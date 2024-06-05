So You Think You Can Dance Season 17: Where Are The Contestants Now?

The electrifying energy of Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 17 captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing extraordinary talent and stirring emotions. As the curtain fell on the season, the spotlight shifted to the journeys of its contestants beyond the stage. With Cat Deeley hosting for her sixteenth consecutive season to the insightful critiques of judges like Stephen “tWitch” Boss, JoJo Siwa, and Matthew Morrison, the show’s impact reverberated far beyond its finale.

Exploring the post-show trajectories of these dancers unveils a path of resilience, creativity, and perseverance. Beyond the glitz and glamour, their stories illuminate the realities of pursuing dreams in the competitive world of dance. Stay tuned and have a comprehensive look into the lives of these remarkable artists as they continue to inspire and innovate in the world of dance.

Alexis Warr is Fostering Her Marriage and Career

Alexis Warr, the Utah-based professional dancer, made history as the first female ballroom dancer to claim victory on ‘So You Think You Can Dance.’ Her journey from a versatile dancer mastering various styles to winning hearts with her ballroom and contemporary prowess is truly remarkable. Alongside her triumph on the show, she has dazzled on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘World Of Dance,’ showcasing her talent on prestigious stages. She has been touring as a part of Derek Hough’s dancing entourage lately. Married to her high school sweetheart, Jake Burton, Alexis’ personal life intertwines with her professional achievements.

Celebrating five years of marriage on November 16, she recently delighted in her first All-Star alumni appearance during the Season 18 finale. Beyond dancing, she promotes the Tiger Friday apparel brand and shares her expertise at the HEAT Dance Convention. Alexis also took the stage as both a performer and presenter at the World Choreography Awards in Los Angeles. In her downtime, Alexis finds joy in exploring podcasts like ‘On Purpose’ with Jay Shetty, indulging in the magic of Harry Potter, and practicing meditation through the Insight Timer app. With a penchant for sharing her favorite products and tunes, she keeps her fans engaged while enjoying her Dominican Republic vacations with her husband.

Keaton Kermode is Mixing Dancing with Professionalism

Keaton Kermode, a talented dancer hailing from Fairland, Indiana, embarked on his dance journey at Style Dance Academy, where he competed for over nineteen years. Celebrating his birthday on December 30, Keaton is currently 22 years old. His passion for dance led him to Los Angeles where he has been teaching locally for the past two years, sharing his expertise and inspiring the next generation of dancers. A former high school football player, Keaton’s diverse background adds a unique flair to his choreography and performances.

Recently, he choreographed a piece for Tiffany Billings’ Jeté, LA’s premier dance showcase, and performed on stage with Ryan Gosling at the Oscars for the song ‘I’m Just Ken’ featuring Slash. Keaton also guest teaches at Xtreme Dance Force Studio in Chicago and is represented by McDonald Selznick Associates. Keaton’s journey from a small-town dancer to a sought-after choreographer and performer in Los Angeles highlights his dedication and passion for the art. His work continues to mesmerize audiences and students alike, making him a rising star in the commercial dance world.

Essence Wilmington is Pursuing a Rap Career

Essence Wilmington, a dynamic hip-hop dancer from Davenport, was born on September 15, 2001. Her dance journey began at age nine, dancing with her aunt, and soon led her to Imani Dance Studios, where her mother enrolled her in weekly classes. By age 12, she had started her own dance team and was teaching weekly classes. Wilmington’s talents blossomed through competitions, culminating in an audition for ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ after her mother (who is also her manager), Ebonie Wilmington, submitted a video on her behalf.

Besides her dance career, she frequently appears on her friend Robert Miley Jr.’s podcast series, sharing music reaction videos. Essence, who also goes by ‘Essence W’ in her recording rap career, openly discusses her industry struggles and proudly flaunts her bold style on Instagram. Her favorite dance movie is ‘Stomp the Yard.’ She has collaborated with major brands like McDonald’s and Nike, and she recently visited Waukegan High School for an event. She also appeared on the Top Tier Entertainment podcast.

Beau Harmon is Going To Many Places and Studios

Currently based in New York City and born in Kennesaw, Georgia, Beau Harmon started dancing at the age of three and later pursued a BFA in Musical Theatre at Texas State University under Kaitlin Hopkins’s guidance. He enriched his summers with training at The Joffrey Ballet and The Globe Theatre in London. Recently, Beau captivated audiences as “Moose” in ‘Crazy For You’ at Asolo Repertory Theater, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. He also appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with Molly Shannon, choreographed by Chris Bailey.

Harmon’s regional theatre credits include ‘The Music Man’ (Marcellus) and ‘Guys and Dolls’ (Angie the Ox) at Wagon Wheel Center For The Arts, and ‘Twist, An American Musical’ at the Alliance Theater, directed by Debbie Allen. With over twenty years of experience, Beau has transitioned into dance education, joining the faculty at Steps on Broadway in the fall of 2022. His roles as a choreographer, associate, and dance captain span numerous regional and collegiate productions, including co-choreographing ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Cabaret,’ and serving as associate director/choreographer for ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ at Redhouse Arts Center.

Beau’s inclusive teaching philosophy embraces dance as a celebration of life, welcoming all to his classes. He is big on inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights and has been spotted at Pride Parades. Recently, he celebrated the release of ‘IF,’ participated in ‘Death Becomes Her,’ and modeled for his photographer friend Ashlyn Maddox while promoting L’Oréal products. Beau’s extensive training and diverse talents continue to leave a significant mark on the dance community.

Carter Williams is Representing The Country Internationally

Carter has a history of appearances on national television, having previously appeared in the first two seasons of ‘World of Dance’ and seasons nine, ten, and eleven of ‘America’s Got Talent’ with his partner Anika Baker. Outside of his TV accomplishments he has achieved the titles of four-time World Latin Finalist and two-time National Latin Champion.

Recently, Carter enjoyed a getaway to Hana Maui and a trip to Disney World with his sisters Erica and Chelsea and their mother Libby Davidson Williams. He is an active member of the Weber State University Dance Team, where he celebrated their National Championship and D1 Jazz National Champions & Jazz Grand Champions titles. Moreover, he was part of the U.S. team that triumphed at the ICU World Hip Hop Championship in 2024. Carter is currently in a relationship with Ayden Hammer and promotes Swig Drinks.

Ralyn Johnson is Honing Her Craft at The University of Arizona

From Louisiana, Ralyn Johnson attends the University of Arizona as a dance major. Growing up she trained at On Moving Dance Company for 14 years, where she studied Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Modern, Ballet, and Hip-Hop. She has traveled with multiple conventions such as Tremaine and LADM, while she is currently traveling with HEAT and Dupree. In her travels with these conventions, she has been able to assist and work with amazing choreographers. During her first semester at the University of Arizona, she has had the opportunity to perform in a masterwork choreographed by Kayla Farrish titled ‘Wonders.’

Anna Miller is Enjoying Her Life and Traveling

Anna Miller has been concocting her ballet skills since she was seven, embodying grace in every movement. Originally from Michigan, she now resides in California and is a regular at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles. A smoothie enthusiast, Anna is in a relationship with Ethan Ancick, with whom she loves to travel and explore the great outdoors. Their recent adventures have taken them to Hawaii and Jamaica. Unfortunately, she recently experienced the loss of a dear friend, Dakota Jack Schultz.

Waverly Fredericks is Chasing His Passions

Fredericks began his dance journey at the Dance Theatre of Harlem and his training continued at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, the Ailey School, and MOVE in New York City. At Juilliard, from where he graduated in 2023, Waverly performed works by renowned choreographers such as Medhi Walerski, Ohad Naharin, Spenser Theberge, Jermaine Spivey, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Sonya Tayeh, and Norbert De La Cruz III. His choreographic pieces have been featured in events like Choreographers and Composers 2021 and Choreographic Honors 2022 and 2023. Outside of dance, Waverly is a sneaker enthusiast and enjoys fashion, often modeling for various assignments. He recently vacationed in Bermuda and has released a choreography project titled ‘WAVE.’

Jordan Betscher is Living a Vibrant Lifestyle

Jordan Betscher, originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, began her dance journey at the tender age of three. Her early talent led her to perform with the Cincinnati Ballet in ‘The Nutcracker.’ At 18, Jordan took a significant step in her career by moving to New York City to join the Radio City Rockettes in ‘The Christmas Spectacular.’ Her performances have graced iconic events such as The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Rockefeller Tree Lighting, ‘The Ellen Show,’ and ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

She also played Cassandra in the National Tour of ‘Cats the Musical,’ and her other notable appearances include roles in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Mary Poppins’ at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Jordan’s personal life is equally captivating; she recently vacationed on a yacht with friends in Half Moon Bay, traveled to Paris with Jackie Aitken, and was also seen enjoying a trip to Mexico. Jordan treasures her close bond with her sister, Danielle Betscher, whom she considers her best friend. Moreover, Jordan has performed as a backup dancer for Mariah Carey, further showcasing her versatile talent.

Thiago Pacheco is Making Appearances in Music Videos

Before making waves on ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ Thiago had already built an impressive competition resume. In 2021, he earned second place at both The Dance Awards and the 24 Seven Dance Convention, following his first-place win at the Jump Dance Convention in 2020. He was also recognized as a national teen core performer at Radix’s 2021 dance convention. The 19-year-old dancer from Massachusetts has recently broadened his performance repertoire by dancing on stage at the Outloud Music Festival and appearing in music videos for SNOW WIFE’s “WET DREAM” and Ashlynn Malia’s “Nobody Else.”

James “Lord Finn” Thomas is Expanding His Skill Set

James “Lord Finn” Thomas made a comeback on the show with his girlfriend, Brianna Grey, after his initial attempt at age 18. Now 26, James first auditioned for Season 11 but was eliminated during the choreography round due to an injury. Following that setback, he became a street performer in Los Angeles. Currently, James is involved with The Wax Stages production studio and is a member of the rap hip-hop trio Wax World.

Virginia Crouse is Moulding Her Dancing Dreams

Virginia Crouse began her dance journey at age ten and started teaching by the time she was 18, discovering a passion for teaching that rivals her love for dance. She has been part of Tiffany Billings’ Jeté, choreographed by ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ alum Keaton Kermode. Virginia is frequently seen in various dance studios around Los Angeles, including the renowned Millennium Dance Complex, where she continues to refine her skills.

