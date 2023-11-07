Social Currency: Where Are The Influencers Now?

‘Social Currency’, an electrifying reality show set in the diverse landscape of Indian social media, pits the country’s top influencers against each other in the ultimate battle for online supremacy. Stripped of their carefully curated online personas, these social media icons must now prove their worth from scratch. They face a series of ingenious challenges designed to earn them the coveted social currency. As they navigate this undefined territory, the contestants delve into the heart of influencer culture, facing unexpected obstacles and uncovering the raw realities behind the glamorous facade.

In the gripping social experiment, alliances were formed, egos clashed, and strategies were tested, all in the quest to become the last influencer standing. Stripped of their carefully crafted personas, they returned to their roots, grappling with newfound humility and self-discovery. After the show’s intense finale, the spotlight dimmed, and the glitz of the competition faded away, allowing us to delve deep into the lives of these once-mighty influencers.

Where is Aakash Mehta Now?

Aakash Mehta, the acclaimed comedian, embarked on a thrilling journey when he joined Netflix’s ‘Social Currency’, nervously hoping he wouldn’t be ousted within 21 days. Much to his surprise, not only did he stay, but he emerged as the winner, solidifying his place as one of today’s most prolific stand-up comics. Aakash’s rise to fame began with his dedication to open mics and performances, gradually amassing a dedicated fanbase. His YouTube channel, titled ‘Kuchbhimehta,’ became a sensation, with every new upload going viral.

Hailing from a family of investors and rooted in Gujarati lineage, Aakash’s talent transcends borders. He has toured extensively, captivating audiences in India, Dubai, UK, and USA with over 1000 stand-up comedy shows. His repertoire extends beyond stand-up, with contributions to YouTube sketch series like ‘Comedy Central,’ ‘The Living Room,’ ‘Random Chikibum,’ ‘Them Boxer Shorts,’ and ‘The Comedy Factory.’ Aakash Mehta’s journey is a testament to his comedic brilliance, making him a force to be reckoned with in the world of comedy and entertainment.

Post his triumphant Netflix stint, his stand-up comedy specials, including ‘Nasty’ and ‘Dark,’ received immense love from fans, further cementing his status as a comedy powerhouse. While talking to Hindustan Times, Aakash revealed his venture into new territories, taking on a role in an upcoming film, expected for release next year. While shrouded in mystery, this move exemplified his eagerness to explore spaces in the entertainment industry.

Where is Parth Laghatemore Samthaan Now?

‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ fame Parth Laghatemore Samthaan, the talented Indian actor, began his acting journey with notable appearances in shows like ‘Gumrah: End of Innocence’ and ‘Best Friends Forever’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’. Along the way, he showcased his acting skills in various episodes of ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Webbed’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, and ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.’ In 2015, Parth Samthaan sizzled his way to the 11th spot on Eastern Eye’s Top 50 Sexiest Asian Men List, stealing hearts with his charisma. The following years saw him climbing the popularity ladder in the Times of India’s ‘Most Desirable Men on Television’ List in 2018.

Parth’s magnetic charm didn’t go unnoticed for the next two consecutive years. Not just that, he also made waves in The Times Most Desirable Men rankings. Clearly, his appeal knows no bounds, making him one of the industry’s most sought-after heartthrobs. In addition to his TV successes, Parth ventured into Bollywood with his debut film ‘Googly Ho Gayi’ in 2016, and even tried his hand at playback singing with the song ‘Jind Meri’. Although he remained in social media eyes surrounded by a number of controversies, his notable work in Indian TV Industry earned him accolades and awards.

After his spectacular performance in ‘Social Currency’, Parth expanded his horizons in reality TV and also gained a lot more fans than before. Post-show Parth is now focusing on various new projects on all the entertainment platforms. He has a few new music videos on his name, such as ‘Baarish Ke Aane Se’ with T-Series, and engaging in brand promotions too, like ‘Garnier’ and ‘Stake.’ Notably, he has also reprised his role alongside Niti Taylor in the new season of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’, captivating audiences once again. With an upcoming Bollywood breakthrough in ‘Ghudchadhi’, Parth continues to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, balancing his TV and film career with finesse.

Where is Rowhi Rai Now?

Rowhi Rai, a rising star hailing from the picturesque region of Darjeeling, West Bengal, has carved her niche in the world of social media by showcasing her talents on TikTok in 2016, capturing the hearts of viewers with her engaging content centered around clothing, fashion, and daily Vlogs. Undeterred by life’s twists, the 23-year-old started her career at her brother’s Sports Academy to support her family, but then she ventured into the world of social media, quickly gaining fame as an influencer. When TikTok faced a ban, she seamlessly transitioned to Instagram, where her short videos continued to captivate a vast audience.

In 2019, Rowhi Rai expanded her digital footprint by launching her YouTube channel, aptly named ‘Rowhi Rai.’ There, she shared a diverse array of content, from travel adventures and food escapades to haul videos and heartwarming family vlogs. Not one to shy away from challenges, Rowhi showcased her skills on reality television as in 2019, she graced the screen as a contestant on MTV Love School’s fourth season alongside Nipun Dhawan, rekindling memories of their past love connection. The following year, amidst the global pandemic, she took on the challenge of MTV Ace The Quarantine, demonstrating her resilience and adaptability.

In a dramatic turn of events in 2022, Rowhi Roy found herself in the eye of a social media storm after posting a vlog titled ‘What I Eat In A Day In my Father’s Sharad’. Rowhi’s journey after her Netflix debut in ‘Social Currency’ has gained her immense popularity. She has continued to create engaging vlogs, staying active on Instagram, and even ventured into brand promotions. Rowhi Rai’s story is not just about social media stardom; it’s a tale of determination, and embracing change, making her an inspiring figure in the digital realm.

Where is Mridul Madhok Now?

Born and raised in the heart of Delhi, Mridul Madhok, a former engineer and the son of acclaimed actor Ajay Modak continues to carve his own path, ventured into the world of entertainment, and quickly made a mark. Prior to his appearance on Social Experiment on Netflix, he charmed audiences in ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’ (2019) and even dared to find love on ‘Dating in the Dark’ (2018). But Mridul isn’t just limited to the screen; he’s a familiar face in music videos like “Kaala Jaadu” and “Chum Le Ve Matha.”

This multi-talented individual isn’t just about acting and music; he’s also a savvy entrepreneur. He’s lent his name to various brands like Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, endorsed products like MamaEarth, and mCaffeine, and also delved into the world of superbike rentals. Not to mention, he also showcased his exceptional skills in the ‘All Stars Footy League’, Delhi. If that wasn’t enough, he’s the proud owner of ‘Damn Good by Mridul Modhak,’ a line of clothing, skincare and pre-workout supplements that have gained quite the following.

With his fame soaring post-‘Social Currency,’ Mridul has his eyes set on the future. He plans to venture into cosmetics and grooming products and even dreams of opening a hair transformation salon in the bustling streets of Delhi. In a candid conversation with Indian forums, he shared his exciting journey, proving that his story is just beginning and that there’s much more to come from this talented and ambitious young man.

Where is Sakshi Sagar Chopra Now?

Sakshi Chopra, the granddaughter of the legendary Ramanand Sagar, stands as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry. Notably, she hails from a prestigious lineage; her father is an esteemed astrologer, and her mother is Meenakshi Sagar, a renowned film and television producer. But Sakshi is not one to rest on her family’s laurels alone. She is not just a television personality but also a singer with her own thriving YouTube channel. Sakshi is widely recognized for her bold persona, which has often set the internet ablaze.

Sakshi’s daring photographs have captivated audiences, making her a social media sensation. After her appearance in the show ‘Social Currency’, Sakshi’s revelations came to light through an Instagram post, where she openly addressed the alleged contract breaches by the producers of the show. In this post, she shared her experiences, including distressing details such as being denied fundamental necessities like food, providing a glimpse into the challenges faced within the entertainment industry.

With a resilient spirit and unwavering determination, Sakshi Chopra continues to make headlines, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in entertainment and entrepreneurship. She has carved her own niche in the industry, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit by launching her brand, ‘Haute Festival Couture & Swimwear’, which is eagerly anticipated by her fans.

Where is Vagmita Singh Now?

Vagmita Singh AKA Jiji a popular content creator hailing from Jaipur, is renowned for her humorous videos on her YouTube channel named ‘That Indian Chick’ addressing topics such as relationships, mental health, and the challenges faced by an Indian Woman. Born into a family rooted in Marwad, Jaipur, Vagmita is the odd one out among her siblings, who are all accomplished lawyers, including her father, a prominent figure in the Rajasthan high court. She received her education at Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls School, an all-girls institution in Jaipur. She shared her life experiences through rants while pursuing her education in English Literature and Filmmaking.

In an interview with Indian Forums, she revealed that in her pursuit of creative fulfillment, she initially worked at a media house in Mumbai. However, she soon realized that her true passion lay in filmmaking, prompting her to decide to leave her job and enroll in a film school. Through her journey, she embraced her Marwadi roots, often incorporating her native language into her content. Vagmita’s creative talents also extend to screenwriting, as she contributed dialogues for the Amazon Prime series ‘Jee Karda’. Her impact extends beyond her creative endeavors, as she candidly discussed her own battles with anxiety and depression in an episode of Social Currency.

In this open conversation, she emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues with sensitivity and debunking the misinformation surrounding such topics. Even after the show, Vagmita Singh’s influence in the digital realm continues to grow, as she earned recognition by being featured in Cosmopolitan magazine. This achievement further solidifies Vagmita’s impact not only within the online community but also in mainstream media, highlighting her ability to inspire and connect with audiences across various platforms.

Where is Ruhi Dilip Singh Now?

Ruhi Dilip Singh, the versatile Indian actress and model, has left an indelible mark in both the film and television industry with her talent and charm. Her journey to fame began when she emerged as the 1st Runner up in Femina Miss India East 2011, a stepping stone that led her to win the prestigious title of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity in 2014. Ruhi Dilip Singh’s acting journey commenced with her role in the drama film ‘Calendar Girls’ in 2015. Notably, she showcased her acting prowess in the Emmy-nominated documentary ‘The World Before Her'(2012).

Her filmography includes a diverse range of roles in projects like ‘Maangi Duaein’ (2020), ‘Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond’ (2019), ‘Mom and Co’ (2019), ‘Rashtraputra’ (2018), ‘Spotlight 2’ (2018), ‘Heroine’ (2018), ‘Bongu’ (2017), ‘Aakhri Sauda: The Last Deal’ (2016), and ‘Ishq Forever’ (2016). With a substantial fan following of over 12 million on Instagram, Facebook, and Josh, Ruhi stands out as a critically acclaimed artist and influential online personality, leading to her appearances on numerous magazine covers.

Recognized as one of The Times’ ’50 Desirable Women of 2020′, Ruhi is a trained belly dancer, adding another layer of skill to her impressive repertoire. Interestingly, Ruhi’s early aspirations revolved around becoming a successful singer, but destiny led her to the captivating world of acting. She has undeniably made her mark with the unique global Snapchat release of ‘The Greatest of All Time with Ruhii Siingh,’ reaching out to the youth and leaving an unforgettable impression on her audience.

After her impactful stint on ‘Social Currency’ as AwaaZ, Ruhii Siingh didn’t stop there. On Instagram, she initiated a project called AwaaZ, providing a platform for people to share their stories, from moments of discomfort to unyielding determination. This initiative transcends gender boundaries, extending its reach to every individual with a dream who refuses to succumb to rejection. Ruhii’s dedication to amplifying diverse voices and empowering dreams has garnered her recognition.

Where is Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali Now?

Bhavin, born in Mumbai on June 10, 1998, is the elder of two siblings. His journey in the entertainment industry began in 2013 with the TV series ‘Khelte He Zindagi Aankh Micholi’, where he portrayed the character ‘Tejas’. His talent led him to feature in numerous popular shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar’, ‘Phalak Pe Jhalak’, and ‘Tamanna’, along with appearances on shows like ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Chidiyaghar’. In addition to his television career, Bhavin made his mark in the movie industry, starring in projects like ‘Babbar Ka Tabbar’, ‘Hum Tum Aur Them’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy 2?’, and ‘A.I.SHA’, ‘De De Pyaar De’,’ Humse Tumse Pyaar Kitna’, ‘Vellapanti.’

He also ventured into reality television through MTV’s ‘Splitsvilla 12,’ where he entered as a wild card contestant, captivating the audience with his charm. Apart from acting, Bhavin, along with his friends in ‘Teentigada,’ gained immense popularity on TikTok, creating humorous and lighthearted content. Their camaraderie resonated with viewers, leading them to launch their own YouTube channel. On their channel, they share pranks, challenges, and trending videos, captivating their audience.

Bhavin’s journey, marked by his talent, versatility, and online presence, illustrates his rise from a young actor to a beloved figure in both television and digital entertainment, captivating audiences with his compelling performances and engaging content. Post ‘Social Currency’, Bhavin experienced a significant surge in his following. This newfound recognition propelled him into several exciting projects, including roles in many music videos and the continuation of his influencer journey with ‘Teentigada’. He is also an entrepreneur, likely dealing in the world of food with restaurants such as Tri O Spice and Terreza Rooftop Cafe & Bar. Bhavin’s popularity soared as he embarked on various ventures, showcasing his talent and charisma.

