Are Marissa and DeMari From Perfect Match Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ is all about exploring one’s options and breaking preconceived ideas about dating while trying to find the ideal partner. In the series, physical challenges during the game and emotional challenges while pursuing connections are both equally important. In season 4, Marissa George and DeMari Davis met each other on the very first day and quickly focused only on one another. Though threats to their connection were constant and difficult for them to navigate, they did not let those obstacles hold them back.

Marissa and DeMari Had to Deal With DeMari’s Past Connections in the Season

Marissa George was looking for someone who could not only connect with her on the surface but also meet her at the same emotional level. On the very first day, she met DeMari Davis and immediately felt drawn to him. He reciprocated her feelings, and as soon as they got a chance to have a personal conversation, they decided that they would pair up and become a team. In the first challenge, where contestants had to stop water from leaking out of holes in a glass container while standing inside it, Marissa and DeMari showed great compatibility. They worked together in sync and won the challenge, which gave them two advantages. The couple got a chance to go on a date alone, and they were also sent to the boardroom to decide which new contestants would join the villa and test existing connections.

The next morning, when they were shown prospective contestants, Brianna “Bri” Balram was one of them. DeMari was adamant about not letting his ex in, and Marissa suspected it might be because he still had feelings for her. In the next challenge, the couple won again and returned to the boardroom. One of the contestants they selected was Katherine LaPrell, who had been DeMari’s fellow castmate and finalist on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 6. Marissa was alarmed because she did not know what to make of the closeness between them. They had a few arguments, but when it was time to match again, DeMari still chose Marissa. Later, during a challenge where the men and women were separated, Marissa spent time with other single men and began questioning whether DeMari’s feelings were genuine. She ended up kissing Weston Richey, following her impulses and feeling that she needed to fully explore her options.

Marissa and DeMari Could Have Made It all the Way

DeMari and Marissa locked in on each other right from the start. Amid constantly changing couplings and other contestants leaving previously made matches to explore new connections, they remained focused on one another. There was little question in their minds about what would come next, and they seemed ready to stay together. However, the entrance of Katherine and the questions surrounding Bri clearly caused some breakdown of trust between the two of them. That was probably one of the reasons why Marissa let herself go with Weston and did not think too much about what impact it would have on her connection with DeMari.

It could become a significant hurdle for them, but if they are able to move past it, there may be very little standing in their way of going far in the season together. The two are socially connected but have chosen to remain quiet about the status of their relationship. They seem to be moving toward a stable relationship with each other, but with the game changing every minute, it could challenge them in ways they never anticipated.

Marissa Hosts a Legal-Themed Podcast and DeMari is Making it as a Model

In 2024, Marissa George graduated from the University of Maryland with a law degree and went on to join Jackson Lewis P.C. Following her reality TV breakout on ‘Love is Blind’ season 7, she eventually stepped away from the role and began focusing on media and entertainment full-time. Since January 2025, she has been working as an Independent Media and Legal Correspondent through her self-owned venture, Marissa G Unscripted LLC. Marissa also hosts ‘Legally Speaking’ on Fox5 DC and launched her own podcast titled ‘The Celebrity Docket,’ where she breaks down famous legal cases and trending events in a more accessible and engaging manner.

DeMari Davis graduated from Cumberland University and initially built his career in finance, working as a stockbroker at Vanguard. However, after gaining recognition through reality television, he decided to pursue the entertainment industry. He is now represented by Meridian Talent Group and has been steadily expanding his presence across different areas of media. From creating social media content and modeling to hosting events and appearances, DeMari has been actively building a larger public profile. He appears focused on turning his television popularity into a long-term entertainment career.

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