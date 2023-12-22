Anyone But You: 10 Similar Must See Romantic Movies

‘Anyone but You’ is a delightful romantic comedy film featuring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, skillfully directed by Will Gluck. This cinematic gem, co-written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert, draws inspiration from William Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ The stellar cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Rachel Griffiths, and Bryan Brown.

In this charming tale, after an enchanting first date, Bea and Ben experience an unexpected twist in their budding romance—fiery attraction turns icy indifference. Fate intervenes as they find themselves reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. In a whimsical turn of events, the duo, faced with the unpredictability of love, decides to embark on a humorous journey of pretending to be a couple. Here are movies like ‘Anyone but You’ you must see.

10. Runaway Bride (1999)

Directed by Garry Marshall, ‘Runaway Bride‘ is a romantic comedy film featuring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The plot revolves around a journalist (Gere) covering the story of a small-town woman (Roberts) notorious for leaving grooms at the altar. As he digs into her past, he finds himself falling for her. The film explores themes of self-discovery and true love. Drawing parallels with ‘Anyone but You,’ both films captivate audiences with humor and romance, showcasing unexpected connections between characters. Each navigates the intricate dance of love, offering delightful tales of second chances and the unpredictability of romantic relationships, making them heartwarming additions to the romantic comedy genre.

9. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

In the enchanting world of romantic comedies, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ takes center stage under the direction of P.J. Hogan. Starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz, the film follows the story of Julianne Potter (Roberts), who realizes she’s in love with her best friend (Mulroney) just as he announces his engagement to another woman (Diaz). Fueled by humor and a touch of bittersweetness, the movie explores the complexities of friendship and unrequited love. Tying it seamlessly with ‘Anyone but You,’ both films share the common thread of romantic entanglements and unexpected twists, captivating audiences with their blend of laughter, heartache, and the timeless pursuit of true love.

8. License to Wed (2007)

In the uproarious comedy ‘License to Wed,’ directed by Ken Kwapis, audiences are treated to a unique blend of humor and romance. Starring John Krasinski, Mandy Moore, and Robin Williams, the film follows a young couple’s journey to marriage as they undergo a rigorous premarital counseling program led by a charismatic but eccentric minister (Williams). Filled with hilarious challenges and unexpected twists, the movie explores the lengths people go to for love and commitment. Contrasting with the romantic intrigue of ‘Anyone but You,’ ‘License to Wed’ adds a whimsical touch to the genre, using its comedic flair to highlight the delightful chaos that ensues when love, laughter, and wedding preparations collide.

7. Just Friends (2005)

Directed by Roger Kumble, ‘Just Friends‘ is a rollicking romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, and Anna Faris. The plot revolves around Chris Brander (Reynolds), a former overweight teenager turned successful music executive, who finds himself back in his hometown for Christmas. As he navigates rekindled friendships and unrequited love, hilarity ensues. Drawing parallels with ‘Anyone but You,’ both films explore the complexities of romantic relationships with a comedic touch. While ‘Just Friends’ adds a dose of slapstick humor to the mix, both movies share the theme of unexpected reunions and the comical journey to finding love in unexpected places.

6. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

In the romantic comedy ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ directed by Donald Petrie, Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in a clever battle of wits. Hudson plays Andie Anderson, a magazine writer assigned to drive a man away in ten days, while McConaughey is Benjamin Barry, a man trying to make a woman fall in love with him in the same timeframe. The plot weaves through humor, misunderstandings, and unexpected turns, making it a delightful addition to the rom-com genre. In a parallel vein with ‘Anyone but You,’ both films weave humor into the fabric of romance, exploring the amusing dynamics of love, misunderstandings, and the entertaining art of pretending in matters of the heart.

5. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Nestled in the heart of romantic comedies, ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ directed by Andy Tennant, emerges as a charming tale starring Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, and Patrick Dempsey. The narrative follows Melanie Carmichael (Witherspoon), a successful fashion designer in New York City, who must confront her Southern roots and face unresolved feelings when she returns to her hometown in Alabama to finalize her divorce. As the storyline unfolds, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ mirrors the thematic resonance found in ‘Anyone but You.’ Both films delicately navigate the complexities of love, identity, and the inescapable pull of one’s past, leaving audiences enchanted with a warm and nostalgic embrace.

4. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Directed by Matthew López in his feature film directorial debut, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue‘ is a captivating romantic comedy based on Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel. The plot centers around Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charismatic First Son of the U.S. president, and his unexpected rivalry with Prince Henry of England. The narrative takes an amusing turn when, following a royal wedding debacle, they must pretend to be friends to avert a diplomatic crisis. Echoing the comedic twists in ‘Anyone but You,’ both films explore the intricate dance of love, blending rivalry with friendship and secrecy with public scrutiny, delivering heartwarming tales of unexpected connections in the spotlight of political and personal intrigue.

3. Leap Year (2010)

Directed by Anand Tucker, ‘Leap Year‘ is a charming romantic comedy starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. In this delightful film, Anna Brady (Adams) travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, a tradition believed to bring good luck. Just as in ‘Anyone but You,’ unexpected twists arise as she faces challenges on her journey, including a detour into romance with the charming Declan (Goode). Both films share a blend of humor and heart, exploring the unpredictability of love against the backdrop of picturesque settings. With charismatic performances and engaging plots, ‘Leap Year’ becomes a must-watch for those who enjoyed the whimsical and romantic allure of ‘Anyone but You.’

2. Just Go with It (2011)

Enter the comedic realm of ‘Just Go with It,’ a cinematic escapade directed by Dennis Dugan and starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Bursting with humor and unexpected twists, the film invites viewers to navigate the whimsical complexities of love and deceit. Sandler’s character, Danny, spins a web of hilarious lies, enlisting Aniston’s Katherine in a fake marriage ruse. As the tale unfolds with uproarious escapades, ‘Just Go with It’ becomes a riotous rollercoaster of laughter and romance. With a breezy tropical backdrop and charismatic performances, the movie is a delightful invitation to embrace the unexpected, mirroring the charm and comedic allure found in ‘Anyone but You.’

1. Green Card (1990)

For aficionados of the romantic dance showcased in ‘Anyone but You,’ the timeless allure of ‘Green Card’ is an absolute treasure trove. Directed by Peter Weir, this cinematic gem brilliantly intertwines comedy and romance, offering a magnetic narrative that echoes the unexpected connections found in ‘Anyone but You.’ Starring Gérard Depardieu and Andie MacDowell, ‘Green Card’ unfolds the unconventional story of a marriage of convenience for immigration purposes. The film’s witty charm and poignant moments elevate it as a must-watch, seamlessly aligning with the romantic and humorous intricacies that make ‘Anyone but You’ a beloved choice for those who appreciate the artful fusion of love and laughter.

