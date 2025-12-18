Where Was Marty Supreme Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Loosely based on a champion table tennis player named Marty Reisman, ‘Marty Supreme’ is a period sports comedy movie that chronicles the journey of Marty Mouse towards potential greatness. The passionate up-and-coming table tennis player works at a relative’s shoe store in New York to keep his dream of earning global recognition for his undeniable talent, something that people take lightly. When he suffers a shocking defeat at the hands of a Japanese player named Endo at the World Championships, Marty finds more determination than ever to win the championship in Japan. However, Marty encounters a series of hurdles and rough patches as he pursues greatness.

Not only does his affair with Rachel lead to pregnancy, but he is also deemed ineligible by the Table Tennis Association. Additionally, he realizes that he is running low on funds to support his dream of winning the world title in Japan. In his desperation, the talented ping-pong player finds a way to raise the required funds for his international trip. Helmed by Josh Safdie, the epic drama film features stellar performances from Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. The enthralling chase for ping-pong supremacy primarily unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City in the 1950s, complementing the fast-paced narrative.

Marty Supreme Filming Locations

Production on ‘Marty Supreme’ was conducted primarily across different parts of the State of New York, including New York City, Hancock, Florida, and Rye. A few portions were also shot in multiple cities in New Jersey and Tokyo, Japan. According to reports, principal photography for the Timothée Chalamet starrer got underway in September 2024 and went on for more than two months before wrapping up in the first week of December of the same year.

However, in February 2025, the filming unit reunited for some additional filming. Since the filmmaker, Josh Safdie, wanted Marty’s eyes to appear smaller on camera, Timothée wore prescription glasses on top of contact lenses, impairing the actor’s vision temporarily. Immersing himself in the role, Timothée also trained and played ping-pong for months under the guidance of Diego Schaaf and Wei Wang.

New York City, New York

A significant chunk of ‘Marty Supreme’ was lensed across multiple boroughs of New York City. During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were spotted taping pivotal sequences around Manhattan, including on 25th Street and 6th Avenue, as well as in the Lower East Side and Upper East Side neighborhoods. To be specific, several scenes were shot in and around Seward Park on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, with the historic Forward Building in the backdrop. The production team transformed multiple businesses and storefronts on Orchard Street, Lexington Avenue, and other areas of Manhattan to depict 1950s NYC by filling the streets with vintage cars and signage.

An intimate scene between Timothée and Gwyneth’s characters was also shot in Central Park, the first landscaped park in the nation. In order to realistically portray 1950s New York City, the veteran production designer Jack Fisk constructed several pieces to keep modern buildings and signs out of the frame. He also built the famous yet demolished Lawrence’s Broadway Table Tennis Club by referring to blueprints and its old photos. To shoot the Norkin’s Shoe Shop scenes, the filming unit utilized an actual establishment, but built modular units of the storefront to maintain the story’s vintage appearance.

Other Locations in New York

The production team of ‘Marty Supreme’ also traveled to other parts of New York State, such as the town of Hancock, located in Delaware County. The locales of the village of Florida in Orange County also feature in numerous scenes. Various portions of the Safdie directorial were also lensed in and around the Rye Playland or Playland Amusement Park at 1 Playland Parkway in the city of Rye. They also reportedly recreated a gas station in an isolated area in the village of Warwick.

New Jersey

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Marty Supreme’ also set up camp in various places in the state of New Jersey. They took over a private residence on Ellisdale Road in Chesterfield Township to record numerous outdoor and indoor scenes. In addition, the Meadowlands Arena, located on Plaza M in East Rutherford, also features in multiple portions. Other locations that served as production sites for the sports film include 126 Market Street in Paterson, a post office in the borough of Hopewell in Mercer County, and the Ritz Theatre & Performing Arts Center at 1148 East Jersey Street in Elizabeth. As for the scenes set in Auschwitz, the production team recreated the barracks inside an actual property.

Tokyo, Japan

A minor chunk of ‘Marty Supreme’ was also in the capital of Japan — Tokyo. Officially known as the Tokyo Metropolis, the city’s streets and neighborhoods can be spotted in the backdrop of several sequences. The production designer, Jack Fisk, also reportedly built a few sets in and around the city. Apart from the period drama, Tokyo has served as a key filming site for numerous film and TV projects, including ‘The Smashing Machine,’ ‘The First Slam Dunk,’ ‘The Summit of the Gods,’ ‘Goal II: Living the Dream,’ ‘Over Drive,’ ‘Nadia, Butterfly,’ and ‘Sanctuary.’

