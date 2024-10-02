Bohdan Olinares: Where is the Love is Blind Participant Now?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe proud immigrant and Ukrainian refugee Bohdan Olinares, it would have to be loving, kind, and courageous, considering all his life experiences. After all, he is not only a former Marine but also a warzone volunteer who didn’t hesitate for a second before making plans to join the fight when Russia first attacked his homeland in 2022. However, these days, the unwaveringly positive traction he is getting is due to his stint in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ season 7, wherein he won countless hearts despite not finding “the one” for him.

Bodhan Olinares is the Epitome of a Good Guy

From the moment we first came across 35-year-old corporate Sales Manager Bodhan on our screen, it was evident he would end up being a fan favorite owing to his pure, infectious energy. The fact he never shied away from the fact he’s an immigrant, a former military man, as well as a divorcee was also a hit amongst the girls because it showed he wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable. However, out of all the 15 women involved in this experiment, it was only fellow veteran Marissa George who caught his attention thanks to her beautiful laugh, empathy, and sheer openness.

Bodhan admittedly felt at ease whenever they spoke, even on days they covered some heavy topics like their past military stints, his former union, or his fight for Ukraine, especially as she always tried to understand him. Little did he know at the time that this number one choice of his was also on the same spot in Ramses Prashad’s list of suitors, who just so happened to be arguably his closest friend in the pods. In the end, once Marissa knew for sure she had a deeper connection with the latter, she decided to break up with him, and he accepted it with complete grace.

Bodhan Olinares is Wholly Dedicated to his Professional Career

While it’s true that Bodhan enrolled in the Marine Corps almost immediately after graduating from Highline Senior High School, not many know that he actually served for almost 8½ years. It was actually around the time of his discharge that he married his first wife, unaware they wouldn’t last long because of some “red flags” he admittedly initially ignored because of love. Since then, he has realized what he truly wants thanks to therapy, time, and self-work, leading him to be one of the most vocal about his desires concerning a partner, work, and life in general.

It thus comes as no surprise that Bodhan served as an Environmental Field Technician in Vironex for a few months before serving at Dominion Virginia Power as an analyst for four years. This University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate then served as an Account Manager turned Business Development Executive in 2018, just to then do a stint at Decision Lens. Since then, he has proudly been holding the title of Review Editor for Frontiers’ Blockchain for Science as well as Major Account Manager at F5, a technology company specializing in security.

Bodhan Was in Ukraine For the Majority of 2022

It was when Bodhan was serving at F5 when he got a call about Russia’s invasion attempts on Ukraine in 2022, driving him to immediately go into action owing to his military training. His thought process was that he was born in Ukraine, he still has family there, and he has a proper military background, so if he didn’t help, who would? Little did he know his friends and family would completely back his decision, only for his workplace to then go one step beyond in every way, shape, and form. He was honestly ready to quit if he was told his leave would be an issue, but he was pleasantly surprised.

Bodhan’s managers actually gave him an extended leave of absence and three months of commission if he exhausted his available paid leave, following which it was made clear that his job would be waiting for him whenever he returned. As if that’s not enough, his colleagues then jumped into action to help him acquire enough funds to pay for his clothing, gear, tools, and whatever else he needed to enter the combat zone. Furthermore, before he left, they also threw him a going away party to show their support, and he also got messages of support from his manager, the company’s director, the vice president, and the CEO.

Bodhan eventually joined the Special Forces section of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, where he developed a training program to help civilians with what they were about to face. He even partook in the fight and did his best to help his people in need, only for things to change around six months after his initial arrival, driving him to decide it was likely time for him to return. His unit had actually more than tripled in size and was scheduled to receive three months of formal military training from those at a much higher level for three months, so he knew he could leave without any guilt.

Bodhan Appears to be Living a Good Life These Days

Since then, Bodhan has continued raising awareness about what is happening in Ukraine, all the while doing his best as a Major Account Manager at F5 in Washington DC. From what we can tell, he has also since realized how fickle peace truly is and arguably spends all his free time undergoing new experiences, trying new foods, and spending quality time with friends and family. As for his relationship status, it appears as if the outdoor enthusiast who is admittedly living the American dream is still single yet hopeful. In other words, no matter what, he is open to anything and anyone who comes his way – his only dealbreaker is picky eaters because he is a foodie.

Read More: Monica and Stephen: Are the Love is Blind Stars Still Together?