Love is Blind Season 7: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ brings rounds of emotional roller coasters and heartfelt connections to audiences as the constants embark on a unique journey to find love. Separated by walls, these hopeful romantics dive deep into intimate conversations, forging bonds that challenge the traditional norms of dating. In the seventh season, the contestants were willing to give it their all to make their relationships work. While some succeeded, some were left in a pool of heartache. What they all learned was love truly is blind, and it does not see rhyme or reason before making its way in.

Taylor and Garrett Seem to Still be in Love

Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans felt an instant connection from the moment they started talking in the pods. Their chemistry carried over into the real world, though Garrett’s father was initially skeptical about the experiment and the possibility of Garrett moving to San Diego, California. Despite this, the couple remained certain about their bond, and on their wedding day, saying “I do” felt as natural as they had imagined. It appears their marriage is thriving, as they’ve been reflecting fondly on their dates from the season. While they haven’t made any public announcements, Garrett has started following Taylor publicly, though she hasn’t followed him back, perhaps to avoid fueling speculation. Fans remain hopeful for their relationship, seeing the genuine connection they shared and how maturely they handled their conflicts.

Taylor has built a successful career as a Policy Advocate and currently serves as the Federal Policy Manager at the Rocky Mountain Institute, living a vibrant and bustling life in Washington, DC. With a strong academic background from the University of California San Diego and Johns Hopkins University, she takes great pride in her accomplishments. Beyond her professional life, Taylor is passionate about travel, as seen in her recent trips to Mexico, Switzerland, and a European tour, reflecting her love for adventure and living in the moment. Family is also a significant part of her life, and she makes it a priority to be present for important milestones, such as her younger brother’s graduation and her mother’s birthday, celebrating them in every way she can.

Garrett Josemans, a fan favorite from the season, is currently settled in the Washington DC-Baltimore area. He works as a Staff Technical Program Manager at IonQ, and his role as a quantum physicist is one of his most significant achievements. Recently, Garrett has been embracing his love for travel and fishing, visiting various places such as Virginia, Florida, and San Diego, California, to enjoy some downtime and soak up the sun. In September, he attended New York Fashion Week, representing Stan Clothing, which could signal the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his life.

Ashley and Tyler Seem to Be Making Their Marriage Work

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis were in tune with each other’s emotions and felt comfortable being open and vulnerable from the moment they started talking in the pods. Their bond continued to strengthen in the real world, with only one notable setback—Ashley was hurt when she discovered that Tyler had three biological children, as he had been a sperm donor for his friends. Her frustration stemmed more from the fact that he hadn’t told her earlier. However, they were able to work through this issue and ultimately decided to marry. Given the strength of their connection and how far they’ve come, it’s likely they have stayed together. The newlyweds follow each other on Instagram and share many common values, including their faith in God and similar lifestyles, making it unlikely they have drifted apart.

Ashley holds an MBA from Philadelphia University and is currently working at an executive level in the Washington DC-Baltimore area. Her extensive experience in the industry has made her a recognized expert in her field, and her journey up the corporate ladder is truly inspiring. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ashley is also a philanthropist and is actively involved with the Boxing Wags Association Inc. She remains connected to her roots and frequently participates in programs and initiatives aimed at helping underserved communities. Whether she’s unwinding with an espresso martini or showcasing stylish beachwear, her wide range of interests highlights the dynamic and accomplished woman she is.

Tyler’s career journey reflects his diverse skill set and growth over the years. He began as a US Army Watercraft Engineer before transitioning into a role as a Security Specialist. Up until February 2024, he worked remotely as an Account Executive at One Day Roofing & More. Currently, he holds a hybrid position as an Account Executive at Temporary Wall Systems, based in the Washington DC-Baltimore area. In addition to his professional achievements, Tyler is committed to maintaining a strict fitness regime. Whether it’s hitting the gym or engaging in sports like ice hockey or basketball, he constantly pushes his physical limits and is always eager to learn and improve.

Monica and Stephen Have Appear to Have Gone in Different Directions

Monica Jade Davis and Stephen Richardson came from different backgrounds, but despite their differences, it initially seemed like they could make things work. They were clearly drawn to each other, but the cracks in their relationship soon became apparent. A lack of physical intimacy, coupled with Monica’s irritability, only worsened the situation. The breaking point came when Monica discovered that Stephen had been texting someone else in an intimate manner, leading to the collapse of their relationship. Given how things ended, it seems unlikely that they reconnected romantically. While they remain connected on social media, there has been little public interaction between them, suggesting that although they may have found a way to stay friendly, there doesn’t appear to be any rekindled romantic connection.

Monica wears many hats, but her professional life stands out as a significant focus. She currently works as a Senior Enterprise Account Executive at Interfolio, excelling in her role. Beyond her career, Monica is deeply passionate about fitness, both mental and physical, and dedicates time to maintaining her well-being. Her enthusiasm for travel is another defining aspect of her life—she has explored various corners of the world, including Spain, Mexico, and the Bahamas. Closer to home, she enjoys taking smaller vacations, frequently visiting the beaches of Maryland and Virginia, reflecting her love for the ocean and her “beach bum” lifestyle.

Stephen has always taken pride in his work as an electrician, often sharing that his passion for the trade led him to turn it into his profession. In addition to his career, Stephen has ventured into competitive bodybuilding, showcasing his dedication to fitness. He is also an unabashed sci-fi enthusiast, and through his Instagram account, he regularly shares his impressive collection of gaming and sci-fi figurines, all of which he hand-paints. A recent addition to his life is his dachshund puppy, Clementine, whom he adopted in February 2024. Since then, it’s been Stephen and Clementine against the world, making for an incredibly heartwarming pair.

Alex and Tim Are Not Even Friends Anymore

Alexandra “Alex” Byrd and Tim Drake Godbee faced numerous conflicts during their time on the show. In Mexico, Tim expressed uncertainty about wanting Alex as his wife after an argument, and this pattern continued in the real world. Even though Alex’s parents welcomed Tim wholeheartedly, tensions rose when he felt disrespected after Alex went to sleep while his parents were still visiting. Ultimately, Tim walked away, stating that he couldn’t see himself marrying her. It appears they didn’t get the chance to resolve their issues, as they are no longer connected. Both of them have given accounts of what happened in the season. Tim has said that he felt he was being manipulated and disrespected and Alex has said that her partner was very “strategic”. She has admitted that the two of them are not even friends now, let alone be romantically connected.

Alex has always had a deep passion for fashion, making significant strides in the industry. She joined Hanifa in 2019 and now serves as their Creative Producer. A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Fashion and Apparel Design, Alex is proud to have found her niche and is flourishing in her career. She maintains a close relationship with her family, particularly her father, and makes time to spend with him regularly. Known for her impeccable style, Alex confidently flaunts her looks and has a keen sense of how to present herself. She is a thriving and inspiring woman, making her journey all the more impressive to witness.

Tim has had an impressive journey, starting with his former role in the Navy and now working as a Senior Digital Content Strategist at ICF, a position he’s held since April 2022. Family is equally important to him, and he enjoys spending quality time with his parents. Whether it’s attending soccer games with his father or enjoying fancy dinners with his mother, Tim makes an effort to nurture those bonds. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he is also a sports enthusiast with a particular passion for golf.

Hannah and Nick Are No Longer in a Relationship

Although Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka were the youngest couple of the season, they initially appeared to have a strong connection. However, when they transitioned to life in the real world, Hannah began to question her decision after observing Nick’s level of independence, which she felt didn’t match her own. While Nick’s family embraced her wholeheartedly, Hannah grew uneasy when her friends didn’t feel the same way about him. Just a few days before their wedding, she decided to call off the engagement. Despite this, it seems the two have remained friends, with Nick expressing interest in appearing on ‘The Bachelor‘ in a later interview. Hannah has said that she felt she was a bit harsh to Nick but definitely made the right decision to end things with him. They still follow each other on social media, but given the fundamental nature of their differences, a reconciliation seems unlikely.

Hannah has always aspired to build a career in the healthcare industry, which led her to study Health Communication at West Virginia University. She then pursued a career as a Medical Sales Representative and, since April 2024, has been working as a Territory Director for HealthTrackRx. Her life in Washington revolves around her close-knit family and friends who offer her love and support, and her dog, Luna, is a cherished part of her daily routine. Recently, she has been focusing on improving her physical health and is proud of the progress she has made. It’s inspiring to see her living her life to the fullest and achieving her goals.

Nick is a successful Real Estate Agent operating in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. Earlier in life, his ambitions were focused on football, which he played at the college level. However, due to an injury, he had to step away from that passion, though he remains connected to the sport through his involvement with the National Collegiate Athletics Association. Recently, Nick has also taken up golf, where he is honing his skills and becoming quite proficient. With his understanding of networking and strong professional potential, he shows great promise in advancing further in the real estate industry.

Marissa and Ramses Have Ended Their Relationship

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad appeared to be on the path to a lasting future together, but various challenges arose. Serious issues surfaced in their intimate life, particularly regarding their contraceptive choices. Marissa had hoped they could resolve these differences, but when Ramses expressed that he could only move forward if he felt certain about their relationship—and admitted he wasn’t—Marissa’s heart was broken. They subsequently ended their engagement, and it seems unlikely they will reconcile. Marissa was deeply hurt by how quickly their situation changed. While they remain connected on social media, neither has publicly addressed the status of their relationship, indicating they may be on different pages and unlikely to give it another chance.

Marissa has transitioned from a successful career in the US Navy, where she served until August 2021, to a dedicated path in law. Since leaving the military, she has focused all her energy on her legal career, graduating from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in April 2024. Currently, she is working as a law graduate at Jackson Lewis P.C., a position that demands long hours and intense commitment. Despite the hectic nature of her job, Marissa’s passion for her work is evident, and it is inspiring to see her fully invest in her new career. Her determination and dedication reflect her drive to excel in this challenging field.

Ramses is currently making strides in his career as a Program Associate at Impact Justice, where he has spent four years progressing from the sales department. His work reflects his commitment to social justice and community impact. Ramses is also known for being vocal about his political views, particularly his support for Palestine, especially in light of recent events. His willingness to engage in important discussions showcases his passion for advocacy and social issues, making him a notable figure in both his professional and personal circles.

Brittany and Leo Are No Longer a Couple

Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy had an intriguing journey together, having met in the pods and gotten engaged. However, they chose not to join the other couples for the holiday retreat in Mexico, indicating some uncertainty in their relationship. Instead, they traveled to Miami, Florida, but ultimately decided to part ways. Both Brittany and Leo have been open about their feelings, stating that it didn’t seem like they were meant for each other. Leo mentioned that they mutually agreed not to pursue marriage and have since been focusing on their individual lives, suggesting a respectful and amicable separation.

Brittany is a dedicated esthetician with a profound commitment to environmental advocacy. In August 2020, she founded Hands On HIIT, an organization focused on organizing waterbody cleaning drives in the Baltimore City area of Washington, D.C. Her passion for health and wellness is also reflected in her published work; in October 2020, she released her book, ‘Keeping Well: An Anti-Cancer Guide to Remain in Remission,’ where she shares her insights as a detoxification specialist. Through her initiatives and writings, Brittany aims to give back to the world that has given her so much, embodying a strong spirit of community service and environmental responsibility.

Leo is an accomplished art dealer who is actively continuing his family’s legacy in the art world. His passion for the business is evident in how he utilizes digital platforms to discuss the technicalities and nuances of art dealing, engaging a wider audience with his expertise. A true connoisseur of art, Leo is also an avid traveler; in August 2024, he explored Austria, drawn to places rich in cultural history and artistic significance. His love for art and culture fuels his adventures, allowing him to deepen his understanding and appreciation of the art world.

Read More: Where Was Love Is Blind Season 7 Filmed?