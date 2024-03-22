Sophia Umansky: Is Mauricio Umansky’s Daughter Dating Anyone?

The presence of the Umansky family in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ is undeniably a prominent one. As such, when the family’s latest member to enter the real estate world, Sophia Umansky, became a prominent presence in the series, she easily captured the attention of the viewers. While many have become curious to see how she will fare in the world her siblings and father have been thriving in for years, others remain eager to know more about her love life, especially after the events of the recently released season 2 of the reality show.

Sophia Umansky Comes From an Influential and Close-Knit Family

Let it be known that Sophia Umansky is no stranger to the world of reality television. After all, her mother, Kyle Richards, is beloved by many as the shining star of Bravos’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ In fact, as of writing, Kyle has the distinction of being the only member of the Bravo series who has been featured in its every season. As for Sophia’s father, Mauricio Umansky, he has established himself as a prominent presence in the real estate industry and is the driving force behind The Agency.

Sophia also has a good relationship with her two older sisters. In fact, she and her oldest sister, Farah Brittany, seem exceptionally close, though that does not mean that Sophia loves her other older sister, Alexia Umansky, any less. In fact, the three ladies, who grew up in a Jewish household, have captured the hearts of many viewers of the Netflix series thanks to their close bond and charming personalities. Sophia herself has been described by her family as the most “intimidating” among them all, an observation that has been agreed upon by other members of the Netflix series as well. She also has a younger sister named Portia Umansky.

From 2012 to 2018, Sophia pursued her high school education at Windward School. While there, she also became a part of Varsity Tennis, contributed to the Yearbook Committee, and was a member of the American Sign Language Club. Sophia went on to become a part of The George Washington University as a student in 2018 and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2022. From May 2017 to September 2017, she also worked as an Intern for The Agency. Additionally, she was a Volunteer for United for Harmony from August 2015 to August 2018.

Following her time in college, Sophia rejoined The Agency as an intern. This time around, she seemed focused on being a full-time member of the company, though she started off with responsibilities attached to an assistant position within the Umansky Team. A lot of her work in season 2 appeared to be centered around helping her sister Alexia out while also learning the ropes of the industry.

Sophia Umansky is Currently Single

As of writing, Sophia Umansky is happily single. The reality TV star has not really opened up about her love life. However, given her open interest in Adam Rosenfeld in season 2 of the show, it became obvious that Sophia was definitely single and very much interested in seeing how things between her and Adam might go. As such, Sophia is not dating anyone at the moment; instead, she seems intent on cherishing every moment of her life.

On the topic of relationships, the past few months have undoubtedly been hard on Sophia. Her parents, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards, are now living separately. The development was confirmed in July 2023, with its reasons being explored in season 2 of the Netflix series. It appeared in this insight into the couple’s life that they had been struggling with communication and physical chemistry and, hence, chose to pause their marriage for many, many years. Mauricio’s overburdened schedule also seemed to be a factor that paved the path for this separation.

Along with her sisters, Sophia was quite upset about the distance between her parents. She even commented on the show how this seemed unbelievable, given just how much she adored her parents being together. However, through thick and thin, she and her family are always ready to help each other out. When not spending time with her family, Sophia enjoys hanging out with her friends. She also seems to be a fan of traveling, having even visited Capri, Italy, in August of 2023.

Read More: Where is Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills Filmed?