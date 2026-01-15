Song Sung Blue: Is Dr. Dave Watson Based on a Real Dentist?

‘Song Sung Blue’ presents a captivating film about a Milwaukee Neil Diamond tribute act, fronted by a husband and wife duo, who tackle the ups and downs of life on their way to charting an inspirational love story. Mike Sardina and Claire Strengl, a pair of divorcees with musical aspirations, start out as individual impersonators trying to juggle making a living with their passion for music. Once they enter each other’s orbit, something magical happens, leading to the birth of Lightning and Thunder, a tribute band that gains local notoriety for their Neil Diamond act as a dynamic duo. Nonetheless, their fame doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a product of relentless hard work and dedication, not only from Mike and Claire, but also their team, which is mostly made up of close friends. One of these foundational members includes Dr. Dave Watson, Mike’s dentist, who is also his manager, promoter, and biggest fan from day one.

Dr. Dave Watson is Based on Mike Sardina’s Real Dentist

In creating ‘Song Sung Blue,’ writer/director Craig Brewer mines significant inspiration from the real-life experiences of Mike and Claire Sardina, the off-screen musical sensation, Lightning and Thunder. Even though the film retains notable artistic liberty and often diverges from an entirely biographical depiction, it still strives for realism and authenticity. Part of the way it achieves the same is through its basis in the 2008 documentary ‘Song Sung Blue,’ directed by Greg Kohs, which takes a deep dive into the love story of the real tribute act, Lightning and Thunder. The documentary includes interviews and appearances from multiple people involved in the personal and professional lives of the Sardina couple, including Dr. Dave Watson.

Watson was a real-life Milwaukee-based dentist who did music promotion work for one of his popular clients, Mike Sardina. In a conversation with HeyUGuy, actor Fisher Stevens, who portrays Watson’s on-screen counterpart, spoke about the inspiration behind his character. He shared, “My guy (the character Stevens plays), Dave (Watson), he’s a big, older gentleman (in real life), and I look nothing like him, and it didn’t matter. I got the sentiment, everybody (working on the film) got the sentiment.” As such, it’s important to note that ‘Song Sung Blue’ takes some departures from its depiction of Watson, compared to Mike Sardina’s real dentist.

Yet, the film retains an authentic connection to the dentist’s real-life inspiration in the character’s spirit and essence. In the film, Dave plays a crucial role in Mike and Claire’s narrative, remaining by their side as a pillar of support throughout their journey. He remains a brazen fan of Mike’s artistry from the beginning, consistently championing him forward in his life and career. Even when the couple hit the worst of their roadblocks in life, he sticks beside them as a friend and an eternal cheerleader. As such, his characterization in the film emphasizes the value of community and friendship in buoying one toward success in life. Ultimately, despite the occasional fictionalizations in narrative, Dave’s tangible roots in reality inform the sense of realism behind his on-screen depiction.

Read More: Where Are Mike and Clarie Sardina’s Kids Now?