3 Best Dwayne Johnson Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Dwayne Douglas Johnson originally gained fame as The Rock, a professional wrestler in the World Wrestling Federation, before pursuing a career in Hollywood. Debuting in 2001 with a minor role in ‘The Mummy Returns,’ he got his first starring role a year later in ‘The Scorpion King.’ Johnson has since established himself as an action-adventure star for all ages, starring in movies such as ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,’ ‘Hercules,’ ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘San Andreas,’ ‘Rampage,’ ‘Baywatch,’ and ‘Red Notice.’

He joined the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise as Luke Hobbs in the 2015 film ‘Fast Five,’ and has notably played the comic book anti-hero Black Adam in the eponymous 2022 film, which is part of the DC Extended Universe. Working in animated films, Dwayne famously lends his voice to Maui in Disney’s ‘Moana‘ franchise. With most of his movies being commercial, big-budget projects, they have raked in comparably high revenues in return, making Dwayne among the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors in the world. If you are looking forward to checking out movies starring Dwayne Johnson on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

3. The Other Guys (2010)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘The Other Guys’ centers around hot-headed NYPD Detective Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) and his partner, mild-mannered forensic accountant Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell). Along with their peers, they idolize detectives Chris Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and P.K. Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson), who are considered to be the best cops in the city despite the collateral damage that they leave behind. As they wish for an opportunity to similarly stand out, it presents itself in the form of a minor case of a scaffolding permit violation by British multi-billionaire Sir David Ershon (Steve Coogan), which turns out to be linked to a far greater and sinister plot. You can stream the classic buddy cop action comedy film here.

2. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

A direct sequel to the 2008 film ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ follows 17-year-old Sean Anderson (Josh Hutcherson), who now lives with his step-father Hank Parsons (Dwayne Johnson). After receiving a coded distress signal from a mythical island that his grandfather was obsessed with before his disappearance, Sean decides to track it back to its source. Unable to dissuade the teenager, Hank joins him on the quest to the South Pacific. The duo is joined by helicopter pilot Gabato (Luis Guzmán) and his feisty daughter, Kailani (Vanessa Hudgens), on their way to the island, which has remained hidden from human eyes for centuries. Based on the works of Jules Verne, watch the film directed by Brad Peyton here.

1. Red Notice (2021)

Helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘Red Notice’ is set around Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), an internationally wanted art thief who is after three bejewelled eggs that Roman general Mark Antony presented Egyptian queen Cleopatra as a wedding gift. While he is stealing one of them in Rome, Nolan finds law enforcement agencies hot on his tail, led by FBI profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson). Though he manages to escape, Nolan gets captured in Bali, and the egg gets stolen by his professional rival, Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), aka The Bishop. The latter also manages to frame John in the process and send him to prison alongside Booth. Desperate to clear his name, John teams up with Nolan and escapes prison to hunt down The Bishop and recover the egg. Stream the action comedy movie on Netflix.

