Marissa and Ramses: Are the Love is Blind Stars Still Together?

Taking part in an experiment that allows individuals to find their romantic partner without ever seeing each other face-to-face is quite a bold move. However, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ emphasizes love that transcends physical appearances. Marissa George and Ramses Prashad joined the seventh season with the desire to discover true love and ultimately found it in each other. Their bond was filled with affection, mutual respect, and undeniable chemistry. Viewers couldn’t help but notice the magnetic attraction between the two, making them a joy to watch together.

Marissa and Ramses Complemented Each Other Perfectly

Marissa George entered the seventh season with an open mind, expressing that she didn’t have any specific preferences. As she interacted with the male contestants, she connected with both Bohdan and Ramses Prashad. With Bohdan, their shared military background created a strong bond, but Ramses’ gentleness and calm demeanor truly captivated her. Ramses, who had been previously married, revealed that he was opening himself up to a new relationship for the first time in a long while, and it was Marissa’s empathy that resonated with him.

From the start, Ramses and Marissa could address and openly discuss important aspects of their lives. Marissa shared that she grew up in a household with three siblings and was raised by a single mother. For her, building a home of her own meant there wouldn’t be traditional gender roles when it came to household chores or childcare. Ramses fully supported this, assuring her he believed in equally sharing the responsibilities of creating a home. When Marissa mentioned that she was on track to becoming a lawyer and would prefer if her partner stayed home, Ramses revealed his life vision. He had always wanted to work from home, which would give him the flexibility to be more involved in raising their future children.

Ramses became a bit anxious when Marissa was deciding between him and Bohdan, but after a few heartfelt conversations, she reassured him by confessing she was falling in love. This was a promising sign, and soon after, Marissa made it clear that Ramses was the one she saw a future with. She explained that their romantic connection was stronger, and from that point on, their relationship flourished. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they met in person, clearly smitten and in love. Their time in Mexico was equally magical, filled with passionate and romantic moments.

Marissa and Ramses Have Most Likely Made Their Relationship Work

It seems highly likely that Marissa and Ramses have successfully maintained their relationship and are still together. They didn’t face any significant conflicts, and their vision for the future was perfectly aligned. From the very beginning, they were clear about their intention to marry and transparent about their expectations. Their undeniable chemistry and mutual respect were evident throughout the show.

The two remain in contact, even following each other on social media, though they may be keeping things private for now. Their contrasting personalities—Marissa being more extroverted and Ramses being calm and composed—appear to complement each other well, suggesting they are destined to stay together.

Marissa and Ramses Are Very Fulfilled in Their Respective Lives

After completing her service in the US Navy in August 2021, Marissa pursued a career in law. She joined Jackson Lewis P.C. as a Law Clerk before enrolling at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. Upon graduating in April 2024, she returned to Jackson Lewis P.C. in August 2024, where she is now working as a law graduate. Marissa has been dedicating significant effort to this new chapter in her life. She maintains a strong support system of friends and family, with special gratitude toward her mother and sister, to whom she attributes much of her success.

Ramses began his career in sales and has since found his place at Impact Justice, a national innovation and research center. He has been with the firm for over four years and has advanced to the position of Program Associate. Ramses seems to find beauty in the world around him, which is evident in the way he captures it through photography. He is also outspoken about his political views, confidently sharing them with pride. He has publicly expressed his support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict, earning admiration from friends and followers for his stance. Ramses exudes confidence and leads a life that reflects his values, which is both inspiring and admirable.

