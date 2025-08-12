List of All Matt Damon Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Starting from the student theaters at Harvard, actor, film producer, and screenwriter Matthew Paige Damon made his film acting debut in ‘Mystic Pizza‘ in 1988. His big break came almost a decade later with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ which he co-wrote with Ben Affleck. The film won the duo both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. Matthew has since established himself as a leading man in Hollywood, starring in films such as ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘The Informant!,’ and ‘The Martian,’ while also leading franchises like ‘Bourne‘ and ‘Ocean’s‘ trilogy. His notable works as an actor include movies like ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘Syriana,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ ‘Air,’ and ‘Oppenheimer,’ among others. Apart from the entertainment industry, Matthew is a social activist who is involved with various charities. If you’re looking forward to go through films starring Matt Damon on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. The Departed (2006)

Martin Scorsese’s directorial ‘The Departed’ is an English remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs that also takes inspiration from the real-life Boston Winter Hill Gang. The story follows Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), a police officer from South Boston who infiltrates the criminal organization of gangland chief Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). As Billy makes his way up the chain in the underworld, career criminal Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) goes undercover at the police department and reports back to his syndicate bosses. Soon, both organizations realize that they have a mole in their midst and get desperate to flush them out. You can watch the crime thriller here.

1. Green Zone (2010)

Based on the book ‘Imperial Life in the Emerald City’ by journalist Rajiv Chandrasekaran, ‘Green Zone’ is set during America’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller (Matt Damon) and his men are charged with finding reported weapons of mass destruction in the country, whose existence justifies American boots on foreign soil. However, as they travel from one site to another, no such weapon gets recovered. Veteran CIA operative Martin Brown (Brendan Gleeson) informs Roy that he is being misled by officials at the Pentagon and their men in Baghdad, which makes him determined to hunt down the truth. You can stream the action thriller directed by Paul Greengrass on Netflix.

Read More: Best Brad Pitt Movies on Netflix