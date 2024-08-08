Slow Horses Renewed For Season 6 at Apple TV+

There is absolutely no stopping the Slow Horses at the Slough House! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Apple TV+ has renewed the espionage thriller series ‘Slow Horses’ for its sixth season. The filming of the installment will start in London, England, on an undisclosed date. Will Smith continues to lead the show’s writers, including Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, and Jonny Stockwood, based on Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ book series.

Apple TV+ has renewed the spy thriller ahead of the premiere of the fourth season, which is scheduled to be released on September 4, 2024. The fourth and fifth installments of the series were shot back-to-back to ensure the swift release of the upcoming episodes. Gary Oldman, who headlines the cast, revealed that he wrapped his season 5 scenes in July 2024.

The third season finale begins with Sean helping Louisa reach River, who is alive but in a dire situation. He clears a path by taking down soldiers, but as they attempt to escape through a tunnel, the bureaucrat is shot, and realizing he won’t make it, sacrifices himself to buy his companions time. Meanwhile, Shirley and Marcus face their own challenges, with the former managing to save the latter by dispatching the soldiers.

As the installment concludes, Louisa and River escape with the critical files, while Jackson sets traps to protect their position at Sarah’s house, culminating in a chaotic but successful defense. In the end, River brings the files to his grandfather, who tries to destroy them, but he had a backup all along. The epilogue reveals that River leaked the files, putting Diana in a difficult position as she takes over as First Desk. Catherine parts ways with Jackson after quitting, leaving the latter alone to manage the Slough House.

The upcoming fourth season is based on Mick Herron’s novel ‘Spook Street.’ Its narrative will include the plight of River’s grandfather, David, who shows signs of dementia in the previous installment. The upcoming episodes are expected to address unresolved predicaments from the third season finale, especially River’s leak of incriminating MI5 documents under Ingrid Tearney’s watch, which leads to Diana’s promotion to First Desk.

Will Smith hinted at significant changes and repercussions beyond the immediate fallout from River’s leak. Additionally, the MI5 agent’s strained relationship with his grandfather, who destroyed the documents he found, will evolve. Catherine will also face shifts in her role after learning that her former boss, Charles Partner, was a traitor.

In Season 5, the Slow Horses become entangled in a puzzling situation when Roddy Ho, the resident tech expert, starts dating a glamorous new girlfriend. As a string of increasingly odd incidents unfolds across the city, it’s up to the team to unravel the connections. Jackson Lamb emphasizes that, in espionage, the “London Rules” must always be followed. It is too early to predict the sixth installment’s plot. However, since the fifth season is an adaptation of Herron’s ‘London Rules,’ we can expect the newly greenlit installment to depict the events in ‘The Drop,’ a novella that was published in the United States as ‘The Marylebone Drop,’ and ‘Joe Country.’

The fourth season will feature Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Tavener, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright. Other returning cast members are Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Londridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright. Joining them will be five new cast members: Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness, Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian, Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, and James Callis as Claude Whelan.

Since the show is set in London, the city will remain the principal location, enhancing its authenticity. Similarly, ‘The Crown‘ also used the English capital as a significant backdrop.

