3 Best Ben Affleck Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and filmmaker Benjamin Géza Affleck had an early start to his career with the 1984 educational series ‘The Voyage of the Mimi.’ After starring in a number of primarily comedy films, he got his big break along with his close friend Matt Damon by writing and starring in ‘Good Will Hunting‘ in 1997. The critically acclaimed film allowed him to solidify his position in Hollywood as a leading man, as he followed up with movies such as ‘Armageddon,’ ‘Reindeer Games,’ and ‘Pearl Harbor.’ In 2007, Ben made his directorial debut with ‘Gone Baby Gone.’ He went on to direct and star in ‘The Town‘ and ‘Argo,’ both of which have been critically and commercially well-received.

After playing the Marvel superhero Daredevil in the eponymous film in 2003, Ben took on the role of the DC superhero Batman in the DC Extended Universe from 2016. He does not limit himself to leading roles like in ‘The Accountant‘ and ‘The Way Back,’ but appears as a supporting character in movies such as ‘The Last Duel‘ and ‘Air.’ Ben co-owns two production companies with Matt, while also being a prominent social activist. If you wish to check out projects starring Ben Affleck on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

3. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Helmed by Richard Linklater, ‘Dazed and Confused’ tells the story of a group of teenagers in Austin, Texas, causing mayhem on the last day of school in 1976. The graduating class comes together at a popular pool hall and participates in an impromptu keg party. However, star football player Randall Pink Floyd (Jason London) abstains from the fun to focus on the upcoming championship game. The seniors and juniors flirt with each other freely, though the incoming freshmen are forced to be on their guard so as not to be hazed, mostly by the sadistic bully Fred O’Bannion (Ben Affleck). Watch the coming-of-age comedy here.

2. The Last Thing He Wanted (2020)

Based on the eponymous novel by Joan Didion, ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’ follows a veteran DC journalist (Anne Hathaway) working for the Associated Press, who is researching a story about arms trading in South America. While chasing down sources and intel, she unwittingly becomes a subject of her own investigation when she helps her father (Willem Dafoe) broker a deal. Soon, both government agencies and foreign militants have their sights set on her, as she desperately attempts to make sense of what is going on. Ben Affleck stars as the US official who follows the journalist’s movements closely before personally getting in touch with her. View the political thriller directed by Dee Rees here.

1. Triple Frontier (2019)

J. C. Chandor’s directorial ‘Triple Frontier’ stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former Special Forces operatives. Struggling in their civilian lives, the unsung heroes decide to embark on a dangerous mission for themselves, taking down a South American drug lord and making millions for themselves. However, their actions have unintended consequences, and things soon spiral out of control, putting their skills, morals, and loyalties to the test. You can stream the action-adventure film on Netflix.

