Monica and Stephen: Are the Love is Blind Stars Still Together?

Although an optimist with the brains to match her beauty, Monica Jade Davis truly struggled in nearly all her relationships, nearly driving her to give up on the concept of true love. However, she chose to give it one more chance by applying for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ unaware she would actually end up as a lead in season 7 thanks to her romance with Stephen Richardson. This couple initially did come across as polar opposites, partly owing to her being a corporate employee and him an electrician, but it was soon clear that they complement one another perfectly.

Monica and Stephen’s Romance Seemed Like a Fairytale

From the moment 36-year-old Monica first encountered 33-year-old Stephen in the pods, she knew he was completely different than anybody she had ever met and dated for reasons more than one. Apart from the fact his background is not as decorated as she usually prefers — he did a two-year college before making his passion his trade — he also wears his heart on his sleeves like her. As if that’s not enough, she was also incredibly impressed by his ability to be vulnerable and open up about the mistakes he made in the past, just as he was impressed by her sheer empathy.

It truly took a lot of courage for both Monica and Stephen to connect the way they did, only for them to inadvertently build the foundation of their relationship in comfort, honesty, as well as trust. The fact he is barely Black yet wears that label as a badge of honor is also something she fell in love with because all it did was showcase that he is indeed a curious and open-minded man in nature. Thus came his proposal to her in the way she deserves, followed by their face-to-face meeting and getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where their affinity just grew multifold every passing day.

Monica and Stephen’s Fairytale Romance Likely Continues to Blossom

There was an issue that Monica and Stephen faced as they spent more time together, that of his chattiness till he couldn’t even get a word in, but they were able to candidly discuss and solve it. Since then, from what we can tell, these Washington natives’ relationship has purportedly only reached new heights and made us believe that they are still utterly head over heels in love to this day. Neither of them has confirmed anything as of writing, yet the fact they follow one another on Instagram and her Birthday post from June this year has an image where Stephen’s fingers seem visible does make us think they have managed to make things work in the real world.

Monica Jade Davis Appears to Be Leading Her Best Life

At the age of 37, Virginia Polytechnic graduate Monica is not only a Senior Enterprise Account Executive at Interfolio these days, but she’s also an unwavering fitness as well as a travel enthusiast. In fact, she has been everywhere from Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Vermont to the UK, Spain, Mexico, and the Bahamas in the past few years. Nevertheless, she still manages to make time to perform well at her full-time job while also spending some quality downtime with her loved ones — family as well as friends from way before Stephen.

Stephen Richardson is a Relatively New Dog Dad

While many believe Stephen to just be an Electrician, the truth is he is a competitive bodybuilder and a proud dog dad to a Daschiund puppy named Clementine too — he got the latter in February 2024. As if that’s not enough, this 34-year-old is also a self-admitted gaming and sci-fi nerd, for which he even has a separate Instagram account showcasing his figurines. He actually has a collection of War Hammer figurines, most of which he has painted by hand to give them a unique look, and it’s also a therapeutic activity for him. In other words, he appears to be perfectly content, which is all that matters in the long run.

