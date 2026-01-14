Song Sung Blue: Are Sex Machine and Mark Shurilla Based on Real Musicians?

Directed by Craig Brewer, ‘Song Sung Blue’ is a musical drama film that finds prominent roots in reality. The story revolves around Mike Sardina and Clarie Strengl, two aspiring musicians from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While both individuals have their own impersonator schtick that pays, they decide to build something greater together as a unit. This leads to the creation of Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band helmed by a dynamic duo. Once the two enter into business together, it doesn’t take long for romance to engulf their narratives as well. However, the husband-wife musical act has many challenges set ahead of them that they must overcome through their shared dedication and passion for the art. Alongside each other, Claire and Mike also have the support of their fellow musicians, many of whom are consistent additions to their Lightning and Thunder act. Sex Machine and Mark Shurilla are examples of them.

Mark Shurilla is Based on a Real Milwaukee Musical Icon

‘Song Sung Blue’ dramatizes the real life of Mike and Claire Sardina, better known as their stage names Lightning and Thunder. The film is actually based on Greg Kohs’ documentary of the same name. Although the on-screen story isn’t a complete biography, and in fact employs the occasional fictionalized tidbit in its narrative, it largely remains rooted in reality. Mark Shurilla’s character is one such notable element, which remains a blend of fact and fiction. The on-screen musician, best known for his work as a Buddy Holly impersonator who becomes a guitarist for Mike and Claire, is based on a real local musical legend from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The real Mark Shurilla was a prominent presence in Milwaukee’s music scene in the 1970s and 1980s. He was known for his memorable band, The Blackholes, which started out in the musician’s mother’s basement. As a result, he had already cemented himself as a notable figure in the local musical community by the time he started booking gigs as a Buddy Holly impersonator. His other musical ventures include an Irish group called McTavish and a group called Elvis Thao and the Creatives. He was also notably a friend and musical collaborator of the real Mike and Claire Sardina, particularly for their Lightning and Thunder Neil Diamond tribute act. Tragically, Shurilla passed away in May 2012 at the age of 64. Even though ‘Song Sung Blue’ only briefly touches upon his character, Michael Imperioli brings his dramatized on-screen counterpart to life with a grounded sense of reality.

Sex Machine Seems to be a Fictional Element in Song Sung Blue

Despite its occasional fictionalizations, many of the storytelling elements in ‘Song Sung Blue’ are connected to real-life inspirations in one way or another. This is evident in characters like Mark Shurilla or the band The Esquires, who are a part of Mike and Claire Sardina’s Lightning and Thunder tribute act. However, it seems the same doesn’t extend to Sex Machine, the James Brown impersonator, who can often be spotted in the Neil Diamond tribute band’s gigs. While there are many tribute artists and impersonators for the legendary James Brown, there are no records suggesting an artist named Sex Machine had any connections to the real Lightning and Thunder.

Therefore, it’s possible that the character, Sex Machine, is a work of fiction created in the service of the narrative. The stage name Sex Machine is likely a reference to Brown’s double album from 1970, which sports the same title. For the same reason, given its connection to the artist, the name is popular among tribute artists in real life as well. Nonetheless, none of them are likely to have direct connections to the on-screen character. Instead, Mustafa Shakir’s Sex Machine is possibly meant to emphasize the nature of the path that Mike and Claire Sardina blazed in their careers. Both started out as impersonators in one way or another until they found their identity together as Lightning and Thunder, a tribute band. Consequently, Sex Machine’s addition to the story highlights this niche in the music industry, especially within small-town communities. Ultimately, even though the character is possibly a fictionalization, he remains rooted in the film’s themes.

