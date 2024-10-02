Are Ashley and Tyler From Love is Blind Still Together?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that communication, honesty, and trust are the holy grails of every relationship, but they are unfortunately also the hardest to come by. This was precisely the experience of Washington singles Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis too, which is why they actually chose to apply for Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ to hopefully find “the one.” Little did they know it would lead them to one another in arguably the most perfect way imaginable, showcasing that fairytale connections as well as positive vulnerability are real things.

Ashley and Tyler Got Along Like Two Peas in a Pod

From the moment 31-year-old Marketing Director Ashley first met 33-year-old Nuclear Security Officer Tyler, it was as if sparks flew simply because of how connected they were. He was definitely impressed by her professional achievements, considering he’d been looking for a partner who was his equal in every sense, whereas she was impressed by how well he articulated himself. There was compassion, honesty, as well as open communication between them from the get-go, which gradually also enabled them to be vulnerable with one another in a way they never could with a potential partner before.

Therefore, of course, within mere days, they knew there was no one else for them but each other, eventually resulting in Tyler getting down on one knee for Ashley and giving her the proposal she deserved. Then came their first meeting, wherein their shock of actually having found “the one” for them was clear before they got back to talking and validating one another’s feelings. And so, as expected, their romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, was no different, where they not only grew closer emotionally but also physically, resulting in them openly reiterating that they do indeed plan on getting married.

Ashley and Tyler Still Appear to be Happily Together

Although neither Ashley nor Tyler has made any public statements regarding their relationship status or just their own personal standing as of writing, we do believe they are still lovingly involved. After all, they still follow one another on their respective social media platforms, and it appears as if even their lifestyles align in a way that enables them to continue their connection. The fact they both prioritize their relationship with their families as well as God was a big deal to them, so their admittance of honestly loving one another wasn’t something they took lightly either. In other words, we believe they stuck to their words and are building a life together these days.

Ashley is Spreading Her Professional Wings These Days

While Ashley only claimed to be a Marketing Director on the Netflix original production, this Philadelphia University MBA graduate is also a philanthropist and a rising public figure. So, today, she not only serves at Campaigns & Elections in the Washington DC-Baltimore Area as an executive, but she also does her best to give back to her community in any way she can. We should mention this Boxing Wags Association Inc. affiliate is a believer, a foodie, as well as a travel enthusiast too, making it clear she’s a woman of many hats who never shies away from any opportunity coming her way.

Tyler Francis Has Seemingly Found a Balance Between His Personal and Professional Experiences

While former US Army Watercraft Engineer Tyler used to serve as a Security Specialist, he left the field behind in 2023, likely to focus on other avenues for a better work-life balance. In fact, he served as a remote Account Executive at One Day Roofing & More until February 2024 before evolving into a hybrid Account Executive at Temporary Wall Systems in the Washington DC-Baltimore Area. Therefore, this College of Southern Maryland graduate is now able to work full-time while also having enough space for himself, his outdoor interests, and his family, the latter of which likely involves Ashley too.

