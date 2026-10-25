Does Sofia Die? Who Pushed Her in Lupin?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ focuses on a daring new heist, while Assane Diop navigates some personal challenges. It begins with him on the cusp of getting the new life for which he spent four years in prison. Just when freedom seems to be within reach, the arrival of a copycat thief upends everything. The thief introduces themselves as Lupin and reveals their plan to steal two items from different locations simultaneously. The quest to stop the thief leads police officers, Sofia Belkacem and Youssef Guédira, to one of the intended targets. However, the chase ends when Sofia is thrown off the balcony by a mysterious figure. The culprit’s identity comes to light at the end of the season and completely rewrites the plot for the main characters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sofia Survives a Major Attempt At Her Life

A copycat claims to be Lupin and reveals they are going to steal a painting and a sapphire from different locations in Paris. Everyone thinks this is Assane’s way of showing he is back in the game, even though he claims it isn’t him. He had no intention of going back to the life that tore him away from his family. Still, even if he isn’t the thief, someone else is planning to steal those things. So, the cops stake out both places. Sofia and Guédira keep watch on the sapphire, waiting for the thief to show up, half-expecting them to be Assane. The thief does show up and turns out to be cleverer than expected. They steal the sapphire and run away, leading Sofia and the rest to chase after them. Sofia is the fastest of the lot and gets close enough to the thief to get a good aim at them.

She thinks it’s Assane, so she calls his name, telling the thief to stop or she will shoot. At the time, the rest of the cops are still at the last turn. They haven’t yet caught up with Sofia, and by the time they get close enough, she is pushed off the balcony by an unknown figure. She sustains a major head injury that throws her into a coma. Meanwhile, the cops suspect that the thief is the one who pushed her. However, when she wakes up, she reveals that someone else pushed her. The thief, who she realizes was not Assane, had been too far ahead. To remember what really happened to her, Sofia, accompanied by Guédira, returns to the crime scene. She retraces her steps and remembers the person who suddenly pushed her from the balcony.

Sofia’s Attacker Turns Out to Be the Least Suspected Person

Since the whole place was swarming with cops and no one saw Sofia’s attacker, there is only one place they could have hidden. When Sofia and Guédira find that place, they also find shoeprints, which could belong to the suspect. Their investigation leads them to identify the shoe and the seller, and soon they obtain CCTV footage from the day the shoe was sold. Shockingly, the buyer turns out to be Assane’s son, Raoul. It turns out that when the copycat makes their threat, he fears it is really Assane committing those heists. He is disappointed in his father for going back on his promise and wants to make sure it isn’t really him. So, he shows up at the museum where the sapphire is housed.

He doesn’t get a good look at the thief to confirm whether it’s his father. However, he does hear Sofia call out Assane’s name, along with the threat of shooting him. Fearing that his father will be shot and killed, Raoul, who has been hiding behind a case, runs towards Sofia and pushes her. He doesn’t intend to harm her as much as he ends up doing. He simply wants to get the gun out of her hand so his father would not get shot. But he doesn’t anticipate that she would fall off the balcony. Since he’s attacked a cop, he, too, is a criminal now. He runs back home and later tries to tell Assane about what happened. However, his father gets caught up in other things, and it isn’t until much later that Raoul confesses. By then, the cops have already pieced the whole thing together and are on their way to arrest him.

Read More: Why was Raoul Actor Replaced in Lupin Season 4?