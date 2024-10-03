Leo Braudy: How Rich is the Art Dealer From Love is Blind?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 famed Zachary Leo Braudy, it would have to be as a successful, sophisticated, and self-aware man of means. That’s because although he has never really been clear on precisely what kind of a life partner he wants in terms of their personality, he at least knows he is privileged and needs someone who loves him and not his money. After all, he has openly admitted several times that he not only hails from a very well-off household but is also thriving in the family business after recently having inherited everything.

How Did Zachary Leo Braudy Earn His Money?

Born on April 8, 1993, to Ayne Furman and Arnold Miller, Zachary Leo was raised in Alexandria, Virginia, at the hands of his professional art dealer grandparents, Ethel and Arthur Furman. He actually even stated in the show, “I grew up financially very well-off… I grew up, like, I went to a country club, went to private school. My college was paid for.” In fact, as per reports, he graduated from St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in 2011 before earning his Bachelor’s in International Relations at Rollins College and is currently earning a Master’s in Business Art and Design from Rollins College (class of 2025).

Coming to Leo’s professional trajectory, the trutjh is he actually took over the family business in 2015 so as to learn its ropes from his elders, unaware he’d soon lose them in every way. After all, while his grandfather sadly passed away in 2018, he lost both his parents to cancer within six months of one another around the early 2020s, only for him to be left with the business and a lot of inheritance. That’s because his grandparents had established the former Ethel A. Furman & Associates (now Capital Art Advisory) in 1970 as one of the very first art advisory firms in the Washington D.C. area.

Therefore, they provided elite services, only for the art market to grow in the region to such an extent that they ended up achieving incredible success and were able to expand, too. Nevertheless, it was only once Leo took over that the company moved its headquarters to New York City, all the while also maintaining its standing as a premier art advisory firm in Washington. As if that’s not enough, he has since opened the doors for Capital Art Advisor’s services to include dealing in Non-Fungible Token collections (NFTs) too, showcasing their ability to adapt to emerging trends in the art world and remain relevant.

Zachary Leo Braudy’s Net Worth

Although Leo has never once revealed his precise income or salary as the owner-CEO of Capital Art Advisory as well as its subsidiary GlassArt, we do know he is incredibly wealthy. That’s because while an average high-end art dealer earns an average of $75,000 per year, he also has the advantage of having the entire business under his name and having his family’s inheritance. Therefore, since calculating the value of the latter two aspects is simply not possible, we can only assume Leo’s net worth is close to $10 million at the moment after considering the fact his family business has been thriving for over five decades.

