Sorayis Narez: Where is the Former Jehovah’s Witness Now?

Over the years, there have been various accounts of people coming from different faith backgrounds who have spoken about manipulation and control within religious communities. Many have described how difficult it can be to question authority or step away from beliefs they were raised with. It often takes great courage to come forward and share such deeply personal experiences, especially when it may mean losing family, friends, and a sense of belonging. In HBO Max’s ‘Surviving the Jehovah’s Witnesses,’ Soraya Narez shared her experiences from childhood. She spoke about how she grew up within the faith and why she ultimately chose to leave.

Sorayis Narez Alleged That She Was Cut Off From Her Family Coercively

Sorayis Narez said that what she remembered most about growing up was the strong sense of family. While others had aunts, uncles, and cousins, she said she had a large community where everyone felt like they belonged to one another. She shared that she enjoyed Tuesdays at the pool and spoke about what the teachings meant to her. As a child, she said she was scared of the Armageddon theory and was told that everything in the outside world was dangerous and that she should not seek it out. She also spoke about how she was expected to dress a certain way, and when she began asking questions, she allegedly faced backlash.

She said things changed after she was baptized, as she was allegedly expected to preach and claimed there was constant surveillance over her and her actions. At the age of 25, around 2015, she finally left. In doing so, she also had to cut off contact with her own family. She alleged that although there was assurance that being part of the religion was a free choice and one could leave at any time, she has not been allowed to keep in touch with her family since.

Sorayis Narez is a Published Author and Content Creator Today

Sorayis Narez has said that the years after leaving the community were not the easiest. She was born and brought up in Alcalá de Henares, Spain, but with no family contact or support after she left, she had to rebuild her life from scratch. Over time, she appears to have done just that by turning herself into a full-time content and digital creator. In 2023, a short video clip she shared detailing her allegations and the way she was allegedly treated after leaving gained significant attention and support. While some disagreed with her claims, many empathized with her.

She later documented her experiences in her 2025 book, ‘No somos parte del mundo,’ where she wrote about the alleged coercive life she led and her personal journey. In May 2025, she even took her book to the Madrid Book Fair. She has also appeared on various platforms, including podcasts like ‘Love & Comedy’ and ‘Los de Londres.’ She co-hosts the ‘Los de Londres’ podcast, performs in shows like ‘Comedy Por Favor!’ and creates comedy sketches and other digital content. She has around 381K followers on Instagram and is active on Twitter and YouTube as well.

Over time, she has partnered with brands such as Le Checelta and Rexona Spain, among others. More recently, she has spoken about developments in Norway, where Jehovah’s Witnesses had their registration as a religious community revoked and state funding cut off, along with the appeals that followed. Since March 2025, she has been living in London, UK, pursuing the life she says she always wanted and advocating for others.

Sorayis Narez Has Built a Particular Interest in Surfing

Since leaving the community around 2015, Sorayis Narez has slowly rebuilt her life on her own terms, but the transformation became especially visible in recent years. In March 2025, she moved to London, UK, marking a new chapter of independence and self-discovery. That same May, she traveled to Scotland with close friends, continuing what had become a personal promise to see the world bit by bit and experience what she once felt she had missed. By September 2025, she attended a Coldplay concert. It is something she has described as part of reclaiming ordinary yet meaningful life experiences.

In November 2025, her journey came full circle in a deeply personal way. Having never celebrated birthdays growing up due to religious practices, her friends organized a trip to Morocco so she could finally celebrate her own. It was not just a vacation, but a symbolic moment of healing and belonging. In December 2025, she delivered a TEDx talk in Valencia, reflecting on reclaiming her voice and identity. Alongside her public work, she has embraced adventure by taking up surfing, going on trips and expeditions to keep the thrill alive, and even enrolling in salsa classes. Through each year, she appears to be intentionally building the joyful, expansive life she once imagined.

