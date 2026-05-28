Are Natalie and Chris From Perfect Match Season 4 Still Together?

While Natalie Cruz was quite memorable on Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ season 1, Christopher “Chris” Dahlan made a polarizing name for himself on Netflix’s ‘Age of Attraction’ season 1. Their subsequent signing as cast members on Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ season 4 thus brought countless reality television fans a lot of joy as they knew it would bring their realities to light. However, little did anyone know that, despite not romantically connecting with one another at all during their stay in Mexico, they would end up dating seriously after filming concluded.

Natalie Cruz and Chris Dahlan Never Once Matched During Filming

The moment Natalie Cruz stepped into the villa, her natural beauty, charm, and grace attracted at least half the men, among whom was the emotionally open and forward Chris Dahlan. Yet, they kept missing each other after just a brief conversation, resulting in her connecting with Netflix’s ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2 winner Nick Pellecchia while he matched with Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2 star Mackenzie Bellows. They both honestly enjoyed spending time with their potential partners, yet it soon became glaringly evident that what each duo shared was more platonic than romantic — there were no fiery sparks or real intimacy between them.

That’s how Natalie ended up exploring things with longtime friend and fellow ‘Temptation Island’ star Yamen Sanders, whereas Chris quickly fell for ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4 star Kayla Richart. In fact, even though the latter duo was eliminated by their peers after they got to spend just one whole day together, they reportedly continued building a connection through messages on Spotify. On the flip side, Natalie and Yamen transformed their once platonic bond into a genuine romance through open communication, trust, respect, and vulnerability in a way neither ever expected. Therefore, Natalie ended the season hand in hand with Yamen, whereas Chris walked away with Kayla.

Natalie Cruz and Chris Dahlan Dated For 3 Months Before Parting Ways

Although Natalie and Chris weren’t on one another’s radar, things changed shortly after filming wrapped in early December 2025, as they got to know one another better by chance. According to Kayla in the finale credits, there was an overlap from both initial relationships, but some reports claim Natalie and Yamen never really pursued an actual romance in the real world. Hence, the new duo became really serious really quickly, with him even buying her a Chanel handbag for Christmas and then ensuring to spend as much quality time together as possible. It has been alleged on the ‘Reality Receipts’ podcast that they were so into each other that they had even said “I love you” before their whirlwind situation unfortunately fizzled out after a total of three months. Since then, from what we can tell, while Natalie has moved forward in her life to focus on herself, Chris has likely managed to rekindle his bond with Kayla.

Natalie is a Marketing Director and a Model, Whereas Chris is a Mental and Physical Health Advocate

Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 2023, Natalie has achieved wonders by embracing every new opportunity to come her way. It appears she is presently an Operations Team Member at The Brannata Group, a Sales Associate as well as a Marketing Director at Bonvue, and a Market Director at Zynergy Wellness Salon & Boutique. She has held these positions for about 3 years as of writing, but she has since also expanded her wings by creating online content, modeling under the banner of Ford Agency/Robert Black Agency, and partially moving to Miami, Florida. From what we can tell, the 26-year-old currently splits her time between Arizona and Florida, with Nick Pellecchia being her best friend, support system, and next-door neighbor in the latter state.

Coming to Chris, the 27-year-old Miami, Florida, native with Lebanese roots, is not only a physical fitness enthusiast and personal trainer, but also a Mental Health Instructor. He reportedly earned the certification for the latter in 2024 and has since been dedicated to working with first responders, teachers, and other professionals to raise awareness about mental health issues. Moreover, the self-described family-oriented millionaire has been serving as a Purchasing Manager at Proximity Wholesale LLC since January 2019, all the while now also rising as a content creator and public figure.

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