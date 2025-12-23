Where Was Song Sung Blue Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the eponymous 2008 documentary by Greg Kohs, ‘Song Sung Blue’ is a biographical musical drama movie written and directed by Craig Brewer. Inspired by true events, the narrative revolves around two down-on-their-luck musicians, Mike and Claire Sardina, who form a Neil Diamond tribute band as Lightning & Thunder and gain immense success. The Milwaukee-based duo goes on to get married and continue their journey to stardom.

Apart from exploring their achievements, the film also delves into the origins of the talented husband-and-wife sensation and the struggles they have faced along the way. Through the depiction of their final years, it also showcases how it’s never too late to pursue your dreams and find true love. Featuring compelling performances from Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi, the musical tale unfolds in 1990s Wisconsin, where Mike and Claire Sardina make a name for themselves through their music.

Song Sung Blue Filming Locations

Although most of the story is set in Wisconsin, ‘Song Sung Blue’ was filmed primarily in different locations across New Jersey, particularly in Monmouth County, Morris County, Essex County, Union County, Passaic County, Jersey City, and Old Tappan. Minor portions were seemingly shot in New York City, New York. According to reports, principal photography for the musical film commenced in October 2024 and wrapped up after a couple of months in December of the same year.

Monmouth County, New Jersey

Several key portions for ‘Song Sung Blue’ were lensed in Monmouth County, situated in the central portion of New Jersey. The production team utilized numerous locales across the county, including the Keansburg Amusement Park. Located at 275 Beachway Avenue in the borough of Keansburg, the amusement park was used to represent the Wisconsin State Fair in the ’90s. Shooting also took place in and around Stillwell Garage at 172 Jackson Street in the borough of Matawan.

The director, Craig Brewer, admitted that there were many memorable moments on set, but “One that particularly stands out was during a scene where Lightning & Thunder are performing together for the first time,” he told Creative Screenwriting. “The energy on set was electric, and everyone could feel the weight of the moment. We rehearsed extensively, but when it came time to capture it on camera, it was like the magic of live performance manifested. The actors fed off each other’s energy, and we all ended up sharing in that moment of pure joy.”

He also opened up about the challenges they faced “with timing and weather constraints.” For instance, an unexpected rain interrupted a key outdoor scene. Ultimately, they utilized the rain to their advantage and created an atmosphere that added depth to the scene. “It was a testament to the resilience of our entire crew. Instead of allowing the weather to hinder us, we found a way to work with it, which was a critical theme for our film. The spirit of collaboration and creativity among the cast and crew was inspiring, and I believe that energy translated on screen,” Craig said.

Morris County, New Jersey

Morris County also hosted the production of ‘Song Sung Blue,’ with the cast and crew members setting up camp in various parts of the county. For instance, Denville Dog & Grill, located at 99 Bloomfield Avenue in the township of Denville, is featured in a few scenes. The filming unit also took over the campus of Saint Elizabeth University at 2 Convent Road in Morristown, which is the seat of Morris County. The private Catholic university stood in for the Northwest Catholic School, which is a crucial part of the real-life Sardinas.

Essex County, New Jersey

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Song Sung Blue’ were also taped across Essex County, including the township of Montclair. To be specific, the popular Tierney’s Tavern at 138 Valley Road served as one of the filming sites. Additionally, the Charm Thai Cuisine, located at 600 Bloomfield Avenue, was transformed into a Thai restaurant where Mike performs regularly. A couple of other locations that feature in the musical drama are the Women’s Club Glen Ridge at 219 Ridgewood Avenue in the borough of Glen Ridge and the Ukrainian Community Center at 140 Prospect Avenue in the township of Irvington.

Other Locations in New Jersey

For the purpose of shooting, the cast and crew members of the Hugh Jackman starrer also traveled to other parts of New Jersey. Within Union County, they made stops at a couple of sites, including Crossroads at 78 North Avenue in Garwood and Ritz Theatre & Performing Arts Center at 1148 East Jersey Street in Elizabeth. A few portions were also shot in and around the Blue Star Shopping Plaza at 1701 US-22 in Watchung, near Garwood. In addition, Passaic County also hosted the production of ‘Song Sung Blue,’ as Wayne Elks Lodge, situated at 50 Hinchman Avenue in Wayne, doubled as a casino in Shawano, Wisconsin, in the movie.

They also set up camp at St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center at 224 Hamburg Tpke in the township of Wayne. Several important scenes were also recorded in and around the Scillieri Arnold Funeral Home at 351 5th Avenue in the city of Paterson. To tape the scenes set in the Sardinas’ residence, the production team took over an actual house in the borough of Old Tappan. As per reports, production designer Clay Griffith and set decorator Lisa Sessions-Morgan replaced the walls with wood paneling for the course of the shooting. The Ukrainian National Home, located at 90 Fleet Street in Jersey City, also features in various sequences.

New York City, New York

Additional portions for ‘Song Sung Blue’ were also seemingly filmed in New York City, situated at the southern tip of the eponymous state. It is likely that some streets and neighborhoods were turned into film sets to incorporate a few key exterior scenes. Besides the Craig Brewer directorial, the Big Apple has served as a production location for numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘A Very Jonas Christmas Movie,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ ‘The Blues Brothers,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘All That Jazz,’ ‘Smash,’ and ‘Up Here.’

