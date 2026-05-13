Are Kayla and Chris From Perfect Match Still Together?

Things are never certain in reality TV series, and that uncertainty greatly affects couples who meet on these platforms. There are too many contingencies, and even a small game or challenge can change the fate of a couple in major ways. In Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ season 4, Kayla Rich and Chris Dahlan found each other, but it was not an easy journey for them. They faced their own challenges, and with elimination constantly looming over their heads, they were never fully sure what their next steps would look like.

Kayla and Chris Didn’t Get to Spend a Lot of Time With Each Other

Chris Dahlan entered the season with a lot of enthusiasm. In the first round of coupling, he paired with Mackenzie, as he found her to be friendly and pleasant. The two of them had several good conversations, but after a short while, they realized that what they shared was more platonic than romantic. Before the next round of challenges began, they both decided to part ways and explore other connections. This was when Kayla Rich entered the villa as a new contestant.

She had her eye on Chris from the beginning and chose to go on a date with him. Upon returning, the couple came back hand in hand and had made up their minds by deciding to pair up and continue the journey together. However, soon after, news arrived that one couple would be eliminated. Kayla received the highest number of votes among the girls, while Chris tied on the boys’ side. At this point, DeMari and Marissa were given the power to choose one person for elimination, and after some deliberation, they decided to eliminate Chris.

Kayla and Chris Could Still be Continuing Their Relationship

Kayla and Chris did not get much time together during the season. They had only been paired for about a day when the elimination round began. Even so, they expressed disappointment, stating that they were not given enough time to prove the strength of their connection, but were clear in saying that what they felt was real. Chris mentioned he would be open to pursuing the relationship in the real world, as he felt he had found something special with Kayla.

She agreed with him, but since then, the couple has not shared any updates about their relationship. They have chosen to remain silent about its current status. Although they share mutual friends and spent time filming together, suggesting they are on cordial terms, there have been no further hints about their private lives or whether anything romantic continues between them.

Kayla is a Popular Digital Creator, While Chris is Handling Multiple Roles With Ease

Kayla Rich became the first runner-up on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4. As a cast member, she gained significant attention and built a strong fan base. She is also a content creator, producing lifestyle and travel-focused content across her platforms. Associated with Fashion Nova, she has collaborated with brands while featuring her trips to destinations such as St. Tropez, Japan, and Spain, among others. Her content reflects a mix of fashion, travel, and personal lifestyle experiences.

Chris Dahlan works as a personal trainer and has also been serving as Purchasing Manager at Proximity Wholesale LLC since January 2019. In addition to his corporate role, he is involved in mental health instruction and public speaking, focusing on fitness, motivation, and wellbeing. With over seven years of experience in his current position, he has built a background in business operations and management. Alongside his corporate and fitness work, Chris also engages with audiences through speaking engagements, where he shares insights on discipline and health.

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