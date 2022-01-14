Smiling Friends Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, ‘Smiling Friends’ is an adult animated comedy show that revolves around a small company that specializes in bringing happiness to its clients. The comedy series looks at the employees of Smiling Friends Inc. as they speak to their clients over the phone and in-person whilst also trying to combat their complicated lives.

The show has been lauded by critics and fans across the world for its absurdist storylines, satirical content, and lovably goofy characters. Charlie, Pim, and the others are not perfect, but their attempts to cheer up those who are unhappy are hilarious and unconventional. Thus, it’s no surprise that fans are desperate to know about the show’s fate. Will it get a second installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Smiling Friends’ season 2.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date

‘Smiling Friends’ premiered on April 1, 2020, on Adult Swim, with its pilot episode, and season 1 of the show landed in its entirety on January 9, 2022, on Adult Swim. The season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of approximately 11 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re itching to find out about the animated show’s second installment. Here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there is no official information regarding the renewal of ‘Smiling Friends’ for season 2. However, we believe that the show will likely return for a second round. This is because the show’s pilot episode alone has been viewed over 1.3 million times on different social media platforms and is one of the most-watched episodes on Adult Swim.

Clearly, fans love the show. So, wouldn’t Hadel, Cusack, and Adult Swim want to continue to milk the show’s popularity? Plus, the show’s absurdist and wacky premise allows for the creation of endless storylines — coming up with content for a second installment is unlikely to be an issue. Additionally, the show is not billed as a limited series, so it’s not impractical to expect another season!

The show landed a full series order for season 1 in May 2021 and Charlie and Pim’s world graced our screens around eight months later. Thus, keeping in mind the time required for recommissioning and animation, fans can expect ‘Smiling Friends’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023. Now, we just have to wait for the official renewal announcement, which hopefully won’t take too long!

Smiling Friends Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the animated series gets greenlit for a second round, we expect most of the main cast to reprise their voice roles because the show is nothing without them! This includes Michael Cusack (Pim/Alan/Pim’s Sister/Pim’s Dad/Pim’s Mom/Mr. Frog/various Bliblies/Grim/Ketchup Packet/The Witch), Marc M. (The Boss), and Chris O’Neill (Auditioning Father/Warren Buffett). We believe that Cusack will again voice the character of Smormu, despite the character seemingly dying in season 1. After all, anything can happen in this show.

David Dore (Party Bro/Forest Demon) and Erica Lindbeck (Assistant/Mustard Packet/ Pepper/Jennifer/Enchantress) are expected to be a part of the second season as well. Additionally, despite what happens in the season 1 finale, we think Zach Hadel will probably reprise his voice role as Charlie Dompler. Moreover, Hadel might continue to voice the characters of Gleb, Charlie’s Grandma, Desmond’s Mom, Century Egg, Salt, Mip, Satan, and DJ Spit.

We might even encounter Finn Wolfhard, Mike Stoklasa, Jane Badler, and Gilbert Gottfried again voicing the characters of Man Living in Wall/various Bliblies, Desmond/Quick Live Action Shot, Celebrity Show Host, and God. Plus, it is a possibility that new celebrities and comedians will voice fresh and quirky characters if the show gets a second edition.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 of the show follows the misadventures of Charlie and Pim as they try to help unhappy individuals and creatures dealing with a variety of issues. We thus see the duo dealing with eccentric characters such as Mr. Frog, Shrimp, Enchantress, and Ketchup Packet. Soon, Smormu joins Charlie, Pim, and the others as the fifth Smiling Friend. Towards the end of the season, a rival organization crops up near Smiling Friends Inc., causing tension. Then, in a hilarious and shocking twist, Charlie dies after getting crushed under a tree and goes to Hell; there, he tries to cheer up a depressed Satan.

Season 2, if given the go-ahead, will likely explore Charlie’s fate. Plus, we might also get to see how Smiling Friends Inc. and the Boss will deal with their competition. Additionally, we expect that more contemporary issues will be satirically addressed in the second edition; after all, the first season dives straight into themes such as cancel culture, mental health, and rigid ideologies. It also isn’t too far-fetched to expect new characters to enter the world of ‘Smiling Friends.’

