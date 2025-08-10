5 Best Brad Pitt Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Considered among the brightest stars in Hollywood, William Bradley Pitt’s first brush with popularity came from his appearance in the 1991 film ‘Thelma & Louise.’ He went on to establish himself as a leading man, earning both critical and commercial success, starring in movies such as ‘A River Runs Through It,’ ‘Legends of the Fall,’ ‘Seven,’ ‘Fight Club,’ and ‘Snatch.’ By the turn of the century, Brad became one of the most bankable stars in the industry, delivering massive box office hits such as ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Troy,’ ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ and ‘World War Z.’ He also continued being a favorite of critics with films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘12 Monkeys,’ ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ ‘Inglorious Bastards,’ and many more. His collection of accolades includes the big 4, Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Primetime Emmy, among others. If you are looking forward to streaming Brad Pitt‘s movies on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

5. A Stoning in Fulham County (1988)

Based on a true story, ‘A Stoning in Fulham County’ directed by Larry Elikann follows Amish couple Jacob (Ron Perlman) and Sarah Shuler (Maureen Mueller), who live as outcasts in North Carolina. While returning home one day, a group of reckless teenagers throw rocks at them, one of which hits their infant daughter and kills her instantly. The tragic incident catches the attention of Jim Sandler (Ken Olin), who decides to make an example of those responsible for the involuntary murder. However, to his frustration, the couple does not wish to press charges and follow the biblical commandment of “turning the other cheek.” In one of his earliest roles, Brad Pitt plays Teddy Johnson, one of the teenagers involved in the stoning. Watch the film here.

4. Megamind (2010)

Tom McGrath’s directorial ‘Megamind’ chronicles the life of the eponymous alien, who, with his high intellect, strives to be the greatest super villain that the world has ever seen. However, his plans get thwarted again and again by Metro Man, yet another alien who is a superhero (inspired by the DC Comics character, Superman). When one of Megamind’s plans to vanish his heroic nemesis finally works, he is left as surprised as anyone else. He discovers with great sadness that his life holds no meaning without an opponent, and gives up terrifying Metro City, which comes under attack from a new villain. Brad Pitt lends his voice to Metro Man in the animated film, while Will Ferrell voices Megamind. You can stream the superhero comedy film here.

3. Burn After Reading (2008)

Helmed by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, ‘Burn After Reading’ revolves around a disc that contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst (John Malkovich). Brad Pitt stars in the film as dim-witted but enthusiastic gym employee Chad Feldheimer, who, along with his co-worker Linda Litzke (Frances McDormand), discovers the disc and mistakenly assumes the content to be high-level government secrets. They attempt to sell it to make quick money, but the situation soon spirals out of hand as they realise that they have no idea what they are doing, and the agency decides to get involved. You can watch the black comedy film here.

2. The Devil’s Own (1997)

Alan J. Pakula’s directorial ‘The Devil’s Own’ tells the story of policeman Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford), who allows visiting Irishman Rory Devaney (Brad Pitt) to stay at his family residence in New York City as a favor to his friend. While reserved at first, the young and charming Rory soon becomes a favorite of the family. However, after Tom and his wife, Sheila (Margaret Colin), are accosted by intruders while entering their home one day, he discovers Rory to be a member of the Irish Republican Army who is stockpiling guns and a large volume of cash at his home. Upon learning that Rory’s trip to the US is part of a plan to smuggle armaments into Dublin, a conflicted Tom is compelled to stop him. Watch the action thriller on Netflix.

1. War Machine (2017)

Directed by David Michôd, ‘War Machine’ stars Brad Pitt as four-star General Glen McMahon, a successful and charismatic leader whose exceptional service in the Iraq War leads to the US government sending him to Afghanistan to assess the situation following eight years of war. Glen is tasked with preparing a strategic assessment so that the government can end the war in the country. However, even as he is surrounded by tired forces and disillusioned politicians, Glen believes that the war in Afghanistan can still be won. You can watch the satirical war comedy movie here.

