List of All Hugh Jackman Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Australian actor, singer, dancer, and producer Hugh Michael Jackman started his career in theater and television before landing his breakthrough role on the big screen in 2000, as the Marvel superhero Wolverine in ‘X-Men.’ The role launched him to international stardom and has been reprised by Hugh in multiple films across the franchise, as well as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Demonstrating his range, Hugh has starred in films from various genres, such as ‘Kate & Leopold,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ ‘The Prestige,’ ‘Les Misérables,’ and ‘The Front Runner.’ Being gifted with twinkle toes along with his talent for singing has aided his success both on screen and on stage. In addition to the numerous accolades won for his various performances, Hugh was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019. If you are looking forward to streaming projects featuring Hugh Jackman on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Flushed Away (2006)

Directed by Sam Fell and David Bowers, ‘Flushed Away’ follows a pampered pet rodent, Roddy St. James, who gets flushed down the toilet of his penthouse apartment by another rat that seeks to replace him. After a harrowing journey through the pipes, Roddy reaches the bustling city of Ratropolis that has come up in the sewers. While taken aback by the entirely new way of life, he decides to focus his efforts on getting back home and enlists the help of a sewer scavenger, Rita Malone. However, the duo finds themselves targeted by a rodent-hating toad who sets his cousin, Le Frog, to take them out. Hugh Jackman lends his voice to Roddy in the animated adventure comedy film that you can watch here.

1. Van Helsing (2004)

Stephen Sommers’ directorial ‘Van Helsing’ is a reimagination of the original character created by Bram Stoker in his classic horror novel, ‘Dracula.’ The film stars Hugh Jackman as famed monster hunter Gabriel Van Helsing, who works for the Knights of the Holy Order, which seeks to keep evil at bay from the world of the living. He travels to Transylvania along with weapons designer Friar Carl (David Wenham) to help the last survivors of an ancient Romanian family in their fight against Count Dracula (Richard Roxburgh). However, he finds evil forces working together over something very sinister in the distant land, and is forced to confront his own troubled past. You can stream the action horror movie on Netflix.

