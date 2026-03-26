Sophie Venner Tribute on Bait: How did She Die?

Prime Video’s ‘Bait‘ follows Riz Ahmed’s Shah Latif as he tries to land the role of James Bond. For the struggling actor, this is the chance to prove his worth to his friends, family, and everyone else. He is ready to do whatever it takes to become the next Bond, but it leads him to do things and tread a path that tests him mentally and emotionally. Over the course of six episodes, we watch him unravel in the most unexpected of ways, and the story becomes more about finding himself than getting the job. The show does a wonderful job of exploring the human psyche, and a lot of people worked behind the scenes to make it a compelling watch. Sophie Venner was one of those people. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sophie Venner was an Important Behind the Scene Force on Bait

The first episode of ‘Bait’ is dedicated to Sophie Venner, who served as a co-producer on the series. She passed away on October 16, 2025, after fighting a battle with cancer for two years. Active in the British film and TV industry since the late 2000s, Sophie was a champion of independent cinema, bringing hard-hitting human stories to the screen. She worked on projects like ‘Kryptic,’ ‘Undergods,’ ‘The Window,’ and the music video for Years and Years’ ‘Eyes Shut.’ For her work in the short film ‘Room 8,’ she received a BAFTA in 2014. In professional circles, she was known for her passion for her work and her dedication to bringing culturally diverse stories to the screen.

Sophie was known for being a private person who didn’t like to be in the spotlight. She didn’t like having her pictures taken, but she was always keen on taking pictures of the people and things around her. Her camera was particularly focused on her beloved cats, who remained her biggest muse and whom she adored deeply. Outside of work, Sophie liked to travel and often took trips to far-off lands with her friends and family. She is remembered for her kind nature and the warmth and energy she brought to every room she walked into. She was deeply loved, admired and respected in her personal and professional life and is fondly remembered by the people she crossed paths with.

Read More: Bait Ending Explained: Does Shah Become James Bond?