Are Alison and Jimmy From Perfect Match Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ gives contestants the opportunity to turn small sparks of connection into something meaningful. During the time they spend together, they are challenged and placed in situations that push them closer than they could have anticipated. In season 4, Alison Ogden and Jimmy Sotos were able to find that connection with each other. They already had chemistry to begin with, but once the challenges started, they made sure to lock in and prove that they were going to be tough competition for everyone else.

Alison and Jimmy DId Not Change Their Minds After Locking in With Each Other

Alison Ogden was part of the first group of contestants to enter the season. She shared that she was looking for someone who could match her energy and keep up with her spirited personality. Although she paired up in the very first round, she admitted that she was still going to keep her options open. As for Yamen, who was her initial match, Alison did not feel the strong spark or chemistry she had expected. When the new contestants entered and Jimmy Sotos arrived, Alison immediately took notice after he expressed interest in her.

Nick had also been telling her from the beginning that he was interested in pursuing her, but after her date with Jimmy, Alison had more or less made up her mind. She decided to pair with him because she felt that he was someone who would understand her and not hold her back. The two quickly proved to be a great match, and Alison shared that she was having far more fun than she had anticipated. Even when Katherine later went on a date with Jimmy after entering the villa, he had already made up his mind. He returned and chose to match back up with Alison. The two reassured each other that they were happy with how things were progressing and wanted to take the connection further to see where it could lead.

Alison and Jimmy Have Not Shared Their Relationship Status Publicly

Alison and Jimmy were very much alike in personality. They did not enjoy strictly following the rules and often encouraged each other to be more spontaneous, which helped keep the spark and excitement alive in their relationship. Both were eager not only to win the season but also to find partners they could potentially continue seeing in the real world. They faced several immediate challenges and external pressures, but what stood out was how calmly and confidently they handled everything without losing trust in each other. They have not shared detailed updates about their relationship so far, though they may clarify things in time. With still much of the season ahead, their journey remains uncertain, and a lot will depend on how they navigate the remaining challenges and ultimately choose to exit the experiment.

Alison is a Singer by Profession and Jimmy is a Full-Time Content Creator

Alison Ogden made her reality TV debut when she was featured on ‘American Idol’ season 21 and appeared on ‘Building the Band’ in 2025. She is an R&B/pop vocalist who studied at Belmont University’s School of Music and has also performed in Disney’s Candlelight Processional. Alison is currently preparing to release her first solo single, which she is very excited about. Her exposure through media and television has helped her significantly grow her digital presence. She is also associated with Fashion Nova as a partner and continues to reinvent herself through different creative and professional opportunities.

Jimmy Sotos played college basketball at Ohio State University and is now a full-time content creator. Based in Chicago, he has built a large social media following through sports and lifestyle content. His content often focuses on topics such as EuroLeague vs. NBA comparisons and athlete transitions from professional sports to other careers. Jimmy has successfully transitioned from athletics into the digital space, where he continues to grow his brand and audience. Through consistent content creation and engagement, he has established himself as a prominent sports-focused influencer in the online media landscape.

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