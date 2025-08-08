7 Best Glen Powell Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and screenwriter Glen Thomas Powell Jr. began his on-screen career with minor roles in films and television in the early 2000s. After appearing in projects belonging to a wide range of genres, such as ‘The Expendables 3,’ ‘Scream Queens,’ ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’, ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ and ‘Hidden Figures,’ for over two decades, he gained popularity with his role in the Tom Cruise-led ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ in 2022. He has since bagged leading roles in films such as ‘Anyone but You,’ ‘Hit Man,’ and ‘Twisters,’ with his performance being appreciated by critics. If you wish to start streaming movies and shows featuring Glen Powell on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

7. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Based on a novel of the same name by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows, ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’ is set in 1946 and tells the story of writer Juliet Ashton (Lily James). Exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, Juliet forms an unexpected bond with the people who have lived through German occupation during World War II. She decides to write a book chronicling their experiences during the war and visits the island, and learns of secrets that the group is not willing to reveal. Glen Powell appears in the movie as Mark Reynolds, who proposes to Juliet before she sets off on her journey to Guernsey Island. Watch the Mike Newell directorial here.

6. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022)

Developed by Zack Stentz based on Michael Crichton’s ‘Jurassic Park’ novel, the animated ‘Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous’ is the first television series in the eponymous franchise. The story takes place at the same time as the events of the 2015 movie ‘Jurassic World,’ and centers around six teenagers, Darius, Kenji, Brooklynn, Yaz, Ben, and Sammy, who get invited to visit Camp Cretaceous on Isla Nublar. Their hype for the once-in-a-lifetime experience fails to last long, as the dinosaurs break free from their enclosures and start wreaking havoc. In the series, Glen Powell voices Dave, a camp counselor who helps guide the teenagers through the dangers of the island. You can stream the series here.

5. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Taking inspiration from his own childhood, director Richard Linklater shares a fictional version of the 1969 moon landing in ‘Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood.’ The narrative follows a young kid who grows up near the NASA command center in Houston, Texas, and fulfills his childhood dream by becoming the first man to walk on the moon. In the animated film, Glen Powell lends his voice to the NASA official, Bostick. You can watch the coming-of-age comedy-drama that explores space travel through the lens of childlike wonder on Netflix.

4. Sand Castle (2017)

Helmed by Fernando Coimbra, ‘Sand Castle’ revolves around a young soldier (Nicholas Hoult) who enlists for the military ahead of 9/11, buoyed by the idea of defending freedom. When he finds himself about to be deployed to Iraq in 2003, he realizes that he is, in fact, not a brave man. Following the occupation of Baghdad, the soldier is sent with some of his comrades to provide water to a village whose infrastructure has been destroyed. However, in the heat of the war, the simple task turns out to be far deadlier than anticipated. Glen Powell is seen as a soldier in the aforementioned platoon. Watch the war drama here.

3. Hit Man (2023)

Inspired by a true story penned by Skip Hollandsworth, ‘Hit Man’ stars Glen Powell as college professor Gary Johnson, who has the talent of taking on different disguises and personalities. Gary uses his skill set to moonlight as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department, to catch clueless people who wish to kill their enemies. While being extremely good at what he does, he descends into a morally grey area when he finds himself attracted to the young and attractive Madison (Adria Arjona), a woman who wishes to solicit his services as a hitman. Their whirlwind affair sets off a series of events, and soon Gary finds himself embroiled in an inescapable mess. Watch the romantic crime comedy thriller directed by Richard Linklater here.

2. Set It Up (2018)

Directed by Claire Scanlon, ‘Set it Up’ chronicles two overworked employees, Charlie Young (Glen Powell) and Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch), teaming up to make their bosses fall for each other. Harper is the assistant to Kirsten Stevens (Lucy Liu), editor of an online sports news outlet, while Charlie works for venture capitalist Rick Otis (Taye Diggs). Connecting over not having time for their personal lives, they set their plan for their bosses in motion, but also find themselves getting drawn closer to each other in the process. You can stream the rom-com on Netflix.

1. Anyone But You (2023)

Director Will Gluck’s modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ centers around Boston University law student Beatrice “Bea” Messina (Sydney Sweeney), who meets Ben (Glen Powell), a white-collar employee at Goldman Sachs, at a coffee shop. While they form an instant connection, an unfortunate incident leads to them parting ways the following day. However, as luck would have it, the two meet on the way to the same destination wedding in Australia. Not to draw much attention to their previous encounter, they decide to pretend to be a couple, only to feel the sparks rekindle. You can stream the film here.

