Perfect Match Season 4: Where Are They Now?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ makes evident, it’s that romance and relationships can never be measured by any factor in the world because the heart wants what it wants. However, since attraction, communication, emotionality, trust, and vulnerability are necessary for a bond to succeed, the people involved need to make consistent efforts at every turn. That’s precisely what season 4 of the original production shines a light upon, too.

Alison Ogden is Building a Career in the Music and Fashion Industry

Although fierce and flirty, Alison Ogden of ‘Building the Band’ fame is admittedly a huge lover girl at heart, which is why she agreed to be a part of the series. The fact that it boosted her reach was also significant, especially given that she is a professional musician, social media influencer, content creator, and fashion enthusiast. Her recent single was released in May 2025 with the title “Sweet Surrender,” and she currently appears to be working on more original music. Alison is also a Fashion Nova partner. Whenever she is not dedicated to her craft, though, she seems to love spending quality time with loved ones, traveling, or attending music festivals like Stagecoach and Coachella.

Ally Lewber is Spreading Her Wings Beyond Reality Television

While it’s true that Ally Lewber is best known as a cast member of Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ the Belmont University graduate is much more than just a reality television star or an internet personality. The travel enthusiast’s day job is actually that of an astrologer, so you can not only book a private session with her for $375 but also call her hotline to address your concerns or ask your questions for $45. As if that’s not enough, for the past couple of years, she has also evolved into a musician, having bagged a feature in “I Believe in You” before releasing singles like “Girl’s Girl” and “A Love Song” in 2024, as well as “Coastal Reset” in 2026.

Katherine LaPrell is a Public Figure and a Professional Model

The moment Katherine LaPrell debuted on our screens on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6, her beauty, charm and quirkiness took the world by storm, and her stint on ‘Perfect Match’ is no different. However, it’s imperative to note that the woman of Native American and Scottish descent has been modeling since 2014, so it goes without saying that she is no stranger to the world of attention/entertainment. She is signed to One Management Los Angeles, through which she has recently been focusing on swimwear and lifestyle shoots, as well as partnerships with brands such as Edikted, Lulus, Plant Therapy, White Fox Boutique, and more. We should mention that the 30-year-old is also a dog mom to an adorable pup named Zeppelin, a horse lover, and a travel enthusiast.

Kayla Richart is a Digital Creator With a Passion For Fashion

While Kayla Richart’s background is entirely different from Alison Ogden’s, the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 4 alum and the singer have been “besties” since before they appeared on ‘Perfect Match.’ It’s thus no surprise they share many interests, including a love for travel, music festivals, content creation, and, most importantly, fashion. The former may not be a Fashion Nova partner, but she is affiliated with the brand, just as she is affiliated with Glow Recipe, Hello Molly, DJI Global, Azazie Official, Revolve, and G4free Activewear. As if that’s not enough, the Optimal Management and Club10 talent agency-signed 25-year-old also has her own Swimwear and Resortwear collection in collaboration with JMP The Label.

Mackenzie Bellows is as Authentic in Her Career as a Real Estate Agent as She is in Her Personal Life

Although Mackenzie Bellows had initially just thought of applying for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2 as a joke, it ended up being one of the most transformative experiences of her life. She has since embraced her authenticity, taken those lessons, and plunged headfirst into situations that make her a little uncomfortable for the sake of her own personal and professional growth. Therefore, today, the native of Fenton Township, Michigan, is a proud Real Estate Agent with the Morley Giltrop Real Estate Team, where she specializes in client management while dealing in residential properties. She is also a rising social media personality, gradually opening up and documenting every little thing from her mental health journey and passion for guitar playing to relatable skits and everyday rants.

Marissa George is a Navy Veteran Turned Legal Professional

It wasn’t long after Marissa George had stepped down from her role in the US Navy after 7 years of service when we first met her in ‘Love is Blind’ season 7, but a lot has changed since then. After all, she has since earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (2024), worked as a Law Clerk for 3 years, and established Marissa G Unscripted LLC. With a background in employment discrimination, regulatory compliance, and workplace investigations, she launched the latter organization in January 2025 to offer Independent Media and Legal Correspondent services. Today, she is happily leading a less public life in Washington, D.C., to pursue a more traditional legal career.

Natalie Cruz is Thriving as a Marketing Director and a Model

It was in 2024 that Natalie Cruz filmed for ‘Temptation Island,’ unaware it would completely turn her world upside down by thrusting her into the deep end of drama and the entertainment industry. However, the 2023 Northern Arizona University Kinesiology graduate has managed to make the most of it by embracing new opportunities while not letting go of her previous experiences. In other words, with an interest in sales as well as marketing, she continues to work in the corporate world, all the while also thriving as a model signed with Ford Modeling Agency/Robert Black Agency. She has been an Operations Team Member at The Brannata Group since July 2023, a Sales Associate/Marketing Director at Bonvue since September/November 2023, and a Market Director at Zynergy Wellness Salon and Boutique since December 2023. From what we can tell, the fitness and travel enthusiast currently splits her time between Arizona and Florida.

Sophie Willett Juggles a Career in Corporate and Entertainment

‘Love is Blind UK’ season 2 star Sophie Willet graduated from the University of Derby with a Bachelor’s degree in Law in 2017, but she kick-started her career a year later in the field of business. She began in sales at Clear Solar Solutions before gradually climbing the ladder from manager to asset manager to commercial manager at BayWa r.e. EMEA. However, today, the 28-year-old Manchester native proudly serves as the Business Development Manager at Emtec Utility Services, a position she landed in February 2026. As if that’s not enough, ever since her reality television debut, she has also established herself as a public figure and digital creator, with her content primarily revolving around fashion, fitness, lifestyle, and travel. She is affiliated with brands like Pepper Mayo, Ego Official, Pretty Little Thing, Simmi London, and more.

Chris Dahlan Prioritizes Mental and Physical Health Above All Else

While Christopher “Chris” Dahlan’s appearance on ‘Age of Attraction’ had made it clear that age has never been his dealbreaker, it turns out that what’s most important to him is one’s health. After all, the millionaire from Miami, Florida, with Lebanese roots, is not only a fitness enthusiast, rising personal trainer, and a man of God, but also a professional Mental Health Instructor. He earned the latter certification in 2024 and has since been working with first responders, teachers, professional athletes, and many others to raise awareness about mental health issues and how to address them. As if that’s not enough, the family-oriented 26-year-old has been a Purchasing Manager at Proximity Wholesale LLC since January 2019, and since his Netflix debut, he has also been establishing a name for himself on social media as an influencer.

Dave Thomas Hand is Embracing New Opportunities

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Dave Thomas Hand from ‘Married at First Sight Australia’ season 12, it would have to be as a big, friendly giant. That’s because he is not only a 6’5″/6’6″ tattoo-covered professional builder but also a harmless individual who does not possess a single malicious bone in his intimidating body. In fact, the Melbourne-based owner of Silicone Valley Caulking is such a teddy bear that his perfect weekend involves either spending time at home with his dog or going cycling with his dog. The 38-year-old is now signed with AMS Management and has made it clear that he gradually hopes to evolve into a full-time content creator and motivational keynote speaker. It has also been rumored that the travel enthusiast could potentially also be cast in ‘Second Marriage at First Sight,’ an all-star spin-off of his original show.

DeMari Davis is a Man of Many Hats Within the Entertainment Industry

Although DeMari Davis rose to international fame with ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6, he had already made a name for himself locally as a star basketball player at Flagler College. Since then, he has spread his wings, dabbling in several fields within the entertainment industry, including modeling, social media influencing, and Rap/R&B music as an artist. From what we can tell, the 29-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, native, now a Los Angeles, California, resident, is signed with Meridian Talent Group and is currently splitting his focus across every avenue of his passions. He is actively creating content, working with clothing, fitness, and jewelry brands, looking for new modeling/acting opportunities, and devoting himself to new music. He has already teased a new single, titled ‘My Love,’ so we believe he will release it sometime in summer 2026.

Jimmy Presnell is an Entrepreneur in More Ways Than One

Jimmy Presnell is arguably one of the most memorable cast members from ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 since the relationship he found there was complex, dramatic, and simply not for him. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has admitted he has since worked on himself a lot, which has also enabled him to manage his time better and spread his wings at a professional level. So, today, he splits his time between his hometown and Miami, Florida, while serving as not only an Airbnb host but also the co-founder of the premium headwear brand, Atlas Hat Company. The fitness enthusiast’s Airbnb is in Charlotte, North Carolina, whereas his company is based in Louisiana, so his focus now is building a new life for himself in Miami, Florida.

Jimmy Sotos is an Athlete, Content Creator, and Entrepreneur

Jimmy Sotos kick-started his career on TikTok with dance videos in the late 2010s/early 2020s before expanding his scope, showcasing all his interests, and garnering millions of followers. He graduated from Ohio State University in 2021 as a star basketball athlete and with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management/Economics, only to then continue embracing his passions. The Chicago, Illinois, resident has since played in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), launched a merchandise line called Sotos Wear, expanded his online reach, and even dabbled in modeling as well as acting. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old cat dad of two released his own medium-roast coffee blend called Jump Shot Blend and played in the USA Select Basketball 2025 Tour, winning the Elite Basketball Tournament title.

Nick Pellecchia is a Finance Man Who Works Hard and Plays Hard

A proud native of New Jersey, as he made evident in ‘Million Dollar Secret’ season 2, Nick Pellecchia settled down in Miami, Florida, upon graduating from the University of Miami with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance in 2021. Since then, he has served as a Private Equity Analyst, Account Manager, and Event Sales Manager, before landing his current position of Founder & Sales Director at Fluid Funding LLC in October 2024. The 26-year-old’s business reportedly provides fast, transparent cash investments to small businesses, and the interest rate on those investments makes it lucrative for him. That’s how the rising public figure, dog dad of Samson and Pluto, as well as a fitness, music, and travel enthusiast, manages to lead a life full of adventure and new experiences.

Weston Richey is an Entrepreneur Focused on Fitness, Personal Growth, and Storytelling

Weston Richey’s life mantra of ambition, heart, and intention above all else made him a fan favorite on ‘Love Island’ season 1, and it has now also made him a fan favorite on ‘Perfect Match’ season 4. The Texan animal lover is the Founder of Xclusiv Productions, Xclusiv Threads, and Xclusiv Life, with all of them focusing on impactful content, personal growth, and a sense of self. Through Xclusiv Productions, he offers both individuals and businesses services in editing, photography, videography, and more to help tell their story in a visual manner with lasting, powerful results. Xclusiv Threads is his apparel brand, whereas Xclusiv Life is the platform under the umbrella of which lie his podcast, fitness tips, and 90-day mind, body, and soul rebuilding program.

Yamen Sanders is a Reality Star, Influencer, and Dedicated Boyfriend

Yamen Sanders is no stranger to the limelight, not only owing to his appearances on ‘Temptation Island’ season 1, ‘Love Island USA’ season 1, and ‘Love Island: All Stars’ season 3, but also because he was briefly a part of the NFL. It thus comes as no surprise that the 6’4,” 220-lb athlete decided to evolve into a model and public personality once his stint as a football safety came to an end. He has since done campaigns for brands like Apple, Gatorade, and Nike, established himself as a creator whose content revolves around fitness, relatable moments, and travel, and secured a steady fan following. It’s also imperative to note that whenever the Stars Management-signed talent is not working, he dedicates most of his free time to the youth-focused program called Dreams to Reality. We should even mention that he is currently in a happy, healthy relationship with ‘Love Island All Stars’ co-star Whitney Adebayo, an Englishwoman. So, he currently splits his time among Los Angeles, California and London, England and wherever they travel to meet in the middle.

Read More: Morena Monaco: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?