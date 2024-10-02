Taylor and Garrett: Is the Love is Blind Couple Still Together?

As a Quantum Physicist wholly dedicated to his work and wholly content with where he was, Garrett Josemans admittedly didn’t pay much attention to his personal dating life for years. However, everything changed once he stepped into his 30s as he wished to finaly have someone with whom he could share his experiences, driving him to apply for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind.‘ Little did he know he’d become one of the primary cast members of season 7 thanks to his incredibly beautiful relationship with 29-year-old Clean Energy Policy Consultant Taylor Krause.

Sparks Ignited Between Taylor and Garrett From the Get-Go

It was on the very first day of the experiment that Taylor first came across Garrett in the pods, just for them to immediately connect over their shared interest in science as well as energy. In fact, they felt so comfortable within mere minutes that they didn’t even mind geeking out together or sharing the fact they have science-related tattoos — while he has a quantum equation on his upper right arm, she has a hydrogen symbol on her right wrist. This honestly gave way for them to open up about different matters like their past experiences and future expectations to connect on a deeper level, just to realize they were a great fit.

The only issue Taylor and Garrett faced at this point was when she refused to share her mother’s name as it would indicate her ethnicity, which made him pause because he hadn’t even thought of it. Thankfully, they were able to move on from this quickly as he realized this difference didn’t matter to him one bit, gradually leading to them officially becoming a couple before he got down on one knee. Then came their first meeting, followed by a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where their connection only deepened as their banter, communication, trust as well as physical bond grew.

Taylor and Garrett Are Possibly Still Romantically Involved

While neither Taylor nor Garrett has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, it is likely they have continued exploring their relationship in the real world, even if they didn’t tie the knot in the end. That’s because not only do they follow one another on social media, but they also seem to be leading a rather similar lifestyle filled with various travel destinations and surrounded by all loved ones. They haven’t been too public about it, considering their participation in the original production, yet they have seemingly kept in constant touch. So, one thing is for sure: whether or not they are still intimately connected, they at least remain on rather amicable terms.

Taylor Krause is Perfectly Juggling Work and Personal Experiences

Having turned 30 in late February 2024, Taylor honestly appears to be living her best life these days, thanks to her ability to greatly balance and manage her personal and professional affairs. After all, apart from currently serving as a full-time Federal Policy Manager at the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) in Washington DC, this University of California San Diego plus Johns Hopkins University graduate is also making the most of her life by traveling the world. In fact, in 2024 alone, she has been to California, New York, Mexico, as well as Switzerland, all the while making sure to take out more than just a small amount of time to be with her loving family.

Garrett Josemans is No Longer Only Focused on Work

Although Garrett is still a dedicated Quantum Physicist serving as a Staff Technical Program Manager at IonQ in the Washington DC-Baltimore Area, it is evident work is no longer his sole priority. This outdoor enthusiast has actually expanded his wings in the past year by spending his free time not just in remote places or fishing but actually traveling both nationally as well as internationally. In fact, he was in Europe around the same time as Taylor earlier this year in May, making it possible that they were actually together and explored the Netherlands alongside his family too. We should also mention that this 33-year-old made his Fashion Week debut in New York in September by representing a friend’s brand, Stan Clothing, at NYFW Men’s’ Day.

