Solid Gold Dancers: Where Are They Now?

Seen first in ‘Solid Gold ’79,’ the group of eight dancers became famous in the field thanks to the Syndicated series called ‘Solid Gold,’ which was created by and ran from 1980 to 1988. The show allowed these dancers to gain much fame across the country and develop their own fanbases. With over 40 years since the group was first seen on television, people are pretty eager to know what their favorites among them are up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Where is Darcel Wynne Now?

Known in the show primarily by her first name, Darcel Wynne was one of the show’s principal dancers and was a part of the project for several years. The reality TV star has continued to work in the field of dance and is also an actor, choreographer, and speaker. She is also the author of ‘Darcel: Sexy’s Back and She’s Still Solid Gold,’ an autobiography she penned alongside Dr. Ruth Claiborne. Presently based in Los Angeles, California, Darcel is happily married to Glenn Leonard and has three children. She celebrated her 72nd birthday on June 13, 2023, and seemingly continues to teach dance to ladies of older generations, calling them her “Seasoned Beauties.”

Where is Paula Beyers Now?

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Paula Beyers gained fame through her work as a dancer, though she is also an adept actor. Over the years, she has been a part of projects like ‘Pink Lady and Jeff,’ ‘The Sonny and Cher Show,’ and ‘The Jackson Five.’ Interstingly, her acting credits include movies like ‘Grease,’ ‘New York, New York,’ ‘Staying Alive,’ etc. She has also tried her hand at being a businesswoman in the past through her clothing line Fun Stuff. Having turned 69 on December 6, 2022, Paula is not active on social media, but we are positive that she is doing well in her life.

Where is Deborah Jenssen Now?

Having been a crucial part of ‘Sold Gold,’ Deborah has since changed tracks and is now a vocalist for her own band that is named after her. Whenever possible, she enjoys spending time with her son and daughter, the latter of whom turned 25 in May 2023. The creatively gifted reality TV star seems to be living her best life and enjoys the rush of performing live whenever possible.

Where is Alexander Cole Now?

Up next, we have Alexander “Alex” Cole, who remained active in the field of dance until 1990. Over the years, he has climbed up the ladder in the corporate world and is presently the Vice President of CenterPoint Corporate Services, a position he obtained in November 2007. As of writing, Alex is based in Incline Village, Nevada, and does not seem to be active in the world of social media, though he did celebrate his 67th birthday on February 26, 2023.

Where is Gayle Crofoot Now?

Following her time on ‘Solid Gold,’ Gayle Crofoot became a part of the makeup department of ‘Portrait of a White Marriage,’ a movie released in 1988. This shift in fields was primarily due to an unfortunate back injury that the dancer suffered in the mid-1980s. The artist will turn 70 on August 10, 2023, and does not seem to be very active on social media. We wish her the very best in her life and hope that she is doing wonderfully.

Where is Larry Blum Now?

Larry Blum appeared briefly in one episode of ‘Solid Gold’ and went on to choreograph for ’18 Again!’ Based in California, it seems like Larry is still an active part of the entertainment industry as an actor and dancer. In 2011, his autobiographical show was released, with the artist sharing an insight into his career through pictures and videos. Larry does not seem to be an active social media user, and we are optimistic that he is living life to the fullest.

Where is Judy Pierce Now?

In the years following her brief stint in ‘Solid Gold,’ Judy Pierce went on to choreograph for projects like ‘Matlock’ and the 57th ‘Academy Awards.’ She was also a technical advisor for an episode of ‘Knots Landing.’ In recent years, Judy has not shared much about her life with the public and does not seem to be active on social media. We wish her the best in her life and thank her for her efforts to entertain us all.

Where is Candy Brown Now?

Let’s now talk about Candance “Candy” Brown, who was seen very briefly in ‘Solid Gold’ though she was a part of the main crew in ‘Solid Gold ’79.’ It does not seem like the artist took part in any major television projects after the mentioned show and has not shared much bout her life with the general public. We hope that Candy is doing well in her life and is thriving in her chosen life path.

