industry remains evergreen. The cause of the costume assistant’s death hasn’t yet been made public. Nonetheless, it’s clear that those closest to him, including friends, family, and colleagues, would miss him greatly and remember him fondly in their memories.

