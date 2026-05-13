Are Ally and Jimmy From Perfect Match Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ keeps contestants together in the same villa as they participate in challenges and pair up in order to move ahead in the game. In season 4, different people entered the experiment with different expectations, but one thing they all wanted was to find the “perfect match” for themselves. Ally Lewber and Jimmy Presnell quickly realized that they had a lot in common and wanted similar things. As soon as they paired up, they recognized that they had the potential to go far in the competition and worked hard to keep the chemistry between them alive.

Ally and Jimmy Kept Choosing Each Other Despite Many Distractions

Ally Lewber had always been in long-term relationships, but none of them had worked out the way she wanted. She said that while joining the season, she hoped to find someone who would be cute, kind, down-to-earth, and someone she could genuinely envision a future with. Jimmy Presnell seemed to check all those boxes for her. He was also looking for something serious, and she liked how laid-back and calm he was. In the very first round, they chose to match with each other and immediately felt good about the decision.

They formed a strong couple, and when new contestants entered the next round, Ally was approached by two of them. She had conversations with both, but ultimately decided that Jimmy was still the person she wanted to pair up with. Later, when new entrant Kassy chose to go on a date with Jimmy, Ally became worried. She did not know if he would change his mind, but when he returned and matched with her again, it felt like an easy answer for him. As the challenges of the game intensified, Ally and Jimmy did not waver in their conviction. Despite all the temptation and the other couples around them, they continued to feel confident in having each other.

Ally and Jimmy Seem to Still Have Feelings for One Another

Ally and Jimmy formed a connection at the very beginning of the season and stayed committed to it. It was a positive sign that they did not stray from their decision for a long time. They both showed respect for the connection they had, and even while talking to or exploring other potential matches, they never forgot that. It was this understanding that helped them get through the first few weeks of the season, though the challenges ahead of them are only expected to increase. It seems like they are still waiting for the right moment to share what ultimately transpired in their relationship and where they stand today. The two are socially connected, but that could also simply point toward a friendship, as they have not dropped any clear hints about being romantically involved with each other in any capacity.

Ally Has a Passion for Astrology and Jimmy is Running His Own Business Venture

Ally Lewber’s career gained major attention with her appearance on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ She was previously dating DJ James Kennedy, but after their breakup in January 2025, she publicly wished him well and moved forward with her own life. She is now the host of her podcast, ‘StarStruck With Ally Lewber,’ where she sits down with surprise celebrity guests for fun astrology readings. Ally also conducts personal readings herself and can be booked for sessions. In December 2023, she released her first collaborative single, “I Believe in You,” and followed it with her debut solo single, “Girl’s Girl,” in April 2024. Her latest song, “Coastal Reset,” is also available for streaming. Ally has built a very strong fan following that continues to support and encourage her in everything she does, something she has expressed gratitude for many times.

Before his reality TV debut, Jimmy Presnell worked in business marketing and development. Originally from North Carolina, he has since launched his own business, Atlas Hat Co., a Louisiana-based premium headwear brand. Alongside running the company, Jimmy also spends time in Miami, Florida, for business commitments, media appearances, and content creation work. He has been navigating the attention and opportunities that came with reality television fame.

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