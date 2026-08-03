Solo Mio: Is Da Gia Caffe Del Sole Based on a Real Cafe in Italy?

Helmed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane, ‘Solo Mio’ begins with Matt Taylor realizing that he has been left at the altar by the love of his life. Though emotionally wrecked, he decides to travel around Rome all by himself, even if it means being reminded every second of what could have been. On his solo journey, he comes across some unusual couples who have come to embrace life in all its ups and downs. As they push Matt to keep looking for the spark, his hesitant steps take him into Da Gia Caffe Del Sole, where he meets Gia.

With a new chance at love, Matt is as scared as he is excited, and Gia’s encouraging words are all he needs to put all his cards on the table. At the heart of this new chapter in Matt’s life is Da Gia Caffe Del Sole, where he and Gia experience some of their sweetest moments. Appearing frequently, the cafe’s romantic atmosphere and classy vibe define the movie itself, making every scene memorable.

A Real Restaurant is Transformed Into the Fictional Da Gia, Caffe Del Sole

Da Gia, Caffe Del Sole is a fictional cafe brought to life by the John and Patrick Kinnane-led writing team, which also includes actor-writer Kevin James. The name “Gia” comes from the character Gia in the film, whereas the rest of the name roughly translates to “Coffee of the Sun.” The cafe’s name is fitting on many levels, as Gia is the one who brings sunshine and warmth to Matt’s life after his marriage goes wrong. While her cafe may be an invented construct, it was filmed in a real-life restaurant nestled at the heart of Rome, Italy, where much of the shooting took place.

The real-life restaurant Le Tartarughe Eat & Drink, situated at Piazza Mattei, 7/8, right next to the famous Fontana delle Tartarughe, is transformed into Caffe Del Sole for the film. The location was likely chosen because of how iconic it is, as seeing it on screen instantly conveys the style, aesthetic, and cultural heritage that Rome is famous for. Le Tartarughe is particularly well-known for its outdoor seating area, which is largely preserved for the film. Janie Kinnane, an artist and sister of John and Patrick Kinnane, designed the logo for Caffe Del Sole, and it is primarily what makes this fictional cafe stand out from its real-life counterpart.

Filming in a real-life setting was likely a big help for the cast, as it allows for more believable cafe sequences, often surrounded by real people, be it tourists or locals. Interestingly, Italian actor Nicole Grimaudo, who plays the owner of this cafe, Gia, isn’t fully fluent in English, but that doesn’t stop her from stealing the spotlight. Nicole learned her English dialogue phonetically with the help of an on-set translator, bringing in a sense of authenticity into her performance. By the end of ‘Solo Mio,’ Caffe Del Sole emerges as the most memorable location, not just because of how often we see it in backdrops, but because of how it is connected to the heart of this story.

Read More: Is Solo Mio Based on a True Story?