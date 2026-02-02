Nichole Jolly: Where is the Paradise Fire Survivor Now?

Helmed by Jozua Malherbe, Lifetime’s ‘Faith in the Flames’ tells the story of Nichole Jolly, a nurse working in Paradise, California, whose world gets upended when a wildfire goes out of control and consumes the entire town. Separated from her husband and children, Nichole puts her whole heart into saving as many lives as possible, even if it means putting her own at risk. However, this threat becomes very real when she finds herself trapped in a deadly firestorm alongside many other town residents. Still, Nichole refuses to buckle in the face of hopelessness and instead chooses to take the reins of her own fate. In capturing this journey, the survival drama movie vividly paints a story of courage, resilience, and complete faith in oneself.

Nichole Jolly Bravely Carved a Way Out of a Fire Tragedy

Nichole Jolly’s passion for becoming a health professional started with her mother, who is also a registered nurse. As such, after completing her education at Paradise High School, she joined Butte College to pursue a nursing degree. At the same time, she also began working at Enloe Medical Center in Chico as a Phlebotomy Technician. Following a Master’s degree in Nursing from Chamberlain University, Nichole began her career as a professional Family Nurse. On November 8, 2018, the day the Camp Fire began, Nichole was marking her last day at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital in Paradise, before her scheduled departure to the Cancer Center. When faced with the blazing flames, however, she immersed herself in transferring the hospital’s 67 patients to other medical centers safely.

After evacuating the whole hospital, Nichole immediately stepped into the car, hoping to reach Enloe Medical Center and continue assisting there, but was soon caught in the middle of a fire tornado, and ultimately found herself stuck in a road jam-packed with cars. Despite the odds, she showed immense bravery by stepping out of her vehicle and navigating the flames on foot until she was rescued by a fire engine, which then headed back to Feather River Hospital, where many survivors had taken shelter. There, Nichole immediately got back to work, tending to the injured till as late as 4 pm that day, before she was able to make her way out in a coworker’s car and reunite with her husband, Nic Jolly, and her three children, Jordan, Logan, and Lilly.

Nichole Continues to Live in the Town of Paradise and Save Lives as a Nurse

Following the devastating fire that claimed 85 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people, Nichole emerged as not only a survivor but also one who put her life on the line to save as many people as possible. After taking a brief break from work, she returned as a nurse in full capacity, while also raising awareness about the fire and how it disrupted thousands of lives all across California. As her house, which had stayed within the family for three generations, had been burnt down, Nichole had an important task ahead of her: rebuilding her life from scratch. In doing so, she and her husband, Nick, sought help from their community through a GoFundMe page, as well as a PayPal account. These contributions went a long way in helping the Jolly family get back on their feet.

As confirmed in the final credits of ‘Faith in the Flames’, Nichole Jolly and her family rebuilt their house after the wildfire, and as of writing, she continues to call the town of Paradise her home. Since the event, a new chapter has begun to take shape in her life, starting on the professional front. Roughly a year after the Camp Fire, in November 2019, she left Feather River Hospital and joined Butte College as an Expert Registered Nurse. Afterwards, in January of 2024, she moved on to the Valley View Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Chico, California, where she served as a Hospice Nurse. Nichole received her certification from the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in 2025, and, as of writing, works at Primary Care: Adventist Health, in Paradise.

Nichole is a Trained Endurance Horse-Rider and Animal Aficionado

Nichole has dedicated her life to saving people and spreading positivity, and one of her favorite ways of spending time off is horse-riding. Reportedly, she specializes in training horses for endurance runs, often finishing 50-mile rides in 12 hours. Beyond this, Nichole and her family love raising chickens, turkeys, pigs, and sheep. Nichole is a dog-lover at heart and is proud of her pets. Unfortunately, one of her dogs, named Ellie Mae, passed away in 2019 due to natural causes. Still, the Jolly family has emerged from all the tragedies, including the fire incident, as a much stronger unit, and Nichole continues to embody the spirit of courage and grace.

Nichole, now 42 years old, continues to embody courage and grace, both in spirit and in her ongoing contributions to the world at large. Nichole was also reportedly involved in the making of ‘Faith in the Flames’ and enjoyed a dreamy soiree with the cast and crew in Santa Monica around July of 2025. When asked about her take on the movie, she expressed satisfaction at being able to share her story with a wider audience and raise awareness about fires in the Golden State.

