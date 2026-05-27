Are Sophie and Dave From Perfect Match Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ places its contestants in a completely different setting where, alongside physical challenges, the real challenge is finding love and building a meaningful connection. In season 4, Sophie Willett and Dave Thomas Hand met midway through the season, but once they connected, neither of them wanted to let go. Their relationship was filled with fun energy and spontaneous decisions that highlighted just how similar they were to each other. The two showed strong compatibility from early on, which also made them especially endearing to many of the other cast members.

Sophie and Dave Matched Each Other’s Playfulness

Dave Thomas Hand arrived as one of the new entries during the second episode of the season. Soon after entering the villa, he took an interest in McKenzie and asked her out on a date, which led the two of them to initially match up. However, things shifted when Sophie Willett entered the villa as a new contestant herself. She was immediately drawn toward Dave and chose him for a date. From the very beginning, the two shared a natural camaraderie and balance with each other, but above all, what stood out most was the fun they genuinely had together. After returning from the date, Dave had an honest conversation with McKenzie and explained that he wanted to explore his connection with Sophie further. From there on, the pair consistently matched each other’s energy and kept their relationship lighthearted and playful.

Even during moments when they attended singles parties and kissed other people, they returned and laughed about it together. It reflected just how safe and secure they felt with one another and how little outside distractions truly affected them. Neither of them seriously connected with anyone else for the remainder of the season, and by the finale, they had also managed to win the final challenge. As the final voting approached, even McKenzie admitted that from the moment she first saw them together, she believed they were meant for each other. Their shared sense of humor and carefree nature impressed nearly everyone in the villa. By the end of the season, they were crowned the winners and it was a victory that felt completely deserved.

Sophie and Dave Could Not Make Their Long Distance Relationship Work

Sophie Willett and Dave Thomas Hand had promised each other that they would stay by one another’s side and continue pursuing their relationship even in the real world after the show. However, making it work was never going to be simple. With Sophie based in the UK and Dave living in Australia, the distance between them quickly became difficult to manage. The two soon realized that maintaining a long-distance relationship, especially across completely different time zones, was not going to be easy. Eventually, they decided that it would be better for them to remain friends and amicably ended the relationship.

Despite that, Sophie has shared that her time with Dave helped her understand the kind of partner she truly wants in life. She said she wants her future partner to be someone who makes her feel as safe, secure, and happy as he did. Dave, too, admitted that the version of himself he became around Sophie was unlike how he had been in any previous relationship, and even he was surprised by how intensely and quickly their connection developed. Sophie has since said that she is currently single, while Dave has also shared that his relationship status has not changed much either. Although they were unable to make the romance work in the long run, both of them look back on the experience fondly and have expressed that they have no regrets about the relationship they shared.

Sophie and Dave Have Been Climbing the Ladder as Content Creators

Sophie Willett was already building a strong professional career before making her debut on ‘Love is Blind: UK’ season 2. A law graduate from the University of Derby, she worked as a Commercial Manager at BayWa r.e. EMEA before transitioning into content creation full-time. Since appearing on reality television, Sophie has focused on creating fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content across social media. She has collaborated with brands such as SIMMI London and EGO Official, and it appears she is steadily trying to build a long-term career within the entertainment and influencer industry.

Dave Thomas Hand first gained attention through ‘Married at First Sight Australia’ season 12 before later appearing on Perfect Match. Following his reality television success, Dave signed with the talent management company ASM and revealed that he hoped to move into keynote speaking, particularly focusing on conversations surrounding mental health. Alongside that, he has also embraced content creation full-time and frequently shares moments from his everyday life online. A major part of his life is also his pet dog, Willow, whom he often refers to affectionately and considers family.

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