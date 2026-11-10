Small Prophets Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

‘Small Prophets’ Season 1 arrives at a bittersweet conclusion that leaves both the protagonist and the fans vying for further answers. After successfully growing a batch of prophetic homunculi in his backyard, Michael Sleep finally gets some resolution about the disappearance of his girlfriend, Clea. As it turns out, the woman who ran away 7 years ago and has remained completely evasive since is well and truly alive. However, due to some unknown circumstances, she can never make it back home. As a result, it’s up to Michael to track down the woman he loves and further unravel the mystery of her initial departure. On the other hand, Kacey receives answers of her own about a future that promises to be full of hope and opportunity. Fortunately for fans, the series has already been renewed for a second season. At the time of writing, ‘Small Prophets’ season 2 is expected to be slated for a 2027 release.

Small Prophets Season 2 Will Likely Expand Upon Clea’s Disappearance

The end of ‘Small Prophets’ season 1 brings Michael to a strange new turn in his life. The reclusive middle-aged man has finally learned the truth about whether or not Clea is alive. At the same time, he also learns that she will never return home to their house at the cul-de-sac. So far, the protagonist has been living his life in a kind of stasis because of his desperate hope that Clea might one day return home. Therefore, these revelations have given him the closure he needs to break out of this period of stubborn stagnation. He can finally leave the cul-de-sac and even has plans to travel to Canada to set out on a real search for the love of his life.

Michael’s decision to pursue Canada stems from a silent call he received from an unknown number that can be traced to the Canadian province of British Columbia. He believes that Clea might have been on the other end of the line. Since pressing circumstances compelled him to destroy the homunculi, extracting confirmation about this theory remains an impossibility for now. Yet, given Michael’s single-minded focus on finding Clea again, it’s unlikely that a lack of certainty will prevent him from undertaking this endeavor. Therefore, fans can expect season 2 to continue centering around Michael’s search for Clea. Only this time around, he will have considerably more confidence and assurance to keep his hopeful spirit alive.

Small Prophets Season 2 Will Bring Back the Leading Stars

‘Small Prophets’ season 1 introduced a great cast of characters who informed the worldbuilding around Michael Sleep. However, given the way the season finale concludes, it is possible that many of these characters won’t be returning for a season 2. One of the main resolutions in the story so far stems from the confirmation that Michael gets about Clea’s survival through the homunculi. For years, he has been stuck in the same house, with an untouched room decorated for an uncelebrated Christmas. However, now that he knows that Clea will never return to the house, he has a reason to finally leave it behind.

Unfortunately, this could mean a departure for characters like Clive, Bev, Elliot, and Olive. Similarly, Michael’s dead-end job at the Toolbox is also no longer a necessity. Therefore, if he decides to leave the city and travel to Canada, it could lead to the exit of characters like Gordon and Brigham. Despite the uncertainties of the show’s future, fans can remain confident about one thing. Lead actors Pearce Quigley (Michael Sleep) and Lauren Patel (Kacey) will definitely return for a season 2. Furthermore, reports suggest that Michael Palin might also reprise his role as Michael’s father, Brian.

Small Prophets Season 2 Will Focus On Michael and Kacey’s Friendship

At the start of ‘Small Prophets’ season 1, Michael is a reclusive man stuck in repetitive cycles of life. He exchanges small talk with his neighbors, dodges responsibility at work, and visits his father at the nursing home. This seems to be the beginning and the end of his social life. However, during the alchemical process of creating homunculi in his backyard, he ends up making an unexpected friend: Kacey. The younger woman quickly becomes a close friend and confidant. As the season 1 finale ends, the duo is set up for their own adventures. For Michael, this means a trip to Canada, while Kacey is considering booking a flight to Australia. Even so, despite their differing futures, there’s a sense that distance won’t subdue their friendship.

The show’s creator, Mackenzie Crook, has spoken about how he plans to keep this dynamic at the center of the story going forward. In a conversation with TV Insider, he said, “At the moment, I’m deeply involved in writing the second series. I’m possibly halfway through, and I’m answering all of those questions. I think Michael and Kacey’s friendship that’s going to inspire Michael to be more open to things, be more positive. She’s a good influence, a positive, optimistic influence in his life. We’ll see where it goes. I’m as intrigued to know as, hopefully, you are where it goes, because right now, I’m figuring it out.” Therefore, from the looks of it, this friendship will continue to remain at the heart of the series even in season 2.

Read More: Is Small Prophets a True Story? Is Michael Sleep Based on a Real Person?