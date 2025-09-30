Where Was The Smashing Machine Filmed?

Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Mark Kerr, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is a biographical sports drama movie adapted from the 2002 documentary titled ‘The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr.’ Written and directed by Benny Safdie, the narrative follows the life and career of Mark Kerr, a mixed-martial arts fighter who goes through a series of ups and downs as he becomes the UFC Champion.

Although the legendary fighter is at the peak of his professional career, he battles several personal demons and hardships. What really turns his life upside down is his opioid addiction, which causes him to question himself and his responsibilities to others around him, especially his wife, Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt).While the ring is where he fights his opponents, other intimate spaces, such as his home and the locker room, take on the shape of a battlefield where he battles himself.

The Smashing Machine Filming Locations

‘The Smashing Machine’ was filmed in various locations across New Mexico, Japan, and British Columbia, particularly in Albuquerque, Tokyo, and Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the Benny Safdie directorial commenced in May 2024 and wrapped up after nearly three months in August of the same year. During the shooting process, Dwayne Johnson suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him for a few days. Fortunately, he was able to get back to work soon enough, as there was no extensive tissue damage.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

A significant portion of the filming of ‘The Smashing Machine’ took place in Albuquerque, located in Bernalillo County in the west-central part of New Mexico. In July 2024, the team was spotted shooting in and around the city. According to reports, the CNM Montoya Campus at 4700 Morris St Northeast served as a backdrop for the film. Some scenes were also shot at Bob’s Burgers at 5214 Menaul Boulevard Northeast. Albuquerque is dubbed a filming hub due to various factors, such as its highly skilled filmmaking community, advanced production facilities, diverse landscape, lucrative tax benefits, and weather suitable for a wide range of settings. Thus, choosing it as one of the bases for the Dwayne Johnson starrer wasn’t really a surprising choice. The shooting was likely conducted without any hiccups, mostly due to the cooperation of the team, which also featured 150 New Mexicans as core members, pivotal actors, as well as 79 background artists.

Tokyo, Japan

‘The Smashing Machine’ was also lensed in Tokyo, the vibrant capital city of Japan. After wrapping up the shoot in New Mexico in late July, the cast and crew flew to Japan and filmed for a few days around the first half of August 2024. During his time there, Dwayne took to his Instagram and shared a video capturing the breathtaking skyline of the Metropolis from his room, announcing that he feels “Good to be back” in Japan. Also dubbed The Big Mikan, Tokyo is not a stranger to production and has aided in the production of multiple movies and television shows over the years.

‘Karate Kid: Legends,’ ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,’ ‘The Summit of the Gods,’ ‘Running Brave,’ ‘Nadia, Butterfly,’ ‘Beautiful Boxer,’ ‘Choke,’ ‘Sanctuary,’ and ‘Gold’ are some of the titles filmed in the city. Tokyo’s dynamic urban landscape comprises neon-lit skyscrapers, bustling streets, traditional temples, and many quaint spots, which make it a favorable filming site for filmmakers around the globe.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The cast and crew also set up base in Vancouver, the westernmost province of British Columbia, to tape a portion of the sports drama film. According to reports, Benny went the extra mile to maintain authenticity. He had the team construct a house with real lighting and a running water connection. The cameras were also placed smartly so as to remain concealed throughout the course of shooting, allowing the cast to immerse themselves fully in the emotionally intense scenes without getting distracted by the cameras. All in all, team effort ensured the production remained on schedule and everything wrapped up smoothly.

Read More: Where Was One Battle After Another Filmed?